Monday, Feb. 24
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Peabody Council on Aging, 79 Central St. 978-531-2254.
Peabody: Little Yogis with Miss Betsy, 10 a.m., Peabody Institute Library South Branch, 78 Lynn St. 978-531-3380.
Peabody: Early primary voting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Peabody Institute Library West Branch, 603 Lowell St. 978-538-5752.
MIDDLETON: State Rep. Ted Speliotis Office Hours, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Flint Public Library, 1 S. Main St. For residents of Middleton’s Precinct 2. 617-722-2410, 978-777-3138 or Theodore.Speliotis@MAHouse.gov.
Beverly: The Friends of Beverly Animals meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keller-Williams Real Estate Office, 500 Cummings Center. heidiroberts@comcast.net.
Beverly: LGBTQ Book Discussion Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. To discuss “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay. 978-921-6062.
tuesday, Feb. 25
Peabody: Early primary voting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Peabody Institute Library West Branch, 603 Lowell St. 978-538-5752.
DANVERS: Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 5:30 p.m., Maple Street Church, 90 Maple St. Pancake flipping races, pancake tosses, dancing, music, fun. Park at rear of church. 978-777-0793.
salem: Broad Street Readers Book Club Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. For ages 55 and up. 978-744-0860.
salem: Youth Chess Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. For grades K-5. Register at 978-744-9667.
WEST PEABODY: State Rep. Ted Speliotis Office Hours, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library West Branch, 603 Lowell St. For residents of West Peabody. 617-722-2410, 978-777-3138 or Theodore.Speliotis@MAHouse.gov.
Beverly: Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. Residents and business owners urged to attend. beverlyw2ca@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Salem: Babies and Books, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs. For ages 0-18 months, with caregiver. 978-744-9667.
Peabody: Early primary voting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Peabody Institute Library West Branch, 603 Lowell St. 978-538-5752.
peabody: After School Legos, 3:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library South Branch, 78 Lynn St. 978-531-3380.
hamilton: New Writer’s Group meets, 6 to 8 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. New members welcome. 978-468-5577, hwlibrary.org.
Beverly: Beverly Public Library Books & Brews Book Discussion Group meets, 6:30 to 8 p.m., The Indo, 298 Cabot St. To discuss “Dracul” by Dacre Stoker and J.D. Barker. Registration required at 978-921-6062. Must be 21 and older. Titles at checkout.
thursday, Feb. 27
Peabody: Early primary voting, 1 to 5 p.m., Peabody Institute Library West Branch, 603 Lowell St. 978-538-5752.
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library South Branch, 78 Lynn St. 978-531-3380.
DANVERS: State Rep. Ted Speliotis Office Hours, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Danvers Town Hall, 1 Sylvan St. For residents of Danvers. 617-722-2410, 978-777-3138 or Theodore.Speliotis@MAHouse.gov.
beverly: Executive Director of MassBike presents a Smart Biking Workshop, 7 to 8 p.m., Channel Marker Brewing, 95 Rantoul St.
friday, Feb. 28
salem: State Rep. Paul Tucker hosts office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Mayor Jean A Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Followed by a Senior Charlie card day in partnership with state Sen. Joan Lovely’s office.
Salem: Jammin’ with Jen, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Sing-along for ages 2 and up. Free, with caregiver. Visit www.salempl.org/calendar to register or call 978-744-9667.
salem: Pop-Up Library at the Community Life Center, 10 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St. Check out books, movies, card registration. Free.
danvers: Lunchtime History Films: Service Dogs and how they help, noon to 1 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St. Free, donations appreciated. Bring lunch. 978-777-1666.
Salem: Bucket Drumming, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. For grades K-5, with or without caregiver. To register, call 978-744-9667. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 29
danvers: An Evening of Music and Comedy with Danvers native Matt Farley, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St. The best of the 20,000 songs and funny stories that have made him a national celebrity. 978-777-1666.
