The House of the Seven Gables closed for at least two weeks, starting March 13. For updates, visit: https://bit.ly/39JlxFV
PEABODY ESSEX MUSEUM CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Monday, March 16
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, in-person office hours cancelled until health crisis passes. Consultation by phone only. For an appointent call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
(CANCELED) beverly: “Dazzle: How Nature Uses Color to Attract, Warn, Confuse, and Fool,” 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the Sohier Room at the main Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. Author Paul Erickson takes you on a photographic journey of gardens, woodlands, reefs. Free and open to adults. No registration. Light refreshments at 9 a.m. Info: Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org.
(CANCELED) hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Peabody: Design and make a Custom Baseball Cap, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
(CANCELED) Beverly: Beverly Public Library’s LGBTQ Book Discussion Group meets, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sohier Room, 32 Essex St. To discuss “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Mala Kobabe. Call 978-921-6062.
Tuesday, March 17
(CANCELED) hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
(CANCELED) hamilton: Literary Luncheon discusses Next Year in Havana, 11:30 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
(CANCELED) Beverly: The Beverly Public Library’s Evening Book Discussion group meets, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Fogg Room, 32 Essex St. To discuss “Burmese Days,” by George Orwell. New members welcome. Call 978-921-6062.
wednesday, March 18
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
(CANCELED) hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Danvers: “How To Get More Done in a 12-Week Year” connection workshop, 8 to 10 a.m., North Shore Community College’s Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, DS106. $49 per workshop. For information/registration, call Susan Ryan at 978-236-1240.
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
(CANCELED) Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. (All events, classes & meetings cancled till April 11th)
beverly: CareDimensions hosts ‘Cooking Through Grief,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Beverly Taste Buds Kitchen, 131 Rantoul St. For ages 4-18 and families grieving a loved one. Fre, registration required at 978-750-9335. Or visit grief@caredimensions.org.
danvers: Spring Into Improv Party Games with Bob Gautreau, 7 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 11 Page St. Fun improv comedy workshop with New England comic and improviser, Bob Gautreau .
Thursday, March 19
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
hamilton: (CANCELED) Fill a Bag Book Sale Day at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
hamilton: (CANCELED) Children’s weekly art workshop with trained visual artist Eva Der, 10:30 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. Ages 3-8 with caregivers. Free. Register is at 978-468-5489.
Peabody: (CANCELED) Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m. Peabody Institute Library, Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, call 978-531-3380. (All events, classes and meetings canceled till April 11th)
Peabody: (CANCELED) Movie and snacks in the teen room at the Peabody Institute Library, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 82 Main St. It’s 1957 in Maine and a boy discovers a robot and tries to save him. (All events, classes and meetings canceled till April 11)
(CANCELED) Beverly: Beverly Public Library Farms Branch Book Discussion Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Conrad Room, 24 Vine St., Beverly Farms. To discuss “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” by Betty Smith. Call 978-921-6066.
salem: Auschwitz author Heather Morris speaks, 7 p.m., National Park Service Salem Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St. Tickets $10; $5 for Salem State University students, at: salemstate.edu/chgs.
friday, march. 20
hamilton: (POSTPONED) Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
hamilton: (CANCELED) Awesome Robb Family Comedy Magic Show, 3 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Laugh out loud magic performance. Family fun. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Saturday, March 21
hamilton: (POSTPONED) Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn & recycle clothing, gear & furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
Beverly: Backyard Gardening Workshop at The Garden School, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 36 Foster St. Training for layout, installation, troubleshooting edible gardens from local organic farmer Ben Zoba. Tickets $20, at www.thegardenschool.org/events.
Swampscott: The E.F. Gilmore Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans monthly meeting, 10 a.m., VFW Hall, 8 Pine St., Swampscott. All welcome. Questions or RSVP, call 617-838-2525.
(CANCELED) beverly: Roast Pork Supper, 5 to 6 p.m., Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St.
Sunday, March 22
hamilton: (POSTPONED) Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
Marblehead: Super Seder Workshop, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Road. Free and open to the community. RSVP to dpmashin@epsteinhillel.org.
Monday, March 23
(CANCELED) beverly: “Tales of a Reluctant World Traveler,” 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Library main library, 32 Essex St. How a Boston homebody turned a solo trip around the globe into a comedy novel. Refreshments at 9 a.m. No registration. Handicap access. Info: ridenour@noblenet.org.
Peabody: Little Yogis with Miss Betsy, 10 a.m., Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, call 978-531-3380. (All events, classes and meetings canceled till April 11th)
(CANCELED) salem: Tiny Houses/Big ideas, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Visit: www.salem.com/home/news/why-tiny-houses-presentation.
danvers: Lunchtime History Films with Dan Tremblay, noon, Tapley Memorial Hall, 11 Page St, Heritage Films screens 20 to 30 minute film, ‘Gloucestermen.’ Discussion follows.
Peabody: Design and make a Custom Baseball Cap, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. (All events, classes and meetings canceled till April 11th)
hamilton: (CANCELED) An Evening with Oprah author Erica Ferencik, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Reading and presentation on Peruvian rain forest where she researched her book. Oprah.com and Entertainment Weekly choice author. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 24
hamilton: (CANCELED) Jazzin’ the Blues, 12:30 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. with guitarist Paul Speidel leading the excursion with commentary and performance. Free and open to the public. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
salem: Broad Street Readers Book Club Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St, aged 55+. Call 978-744-0860.
salem: Youth Chess Club with Mr. Dibble, 6 to 7 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5. Register at 978-744-9667.
Peabody: Rotary Club of Peabody’s “Taste of the North Shore,” 6 to 9 p.m., DoubleTree Hilton on 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. $100 raffles tickets include two admissions. Non-raffle, $40. Food and drinks from over 20 North Shore restaurants, $10,000 grand prize. Tickets, visit: www.peabodyrotarytaste.com.
Beverly: Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gentile Brewing Company, 59 Park st #1. Please note change in location. beverlyw2ca@gmail.com
Wednesday, March 25
hamilton: Newly formed Writer’s Group meets, 6 to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. New members welcome. 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. (All events, meetings and classes canceled till April 11th)
(CANCELED) Beverly: Beverly Public Library Books & Brews Book Discussion Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at The Indo, 298 Cabot St. To discuss “The Only Woman in the Room,” by Marie Benedict. Call 978-921-6062.
danvers: Karen Ranieri hosts Music in the Square, 6 to 9:30 p.m., free at Tapley Memorial Hall. come equipped to make music, solo or bands get 15 minute sets. Sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0a4aaaa72ea3fe3-music.
danvers: An Evening of Music and Comedy with Matt Farley, 7:30 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall. Free, hosted by the Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666.
hamilton: Ukrainian Egg Workshop, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Ages 16+. Dress for mess! No registration, first come, first served, limited to 15. Free and open to the public. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
thursday, March 26
(CANCELED) salem: Creative Writing Series with Brian Brodeur and Javier Zamora, 7:30 p.m. Salem State University. Ellison Campus Center. 1 Meier Drive. Award winning poetry; in conjunction with the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. salemstate.edu/arts.org.
Friday, March 27
danvers: Lunchtime History Films with Dan Tremblay, noon, at Tapley Memorial Hall, a history of the Boston Braves. 30 minutes, followed by discussion. Free, donations appreciated.
salem: (POSTPONED) Roll the dice and write workshop, 7 p.m., Salem Athenaeum, until health crisis passes.
Saturday, March 28
(CANCELED) salem: Salem Repair Cafe from SalemRecycles, for more information contact Micaela Guglielmi at 978-619-5672.
hamilton: (CANCELED) Rotary Club of Peabody’s “Taste of the North Shore, Ship wrecks of the North Shore, 1 p.m., at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. With Capt. Ray Bates, author of two books on the subject. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Sunday, March 29
(CANCELED) beverlY: Vinyasa yoga class with Kelly Rusch, 3:30 p.m., Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. Bring mat, towel, water. Questions? 978-921-6062 ext. 2122
Monday, March 30
Peabody: (CANCELED) Design a 3D Printed Easter Egg, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. (All events, classes and meetings canceled till April11)
salem: (CANCELED) Fran Vielma: Venezuelan Jazz Collective, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Salem State University. Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. Free to Salem residents. Advance reservations encouraged at 978-542-6365. All other ticket purchasers: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Tuesday, March 31
hamilton: (CANCELED) The Global Reading Group discusses: “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” by Trevor Noah, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Please RSVP to Lewis: lparsons@hwlibrary.org
salem: (CANCELED) Writer’s Open Studio with Rachel Slade, 7 p.m., Salem Athenaeum. Author of ‘Into the Raging Sea.’
Friday, April 3
Beverly: Beverly Bootstraps’ Boots & Blooms Gala, 6:30 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 7 Rowe Sq. cocktails, dinner, floral competition and dancing. For tickets, tables, sponsorships and program ads, call 978-927-1561 or at BeverlyBootstraps.ejoinme.org/bootsandblooms.
sunday, April 5
salem: (Postponed) 2020 Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice, 4:30 p.m. at the Peabody Essex Museum. Will be rescheduled when health crisis passes.
Monday, April 6
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, in-person office hours cancelled until health crisis passes. Consultation by phone only. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Thursday, April 16
Peabody: Movie and snacks in the teen room at the Peabody Institute Library, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 82 Main St. Mr. Fox causes problems for his family when he raids their human neighbors farm. With snacks! Ages 11-18 welcome.
(CANCELED) Beverly: “Hidden Life of Trees” with Linda Weltner, 7 to 9 p.m. Beverly Public Library Main Branch, Sohier Room, 32 Essex St. with Weltner, Massachusetts Master Gardener, sponsored by the Friendly Garden Club of Beverly. www.beverlygardenclub.org
Sunday, april 19
Marblehead: An evening with Abdi Nor Iftin, author of Call Me American., 6 p.m., Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Rd. Honoring Lynne Havusha, 2020 recipient of the Edith Bloch Award, Free and open to the community. Hors d’oeuvres , dessert reception, book signing. RSVP to jrosen@epsteinhillel.org
Monday, April 27
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., call 978-531-2254.
salem: Sensory Storytime with Northeast Arc, 10 to 10:45 a.m., free at Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Singing, play, stories, and art for ages 18-60 months, with caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, call 978-536-7810.
salem: Story Time Yoga with Northeast Arc, 11 to noon, Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Caregiver/child bonding, and more. Ages 12-36 months and caregivers. Register at 978-744-9667.
salem: Digital Drop In, 6 to 7 p.m. Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stop by the Reference Desk on Monday evenings for help with technology questions. Can’t make it? Stop by anytime. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, may 17
Marblehead: Anne Frank - A History for Today, 11 a.m., tours every 20 minutes, Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Rd. Interact with “Anne Frank –a History for Today,” on loan from Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. Register at: mailchi.mp/d2193ec73f6a/anne-frank-exhibit
---------------------------------------------------------------------ongoing
Monday,
salem: Sensory Storytime with Northeast Arc, 10 to 10:45 a.m., free at Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Singing, play, stories, and art for ages 18-60 months, with caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
salem: Story Time Yoga with Northeast Arc, 11 to 12 noon., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Caregiver/child bonding, and more. Ages 12-36 months and caregivers. Register at 978-744-9667.
salem: Digital Drop In, 6 to 7 p.m. Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stop by the Reference Desk on Monday evenings for help with technology questions. Can’t make it? Stop by anytime. Free and open to the public.
Tuesdays
Salem: Preschool Storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, songs, crafts for 3-5 years old, free, without caregiver. Register at: 978-744-9667.
Salem: Hands-on science experiments inspired by Smithsonian’s 10-Minute Science experiments, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5, without caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
