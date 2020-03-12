Saturday, March 14
HAMILTON: CANCELLED Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Salem: CANCELLED SalemRecycles Bookswap, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. To volunteer or for information email mguglielmi@salem.com.
beverly: Active shooter training, 10 a.m. to noon, Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St. With Beverly police Officer Brian Long instructing. Free and open to the public. Questions? Call 978-922-5722
Danvers: North Shore Players of Danvers’ open auditions for Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 1 to 3 p.m., Hogan Regional Auditorium, 450 Maple St. Bring headshot and resume. northshoreplayers.org.
danvers: “We’re Next” Art Show and Sale, 5 to 8 p.m., Danvers Art Association, 103 Elliott St. Showcasing and selling the works of local young art stars. Questions? Visit danversartclass@gmail.com.
salem: Traditional boiled Irish dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St Peter’s Church, 24 St. Peter’s St. Bring Irish spirit and an appetite for corned beef and cabbage with all the fixings. Suggested donation $10.
sunday, march 15
Peabody: Walter Dombrowski Post 63 fundraiser breakfast, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Portuguese American War Veterans Hall, 103 Tremont St. Tickets $10; tables of eight reserved. Benefits PLAV Post 63. Contact Lola Busta at 978-580-5592, or Ann and Walter Blazewicz at 978-581-7999.
SALEM: Boston gospel choir Joyful Voices of Inspiration performs, 10 a.m., Tabernacle United Church of Christ, 50 Washington St. All welcome. www.tabernaclechurch.org.
danvers: “We’re Next” Art Show and Sale, noon to 5 p.m., Danvers Art Association, 103 Elliott St. Showcasing and selling the works of local young art stars. Questions? Visit danversartclass@gmail.com
salem: Tea with author/photographer Isa Leshko fundraiser for Salem Lit Fest, 3 p.m., Salem Athenaum, 337 Essex St. Author siging; Tickets $20, supports literacy programmming. Questions? Info@SalemAthenaeum.net.
Monday, March 16
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St. Call 978-531-2254.
beverly: “Dazzle: How Nature Uses Color to Attract, Warn, Confuse, and Fool,” 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the Sohier Room at the main Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. Author Paul Erickson takes you on a photographic journey of gardens, woodlands, reefs. Free and open to adults. No registration. Light refreshments at 9 a.m. Info: Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org.
hamilton:CANCELLED Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Peabody: Design and make a Custom Baseball Cap, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Beverly: Beverly Public Library’s LGBTQ Book Discussion Group meets, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sohier Room, 32 Essex St. To discuss “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Mala Kobabe. Call 978-921-6062.
Tuesday, March 17
hamilton: CANCELLED Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
hamilton: Literary Luncheon discusses Next Year in Havana, 11:30 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Beverly: The Beverly Public Library’s Evening Book Discussion group meets, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Fogg Room, 32 Essex St. To discuss “Burmese Days,” by George Orwell. New members welcome. Call 978-921-6062.
wednesday, March 18
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
hamilton: CANCELLED Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Danvers: “How To Get More Done in a 12-Week Year” connection workshop, 8 to 10 a.m., North Shore Community College’s Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, DS106. $49 per workshop. For information/registration, call Susan Ryan at 978-236-1240.
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
beverly: CareDimensions hosts ‘Cooking Through Grief,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Beverly Taste Buds Kitchen, 131 Rantoul St. For ages 4-18 and families grieving a loved one. Fre, registration required at 978-750-9335. Or visit grief@caredimensions.org.
danvers: Spring Into Improv Party Games with Bob Gautreau, 7 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 11 Page St. Fun improv comedy workshop with New England comic and improviser, Bob Gautreau .
Thursday, March 19
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
hamilton: Fill a Bag Book Sale Day at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
hamilton: Children’s weekly art workshop with trained visual artist Eva Der, 10:30 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. Ages 3-8 with caregivers. Free. Register is at 978-468-5489.
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m. Peabody Institute Library, Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, call 978-531-3380.
Peabody: Movie and snacks in the teen room at the Peabody Institute Library, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 82 Main St. It’s 1957 in Maine and a boy discovers a robot and tries to save him. With snacks! Ages 11-18 welcome.
Beverly: Beverly Public Library Farms Branch Book Discussion Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Conrad Room, 24 Vine St., Beverly Farms. To discuss “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” by Betty Smith. Call 978-921-6066.
salem: Auschwitz author Heather Morris speaks, 7 p.m., National Park Service Salem Visitor Center, 2 New Liberty St. Tickets $10; $5 for Salem State University students, at: salemstate.edu/chgs.
friday, march. 20
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
hamilton: Awesome Robb Family Comedy Magic Show, 3 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Laugh out loud magic performance. Family fun. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Saturday, March 21
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn & recycle clothing, gear & furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
Beverly: Backyard Gardening Workshop at The Garden School, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 36 Foster St. Training for layout, installation, troubleshooting edible gardens from local organic farmer Ben Zoba. Tickets $20, at www.thegardenschool.org/events.
Swampscott: The E.F. Gilmore Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans monthly meeting, 10 a.m., VFW Hall, 8 Pine St., Swampscott. All welcome. Questions or RSVP, call 617-838-2525.
beverly: CANCELLED Roast Pork Supper, 5 to 6 p.m., Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St.
Sunday, March 22
hamilton: Children’s Drop & Shop Spring/Summer consignment event, The Pingree School, 537 Highland St. Consign, earn and recycle clothing, gear and furniture. For more info, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com.
Marblehead: Super Seder Workshop, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Road. Free and open to the community. RSVP to dpmashin@epsteinhillel.org.
Monday, March 23
beverly: “Tales of a Reluctant World Traveler,” 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Library main library, 32 Essex St. How a Boston homebody turned a solo trip around the globe into a comedy novel. Refreshments at 9 a.m. No registration. Handicap access. Info: ridenour@noblenet.org.
Peabody: Little Yogis with Miss Betsy, 10 a.m., Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, call 978-531-3380.
salem: Tiny Houses/Big ideas, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Two presentations on tiny houses and why they might help the housing crisis in Salem. Visit: https://www.salem.com/home/news/why-tiny-houses-presentation.
danvers: Lunchtime History Films with Dan Tremblay, noon, Tapley Memorial Hall, 11 Page St, Heritage Films screens 20 to 30 minute film, ‘Gloucestermen.’ Discussion follows.
Peabody: Design and make a Custom Baseball Cap, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
hamilton: An Evening with Oprah author Erica Ferencik, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Reading and presentation on Peruvian rain forest where she researched her book. Oprah.com and Entertainment Weekly choice author. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 24
hamilton: Jazzin’ the Blues, 12:30 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. with guitarist Paul Speidel leading the excursion with commentary and performance. Free and open to the public. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
salem: Broad Street Readers Book Club Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St, aged 55+. Call 978-744-0860.
salem: Youth Chess Club with Mr. Dibble, 6 to 7 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5. Register at 978-744-9667.
Peabody: Rotary Club of Peabody’s “Taste of the North Shore,” 6 to 9 p.m., DoubleTree Hilton on 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. $100 raffles tickets include two admissions. Non-raffle, $40. Food and drinks from over 20 North Shore restaurants, $10,000 grand prize. Tickets, visit: www.peabodyrotarytaste.com.
Beverly: Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gentile Brewing Company, 59 Park st #1. Please note change in location. beverlyw2ca@gmail.com
Wednesday, March 25
hamilton: Newly formed Writer’s Group meets, 6 to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. New members welcome. 14 Union St. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Beverly: Beverly Public Library Books & Brews Book Discussion Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at The Indo, 298 Cabot St. To discuss “The Only Woman in the Room,” by Marie Benedict. Call 978-921-6062.
danvers: Karen Ranieri hosts Music in the Square, 6 to 9:30 p.m., free at Tapley Memorial Hall. come equipped to make music, solo or bands get 15 minute sets. Sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0a4aaaa72ea3fe3-music.
danvers: An Evening of Music and Comedy with Matt Farley, 7:30 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall. Free, hosted by the Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666.
hamilton: Ukrainian Egg Workshop, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Ages 16+. Dress for mess! No registration, first come, first served, limited to 15. Free and open to the public. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
thursday, March 26
salem: Creative Writing Series with Brian Brodeur and Javier Zamora, 7:30 p.m. Salem State University. Ellison Campus Center. 1 Meier Drive. Award winning poetry; in conjunction with the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. salemstate.edu/arts.org.
Friday, March 27
danvers: Lunchtime History Films with Dan Tremblay, noon, at Tapley Memorial Hall, a history of the Boston Braves. 30 minutes, followed by discussion. Free, donations appreciated.
Saturday, March 28
(CANCELLED) salem: Salem Repair Cafe from SalemRecycles, for more information contact Micaela Guglielmi at 978-619-5672.
hamilton: Ship wrecks of the North Shore, 1 p.m., at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. With Capt. Ray Bates, author of two books on the subject. Free to the public. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Sunday, March 29
beverlY: Vinyasa yoga class with Kelly Rusch, 3:30 p.m., Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. Bring mat, towel, water. Questions? 978-921-6062 ext. 2122
Monday, March 30
Peabody: Design a 3D Printed Easter Egg, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
salem: Fran Vielma: Venezuelan Jazz Collective, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Salem State University. Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. Free to Salem residents. Advance reservations encouraged at 978-542-6365. All other ticket purchasers: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Tuesday, March 31
hamilton: The Global Reading Group discusses: “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” by Trevor Noah, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Please RSVP to Lewis: lparsons@hwlibrary.org
Friday, April 3
Beverly Bootstraps’ Boots & Blooms Gala, 6:30 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 7 Rowe Sq. cocktails, dinner, a floral competition and dancing. For tickets, tables, sponsorships and program ads, call 978-927-1561 or at BeverlyBootstraps.ejoinme.org/bootsandblooms.
Monday, April 6
Salem: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., call 978-744-0180.
Beverly: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Beverly Council on Aging & Senior Community Center, 90 Colon St.
Monday, April 13
Danvers: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., call 978-762-0208.
Topsfield: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Topsfield Town Library, 1 S. Common St., call 978-887-1528.
Thursday, April 16
Peabody: Movie and snacks in the teen room at the Peabody Institute Library, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 82 Main St. Mr. Fox causes problems for his family when he raids their human neighbors farm. With snacks! Ages 11-18 welcome.
Beverly: “Hidden Life of Trees” with Linda Weltner, 7 to 9 p.m. Beverly Public Library Main Branch, Sohier Room, 32 Essex St. with Weltner, Massachusetts Master Gardener, sponsored by the Friendly Garden Club of Beverly. www.beverlygardenclub.org
Sunday, april 19
Marblehead: An evening with Abdi Nor Iftin, author of Call Me American., 6 p.m., Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Rd. Honoring Lynne Havusha, 2020 recipient of the Edith Bloch Award, Free and open to the community. Hors d’oeuvres , dessert reception, book signing. RSVP to jrosen@epsteinhillel.org
Monday, April 27
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., call 978-531-2254.
salem: Sensory Storytime with Northeast Arc, 10 to 10:45 a.m., free at Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Singing, play, stories, and art for ages 18-60 months, with caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, call 978-536-7810.
salem: Story Time Yoga with Northeast Arc, 11 to noon, Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Caregiver/child bonding, and more. Ages 12-36 months and caregivers. Register at 978-744-9667.
salem: Digital Drop In, 6 to 7 p.m. Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stop by the Reference Desk on Monday evenings for help with technology questions. Can’t make it? Stop by anytime. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, may 17
Marblehead: Anne Frank - A History for Today, 11 a.m., tours every 20 minutes, Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Rd. Interact with “Anne Frank –a History for Today,” on loan from Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. Register at: mailchi.mp/d2193ec73f6a/anne-frank-exhibit
---------------------------------------------------------------------ongoing
Monday,
Tuesdays
Salem: Preschool Storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, songs, crafts for 3-5 years old, free, without caregiver. Register at: 978-744-9667.
Salem: Hands-on science experiments inspired by Smithsonian’s 10-Minute Science experiments, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5, without caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
