tuesday, Feb. 18
Ipswich: Mr. Vinny’s interactive shadow puppet show, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Ipswich Public Library, 25 N. Main St. Registration is required at https://ipswichlibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/mr-vinnys-shadow-puppet-show.
Danvers: Lunchtime film screening of History of Maine and Logging, noon to 1 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St. Free; donations appreciated. Bring lunch. Questions? Call 978-777-1666.
Peabody: Bingo, 2 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St. Call 978-531-3380.
hamilton: Canine Company presents: “May I Pet Your Dog?,” 3:30 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. For preschool and elementary-aged children. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Beverly: The History of Sculpture in Beverly, 6:45 to 8 p.m., Historic Cabot House, 117 Cabot St. Abby Battis lectures on the gardens, sculptures, statuary of Beverly. All welcome. Free. Questions? Email Beverlygardenclub.org.
salem: Ward Four meeting, 7 p.m., AOH, 106 Boston St. With assistant traffic commissioner to discussing traffic issues in Ward 4, for example Boston Street, Valley Street and Highland Avenue.
Beverly: Evening Book Discussion Group, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m., Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. To discuss “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom” by David W. Blight. Call 978-921-6062.
Peabody: Chill Out in the Teen Room at Peabody Institute Main Library, 1 to 2 p.m., snacks; relax, 2 to 4:30 p.m., 82 Main St. Crafts, yoga, study with Lydia the Comfort Dog. No registration. Open to ages 11 to 18. Questions? 978-531-0100 ext. 35.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Salem: Babies and Books, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs. 0-18 months, with caregiver. Call 978-744-9667.
danvers: “Customer Service” North Shore Community College Supervisors’ Connection, 8 to 10 a.m., at NSCC’s Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road. Registration $49. Call 978-236-1240
Peabody: Legos, 10:30 a.m., Peabody Institute Library South Branch, 78 Lynn St, To register, or for more information call 978-531-3800 or visit us. All are welcome.
Peabody: Chill Out in the Teen Room at Peabody Institute Main Library, 1 to 2 p.m., snacks; relax, 2 to 4:30 p.m., 82 Main St. Crafts, yoga, study with Lydia the Comfort Dog. No registration. Open to ages 11 to 18. Questions? 978-531-0100 ext. 35.
hamilton: Generation Pound Music and Movement to focus, 2 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Ages 5-12, pre-registration required. Offered by Jenn Leshin of 4X4 Fitness Pro. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Ipswich: Create a hand puppet at the Drop-In Craft program, 10 a.m. to noon, Ipswich Public Library, 25 N. Main St. For school-age children (under 8 must be accompanied by adult) Questions? Call 978-412-8713.
Peabody: Chill Out in the Teen Room at Peabody Institute Main Library, 1 to 2 p.m., snacks; relax, 2 to 4:30 p.m., 82 Main St. Crafts, yoga, study with Lydia the Comfort Dog. No registration. Open to ages 11 to 18. Questions? 978-531-0100 ext. 35.
Salem: Bucket Drumming, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. For grades K-5, with or without caregiver. To register call 978-744-9667. Free.
Beverly: Introduction to 3D Printing, 6:30 p.m., Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St. All the basics and more. For teens and adults. Questions? 978-922-6062, ext. 2120.
Danvers: eBay Selling Basics at Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 6:30 p.m., 15 Sylvan St. will host eBay Selling Basics, tips and tools to sell with eBay certified presenter.
danvers: Speaker Series presents African-American contributions in the greater Danvers/Salem area, 7 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St. With Giovani Alabiso presenting. Questions? Call 978-777-1666.
Beverly: Public Library’s Farms Branch Book Discussion Group meets, 7 to 8:30 p.m. 24 Vine St. 978-921-6066, to discuss “The Trial of Lizzie Borden: A True Story,” by Cara Robertson.
Friday, Feb. 21
Salem: Jammin’ with Jen, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Sing-along for ages 2+. free, with caregiver. Visit: www.salempl.org/calendar to register or call 978-744-9667.
Ipswich: Tanglewood Marionettes Performance of Fairy Circus, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Winthrop Elementary School, 65 Central St. Brought to you by Ipswich Public Library. Free, no registration required. Questions? Call 978-412-8713.
hamilton: Presidential Tinker & Stamps, 1 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. With guests from the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History. Ages 3 and up. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
ipswicH: Tanglewood Marionettes’ Puppet Manipulation Workshop, 1 to 1:45 p.m.Ipswich Public Library, 25 N. Main St., Collins Meeting Room. Construction, stringing and basics with the puppet masters. Grades 3 to 8. Registration required ipswichlibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/tanglewood-marionettes-puppet-manipulation-workshop.
Beverly: 2020 Oscar winner screening, 1 p.m. the Beverly Public Library. Down-at-the-heels Korean family latches onto wealthy family and the class warfare begins! For title, call 978-921-6062 or visit www.beverlypubliclibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 22
beverlY: Monthly Pancake Breakfast at Vittori Rocci Post #56, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., $4 for adults and $3 for kids. Supports veterans organizations.
hamilton: Mardi Gras Mask Making, 11 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Create your fantastic Mardi Gras mask! Materials provided. Ages 2+. Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Marblehead: Marblehead Arts Association fundraiser tasting event, 6:30 p.m., Whisky, rum, Armagnac bourbon, pairings by 5 Corners Kitchen. Six galleries of art. Tickets $100 at 781-631-2608, or: www.marbleheadarts.orgsunday, Feb. 23
Peabody: Councilor Ed Charest’s Mardi Gras Party, 6 to 9 p.m. at Peabody’s Black Box Theatre, 22 Foster St. Light fare, cash bar: $20 per person. 978-977-3063.
Monday, Feb. 24
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Peabody Council on Aging, 79 Central St., call 978-531-2254.
Peabody: Little Yogis with Miss Betsy, 10 a.m., Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, Call 978-531-3380.
MIDDLETON: State Rep. Ted Speliotis Office Hours, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Flint Library, for residents of Middleton (Precinct 2). 617-722-2410 & 978-777-3138 or Theodore.Speliotis@MAHouse.gov.
Beverly: The Friends of Beverly Animals meeting, 6:30 p.m., at the Keller-Williams Real Estate Office, 500 Cummings Center. Questions? heidiroberts@comcast.net.
Beverly: LGBTQ Book Discussion Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., to discuss “The Cabin at the End of the World,” by Paul Tremblay.
tuesday, Feb. 25
DANVERS: Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 5:30 p.m. Maple Street Church, 90 Maple St. Pancake flipping races, pancake tosses, dancing, music, fun. Park at rear of church. Call 978/777-0793.
salem: Broad Street Readers Book Club Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St, aged 55+. Call 978-744-0860.
salem: Youth Chess Club with Mr. Dibble, 6 to 7 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5 . Register at 978-744-9667.
WEST PEABODY: State Rep. Ted Speliotis Office Hours, 6 to 7:30 p.m.,West Peabody Library, for residents of West Peabody. 617-722-2410 & 978-777-3138 or Theodore.Speliotis@MAHouse.gov.
Beverly: Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Beverly Public Library. Residents and business owners please attend. Questions? EMail beverlyw2ca@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Salem: Babies and Books, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs. 0-18 mos, with caregiver. Call 978-744-9667.
peabody: After School Legos, 3:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, 978-531-3380.
danvers: Music in the Square: jammin entertainment, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St. Bring instruments, amp, equipment, friends. Register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0a4aaaa72ea3fe3-music. https://www.danvershistory.org/music-square-evening-entertainment-downtown-danvers/.
Beverly: Beverly Public Library Books & Brews Book Discussion Group meets, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Indo, 298 Cabot St to discuss “Dracul” by Dacre Stoker and J.D. Barker. Registration required 978-921-6062. Must be 21 and older. Titles at checkout.
thursday, Feb. 27
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m. Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, call 978-531-3380.
DANVERS: State Rep. Ted Speliotis Office Hours, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Danvers Town Hall. For residents of Danvers. 617-722-2410 & 978-777-3138 or Theodore.Speliotis@MAHouse.gov.
beverly: Executive Director of MassBike presents a Smart Biking Workshop, 7 to 8 p.m. Free at Channel Marker Brewing, 95 Rantoul St.
friday, Feb. 28
salem: State Rep. Paul Tucker hosts office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Mayor Jean A Levesque Community Life Center, followed by a Senior Charlie card day in partnership with the Senator Joan Lovely’s office.
Salem: Jammin’ with Jen, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Sing-along for ages 2+. free, with caregiver. Visit: www.salempl.org/calendar to register or call 978-744-9667.
salem: Pop-Up Library at the Community Life Center, 10 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St. Salem Public Library visits. Check out books, movies, card registration. Free to public.
danvers: Lunchtime History Films: Service Dogs and how they help, noon to 1 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St. Free; donations appreciated. Bring lunch! Questions? 978-777-1666.
978-777-1666.
Salem: Bucket Drumming, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. For grades K-5, with or without caregiver. To register call 978-744-9667. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 29
danvers: An Evening of Music and Comedy with Danvers native Matt Farley, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St. The best of the 20,000 songs and funny stories that have made him a national celebrity. Questions? Call 978-777-1666.
Sunday, March 1
Beverly: Yoga at the Beverly Public Library, 3:30 p.m. 32 Essex St. Vinyasa yoga with registered yoga teacher, Kelly Rusch. Come yoga equipped. Questions? Contact Katie at knelson@noblenet.org.
Monday, March 2
Salem: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Salem Council on Aging, 401 Bridge St., call 978-744-0180.
Peabody: Little Yogis with Miss Betsy, 10 a.m.., Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, 978-531-3380.
Beverly: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Beverly Council on Aging.
Peabody: Create a Laser-Cut Clock, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., for ages 18+, Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Wednesday, March 4
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Wednesday, march 5
Salem: Babies and Books, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs. 0-18 mos, with caregiver. 978-744-9667.
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m. Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, 978-531-3380.
Friday, March 6
hamilton: Line Dancing for Beginners, 10:30 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Learn how to line dance - no boots or partner or skills required! 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
Monday, March 9
Danvers: Danvers: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Danvers Council on Aging, 25 Stone St, call 978-762-0208.
Topsfield: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Topsfield Town Library, 1 S. Common St., call 978-887-1528.
Monday, March 9
Peabody: Create a Laser-Cut Clock, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., for ages 18+, Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Wednesday, March 11
Salem: Babies and Books, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stories, rhymes, finger plays, and songs. 0-18 mos, with caregiver. 978-744-9667.
Wednesday, March 11
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
thursday, March 12
Salem: Bucket Drumming, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5, free with or without caregiver. Visit www.salempl.org/calendar to register or call 978-744-9667.
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m. Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, 978-531-3380.
Saturday, March 14
hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
beverly: Active shooter training, 10 a.m. to noon, the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St. With Officer Brian Long of the Beverly Police Department instructing. Free and open to the public.
Monday, March 16
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Peabody Council on Aging, 79 Central St., call 978-531-2254.
hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
Peabody: Design and make a Custom Baseball Cap, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Tuesday, March 17
hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
hamilton: Literary Luncheon discusses Next Year in Havana, 11:30 a.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
wednesday, March 18
hamilton: Book Sale at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
Wednesday, March 18
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Thursday, March 19
hamilton: Fill a Bag Book Sale Day at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
Peabody: Friendship Yoga, 3:30 p.m. Peabody Institute Library, Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, 978-531-3380.
Peabody: Movie and snacks in the teen room at the Peabody Institute Library, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 82 Main St. It’s 1957 in Maine and a boy discovers a robot and tries to save him. With snacks! Ages 11-18 welcome.
Thursday, march. 20
hamilton: Awesome Robb Family Comedy Magic Show, 3 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Laugh out loud magic performance. Family fun. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
Monday, March 23
Peabody: Little Yogis with Miss Betsy, 10 a.m., Peabody Institute Library, South Branch, 78 Lynn St, 978-531-3380.
Peabody: Design and make a Custom Baseball Cap, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
hamilton: An Evening with Oprah author Erica Ferencik Monday, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Reading and presentation on Peruvian rain forest where she researched her book. Oprah.com and Entertainment Weekly choice author. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
Tuesday, March 24
hamilton: Jazzin’ the Blues, 12:30 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. with Guitarist Paul Speidel leading the excursion with commentary and performance. Free and open to the public. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
salem: Broad Street Readers Book Club Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St, aged 55+. Call 978-744-0860.
salem: Youth Chess Club with Mr. Dibble, 6 to 7 p.m., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Grades K-5 . Register at 978-744-9667.
Wednesday, March 25
Peabody: Intro to Quilting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., four part series at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
hamilton: Ukrainian Egg Workshop, 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Ages 16+. Wear old clothes! No registration, first come first served, limited to 15. Free and open to the public. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
Saturday, March 28
hamilton: Learn the murky secrets beneath our local waters, 1 p.m., at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. With Capt. Ray Bates, author of two books on the subject. Free to the public. 978-468-5577 * hwlibrary.org
Monday, March 30
Peabody: Design a 3D Printed Easter Egg, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., at Creativity Lab, Peabody Institute Library lower level, 82 Main St. Registration required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Tuesday, March 31
hamilton: The Global Reading Group discusses: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah., 7 p.m., Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Please RSVP to Lewis: lparsons@hwlibrary.org
Monday, April 6
Salem: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., at Salem Council on Aging, 401 Bridge St., call 978-744-0180.
Beverly: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Beverly Council on Aging.
Monday, April 13
Danvers: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Danvers Council on Aging, 25 Stone St, call 978-762-0208.
Topsfield: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Topsfield Town Library, 1 S. Common St., call 978-887-1528.
Thursday, April 16
Peabody: Movie and snacks in the teen room at the Peabody Institute Library, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 82 Main St. Mr. Fox causes problems for his family when he raids their human neighbors farm. With snacks! Ages 11-18 welcome.
Beverly: “Hidden Life of Trees” with Linda Weltner, 7 —9 p.m. Beverly Public Library Main Branch, Sohier Room, 32 Essex St. with Linda Weltner, Massachusetts Master Gardener, sponsored by the Friendly Garden Club of Beverly. www.beverlygardenclub.org
Monday, April 27
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 9 to 10 a.m., Peabody Council on Aging, 79 Central St., call 978-531-2254.
salem: Sensory Storytime with Northeast Arc, 10 to 10:45 a.m., free at Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Singing, play, stories, and art for ages 18-60 months, with caregiver. Register at 978-744-9667.
Peabody: State Sen. Joan Lovely holds office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, call 978-536-7810.
salem: Story Time Yoga with Northeast Arc, 11 to 12 noon., Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Caregiver/child bonding, and more. Ages 12-36 months and caregivers. Register at 978-744-9667.
salem: Digital Drop In, 6 to 7 p.m. Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St. Stop by the Reference Desk on Monday evenings for help with technology questions. Can’t make it? Stop by anytime. Free and open to the public.
