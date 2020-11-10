Parade of Trees
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, the annual Parade of Trees, a festive display of faux decorated Christmas trees and wreaths to be raffled off, will take place in Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Due to the pandemic, hall occupancy is limited by visitors who will have to sign up for a time slot in advance. For registrations and questions, visit: https://www.danvershistory.org/12th-annual-parade-of-trees.
Homecoming Gala at Tech
Tickets are available for Essex Tech’s December remote Homecoming Gala to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project. The gala, prepared by the school’s Culinary Department, takes place Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $25 per dinner, ready for pick-up at the entrance of Essex Tech’s campus between 3 and 5 p.m. The Larkin Memorial Cottage, built in 1950, was named for Lt. Catherine Larkin, and is now being rebuilt by Essex tech students into a multi-use facility. Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and WWII nurse, died in a plane crash in 1945. Essex Tech’s first Homecoming Gala to support the project raised $68,000 last fall, and the project has been gifted with other donations. The gala, will also present this year’s Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award. To nominate, donate to the virtual auction, or learn more, visit: https://essexnorthshore.org/larkin/
Salem’s new website
The City of Salem has launched a new website to promote new businesses and economic growth. The site — www.salemforbusiness.com — provides one-stop site for prospective business owners to learn about Salem and resources. The website includes information on its bustling downtown, vibrant waterfront, and local community that supports businesses throughout the City. It also offers a direct connection to the City’s economic development and business support team and additional technical resources and guidelines for starting a small business in Salem. This initiative is a collaborative effort between Salem’s Department of Planning & Community Development and Salem Main Streets, with marketing expertise and website development provided by Sir Isaac, a local marketing firm, with photography donated by Salem resident Ty Hapworth. The website will continue to grow, with more links to more resources for prospective and existing businesses, information regarding city regulations and zoning, and a comprehensive permitting guide to help business owners navigate local permitting processes. Business owners and those considering starting a business are encouraged to bookmark the page and check back often.
Holiday Pie making
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, welcomes Liz Barbour of Creative Feast, hosting a Zoom workshop of Holiday Pies on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The piece de resistance will be adelicious holiday one-crust, one-filling pie. Learn her favorite pie dough recipe for perfect, flaky crust every time using her favorite pie baking tools, ingredients, and methods to prepare two delicious, photo worthy holiday pies. Sponsored on Zoom by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, registration is required at: danverslibrary.org, or https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rhtMibNwS-KwAL5tcx2cpA
Sox legend on Zoom
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, welcomes baseball historian Anthony Guerriero hosting ZOOM presentation of "The Atomic Bomb and the Curveball: The Incredible True Story of the Boston Red Sox Moe Berg," on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Formerly of Salem State’s History Department, Guerriero paints a portrait of one of the most storied lives in the history of the Boston Red Sox. Sponsored on ZOOM by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, registration is required at danverslibrary.org, or https://bit.ly/37tpz73.
Turkey dinner for pickup
Pick up your holiday turkey dinner in a microwaveable container on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, from 1 to 5 p.m. Menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. Cost is $7, Limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722. or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 19.