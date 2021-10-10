Fall with the Trustees
Long Hill, the Trustees of the Reservations’ 114-acre property in Beverly, is set to celebrate autumn with its Halloween on the Hill debut of over 1,000 pumpkins, music, and lights. The property and the gardenshave recently undergone a complete rejuvenation, and guests are free to explore it all this fall the entire month of October. Halloween event dates are: Through Oct. 24 (Thursday–Sunday), Oct. 25 –31 (Daily), 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online through thetrustees.org.
Volunteer Drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilies. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
Marblehead School of Ballet turns 50
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new season of workshops and classes to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. Choose from ballet to ballroom dancing, live online, or in-studio at 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Special workshops spotlight Broadway in the ‘Theater Arts Workshop’, six weeks with Karen Marie Pisani, former dance captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of “A Chorus Line,” Sept. 22 — Oct. 27, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Modern Dance Technique with Ivan Korn, music fundamentals of beat and rhythm and phrasing. Students, 12 + develop choreographic technique, Saturdays, Oct. 2 — 23, 11:30—1 p.m. and also Monthly Dance Adventure — World dance workshop includes Balinese, Peruvian Baroque, and Spanish Andalusian Escuela Bolera). Monthly, Mondays, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. All levels students 12+ welcome. Register at: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Questions? 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com. For classes and all other information, visit: bit.ly/MSBschedule.
Black American Literature series begins
The Peabody Institute Library once again welcomes Professor Theo Theoharis for a 4-week discussion series on Black American Literature and poetry, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. starting on Oct. 13, in the Sutton Room. On topic will be ‘Giovanni’s Room’ by James Baldwin, and poems from The Penguin Anthology of 20th Century American Poetry, available for check out at the Public Services Desk at the Main Library.The Lecture Series has been a favorite in the past and we’re excited to bring it back, but please note: masks are still required. Advance registration is required –for one class or the whole series— at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/black-american-literature-series-with-theo-theoharis-5/. Questions? Contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian, at 978-531-0100 x17, or: gtoth@noblenet.org.
The music of Civil Rights Movement
On Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a Zoom program with educator, arranger, composer and director Galen Abdur-Razzaq and his “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” by Flutejuice Productions. This “Wrap Around” program combines a lecture with flute prelude performed by Abdur-Razzaq, and chronicles music from the turn of the century to present day, highlighting artists and their music, influences and struggles, as well as jazz’s role in advocacy of and funding for the Civil Rights movement through events such as the Freedom Rides and the 1963 March on Washington. A Q&A will follow. Hosted on Zoom and sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. registration for this event is required at: danverslibrary.org.
Jewish Book Month Speaker Series
The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore’s Jewish Book Month Speaker Series kicked off Oct 5 and continues with in-person, virtual and hybrid events through Nov. 16. In all, eleven events are scheduled, featuring award-winning, bestselling, and popular authors discussing their recent books and life experiences. The series includes historic novels, heartfelt memoirs, stories of heroic survival, stirring and inspiring novels, and an expert’s look into Israel’s start-up success. Tickets range in price as some events will be presented in-person, some virtual, some hybrid, and some include wining and dining, and even, in once case, Mahjong! For individual event ticket pricing visit: JCCNS.ORG/jewish-book-month. A discounted ticket package is available for all 11 events for $150 JCCNS Members/$165 Community.) For reservations and complete details of all guest speakers, topics and event dates and times, visit: JCCNS.ORG.
Education Fund grants available
Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is accepting applications for Education Fund Grants for Salem educational programs, teachers, and organizations. These small grants provide supplemental education funding for local needs and funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. For information and application, www.salem.com/scholarship, click the “Education Fund Application”button on the left side of the page. Questions? Contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-619-5600. Please note; Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends.
New Bachelor of Liberal Studies offered
Salem State University is launching a new, flexible academic major in liberal studies, providing an interdisciplinary curriculum, in response to many student needs and allows for a degree completion option at Salem State. It will benefit traditional, transfer and adult learners looking to develop knowledge across a variety of academic areas and grow as creative and critical thinkers. The major is primarily designed to meet the needs of learners with some prior college credits or students who have changed majors and are seeking a pathway to integrate what they have learned and graduate on time, and is offered by the interdisciplinary studies department. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/interdisciplinarystudies or contact Chair Duclos-Orsello at educlosorsello@salemstate.edu or 978-542-6354.
Salem Cultural Council LCC Grant Program
Applications are now open for the Salem Cultural Council LCC Grant Program, which has been allotted $25,400 in state funding to regrant back out into the Salem Community. The SCC is seeking applications that align with the theme: “Uplifting a Healthy Resilient Community.” Priority will go to to projects that help Salem thrive during a period when the cultural community is looking to a more creative future. Applicants should reside, work, have an organization in Salem or an established partnership with an organization based in Salem. For guidelines, visit:https://massculturalcouncil.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp For previously funded projects, visit: https://salemculturalcouncil.wordpress.com/ Applications must be made digitally (no hard copy accepted) and deadline for submission is Friday, Oct.15. Questions? Email: SalemCulturalCouncil@salem.com
Salem High’s ‘mass class’ reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email your class representative for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Ipswich offers third Pfizer dose vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
English Language Conversations
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of free English Conversation Circles starting starting in October. The weekly one hour sessions are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more information, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Beverly Bootstraps expands reach
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561,
Beverly Bootstraps needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.
Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.