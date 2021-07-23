Business forum focuses on energy
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce highlights energy issues facing businesses and consumers at a Business Insight Forum on Thursday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. at Danversport, 161 Elliott St., Danvers. Representatives of Enbridge and National Grid will be among the speakers discussing the economic impact of sustainable energy initiatives and efforts toward a lower-carbon future. Networking begins at 7:30 a.m.; program at 8 a.m. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers.For Zoom platform, 8 to 9 a.m.; tickets are $10 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. Visit northshorechamber.org, or call 978-774-8565.
Beverly Main Streets Block Party
On Saturday, July 24, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., one block of downtown Cabot Street Beverly will be closed for “THE BLOCK” downtown street party. Walk around, meet up with friends, listen to live music all night, celebrate with food, beer and wine sold by local restaurants and food trucks. Donation at the gate is $5 per adult. Cash only. No pets. Bring your Mass. ID if you plan to drink.
Architectural paint analysis is topic
On Friday, July 23, from 6 to to 7:15 p.m., you’re in for an adventure when Christine Thomson, whose background includes Senior Furniture Conservator at the SPNEA (now Historic New England) Conservation Center, provides the kind of architectural paint analysis usually reserved for museums, historic sites, and private homeowners in a presentation at the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem. Paint color trends change with the years, so their identification can help with dating alterations in a space. In earlier times, those studying paint would sand woodwork down, creating circles of paint layers. In the 1980s, researchers began using the microscope to more closely examine paint layers. Thomson, who has performed paint analysis at the Salem Athenaeum, will tell all! Free for Athenaeum members. Suggested Donation for public, $10. Registration required at: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei9rtyym50340c42&oseq=&c=&ch=
The Bard at the Bandshell
Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ directed by Peter Sampieri, will be presented by Third Citizen Theatre Company outdoors at 6 p.m. at the Salem Willows Bandshell, Aug. 28 and 29 and Sept. 4, 5 and 6. Bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, food, drink and sit back while Shakepeare sends Rosalind on the run from her vengeful uncle and his fascist court, to the wilds of the Forest of Arden, where, disguised as a man, she is joined by other outcasts and gets entangled in a love triangle. Performances are rain or shine. Tickets: $20 Suggested Donation (general seating, cash or PayPal); $25 Advance Donation secures Premium Seating (limit 30 per performance) and a $50 Advance Donation secures front-row seating and a chance to get pulled into the performance (limit 10 per performance). Visit https://www.thirdcitizentheatre.org/tickets. This is the premiere production of Shakespeare at the Willows, an annual outdoor summer Shakespeare series.
Latin dance duo coming Aug. 30
On Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, Peabody Institute Library Summer Concert presents Dance Caliente! Raul Nieves and Eileen Herman-Haase share a compelling magnetism as master teachers, welcoming students of all ages and experience. Dance Caliente will do an interactive sampler of four to five dances (i.e. Waltz, Swing, Argentine Tango, Salsa, Foxtrot), with time in between for a short lesson on each dance. The lessons will be interactive and low-impact, tailored to seniors and beginners, and do not require a partner. You can sit back and watch Raul and Eileen, or get up and dance yourself! Peabody Institute Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Questions? 978-531.0100 Or call Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17.
