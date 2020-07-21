Marblehead’s history of fine furniture
On Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., the Marblehead Museum, 170 Washington St, will host local historian and former Lee Mansion curator Judy Anderson discussing Marblehead’s history of fine furniture craftsmanship. During the mid-18th century, Marblehead, at one point the 10th largest town in the Colonies, was home to nearly a dozen skilled craftsman who supplied fashionable furniture. Pieces by each of the principal cabinet-makers are displayed in the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, the grand residence of the Lee family, which the Marblehead Museum has owned and preserved since 1909. Examples of their artistry are also in major museums around the country, and will be shown. Tickets are available at: www.marbleheadmuseum.org, $10/ Members: $15/ Future Members. For more information, contact Lauren McCormack, Executive Director at 781-631-1768 or: info@marbleheadmuseum.org.
Rockabye beatsfor younger kids
You’ll sing and dance with your little ones when you join Peabody Institute Library of Danvers’ virtual Zoom music class. Perfect for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers, you’ll grab your shakers and tambourines and have fun singing and dancing to the music! Marcos Valles and Shon Gordon, co-founders of Rockabye Beats, will share their favorite songs, both classic and original! The webinar, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org, or at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoceGurDosHtwCWM_2k44dbrkD0awLd6eX.
Salem Trolley back on track
Salem’s free Trolley Program for residents, now in its eighth year, is back on track for Salem residents, with ID, through Sept. 30. Residents can receive a Resident Ticket with proof of residency at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The Trolley runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and covers much of downtown Salem and Salem Willows. Regular stops are located at the Salem Visitors Center, Witch History Museum, Trolley Depot, Old Burial Point/Witch Trial Memorial, Pickering Wharf/Sea Level restaurant, the House of the Seven Gables, Salem Witch Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, Witch Dungeon Museum, and Salem Witch House/Salem Inn. Passenger requested stops are also made at the Salem Maritime Site, Salem Ferry, Winter Island, Salem Willows, and Hamilton Hall/Phillips House/Chestnut Street. All passengers must wear face masks, and because the trolley is operating at half passenger capacity, wait times may be longer For complete information and map, visit: http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html.
Castle Hill offerslandscape tours
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, is once again holding garden and landscape tours on Saturday and Sunday and holiday Mondays). The socially distanced 45-minute tours of the "Historic Gardens of Castle Hill" grounds, includes the Grand Allee, Italian Garden and Rose Garden. Tickets are: members: $40/group; nonmembers: $50/group (Max 4 people/group). Also on tap, and by golf cart, ‘Highlights on the Hill,’ a 50-minute exploration of the landscape of Castle Hill, from the formal gardens to the barns to the end o the Grand Allee, covering the history of the design, architects, and changing landscape. Tickets are: members: $44/group; nonmembers: $55/group. max 6 people/group. Prices include parking and tickets must be booked as timed entry. Visit www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for tour start times. For details and reservations, visit: www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for details and to reserve a pass.
Stage 284 hosts cabaret series
Stage 284, the theater company hosted The Community House in Hamilton, has launched a new Virtual Cabaret Series with remaining online shows on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., and Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Artistic Director Katie Clarke and Stage 284 performer Cai Radleigh, the series celebrates a decade-plus of local musical theater showcasing crowd favorites from Stage 284’s most popular productions. Performers include Amanda Lane, James Thomas Turner III, Tom Richardson, Tom Kelleher, Amanda Maddox, Cai Radleigh, Katie Clarke, Jay Martel, Susan Martel, John Manning, Frederick Calcinari, Rebecca Axelrod, and more. Registration or tickets are not required. However, Stage 284 suggests a donation of $10 per person or $20 per household. All proceeds benefit Stage 284’s Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit: http://stage284.com/, or contact Katie Clarke, at katie@communityhouse.org.
PorchFest set for Aug. 8-9
A modified Beverly Homecoming takes place citywide on the weekend of Aug. 8-9. Although large public events including the Lobsterfest and fireworks have been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers have redoubled their efforts with a citywide Beverly PorchFest. To participate, visit BeverlyHomecoming.org and make a donation to receive a Beverly Homecoming lawn sign and starter kit home decoration party pack. Signs can be used to thank local frontline workers and proceeds will fund next year’s events. A bandwagon featuring live music from acoustic trio Rule of 3 will cruise the city on Aug. 8, visiting participating homes. Events may be added as health directives evolve. The Cabot Theater, now celebrating its 100th year, will partner in entertainment. Youth participants in Beverly’s summer parks program should submit video shorts (under 5 minutes) to a Virtual Talent Show hosted on the Beverly Homecoming Facebook page. Videos must be submitted by Aug. 6, and large video files should be sent to beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com via WeTransfer.com. Questions? Contact beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com or 978-473-4948, or go to BeverlyHomecoming.org.