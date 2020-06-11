Race Amity Daycelebrates friendship
Beverly Multifaith Coalition, Heathmere Center for Cultural Engagement, and History Alive Inc. of Salem invite the public to participate in a free celebration of cross-racial friendships on Race Amity Day, Sunday, June 14, 2 to 4 p.m. Race Amity Day honors friendships that bridge the racial divide. Events and activities are aimed at creating equity, access, and social justice. Activities were held at David S. Lynch Park in Beverly last year, but due to COVID19, this year have moved to Zoom.comh. The celebration feature drummers Joh Camara & Son, rapper Eche, a short documentary on the history of Race Amity Day. Salem’s Mayor Kim Driscoll will read Massachusetts’official Race Amity Day proclamation. Also featured will be original artwork, poetry, and performances by youth and professional artists in the on-line gallery and performance space. Following the program, there will be small group dialogues. Advance registration requested at https://cutt.ly/raceamity.
Salem composting drop-off site opens
Salem’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park has reopened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks (click here for a schedule). The Mack Park Compost You can review a list of acceptable material and asked a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Please consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Please wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Micaela Guglielmi, Waste Reduction Coordinator, at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Marblehead and ‘The President’s War’
On Thursday, July 9, Marblehead Museum will host a Zoom talk at 7 p.m., with New York Times bestselling author Chris DeRose as he chronicles the five presidents preceding Abraham Lincoln and the role that they played in shaping events leading up to the breakout of the Civil War. An uphill political battle, the power these former presidents wielded impacted the Union, including Marblehead’s citizens. DeRose is author of "Founding Rivals," "Congressman Lincoln: The Making of America's Greatest President," "The President’s War," "Star Spangled Scandal," and the forthcoming book "The Fighting Bunch." He was formerly senior litigation counsel to the Arizona Attorney General, a professor of Constitutional Law, and clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County, Arizona. "The President’s War," July 9, 7 p.m., The Marblehead Museum in located at 170 Washington St., $15 future members; $10 members. Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Young Adult Leadership Seminar announced
Jewish college students are invited to participate in the Robert Israel Lappin Jewish Young Adult Leadership Seminar, a new free program inspired by Robert Israel Lappin, whose leadership in the Jewish community spanned more than 70 years. Lappin served as an inspirational Jewish role model for individuals of all ages. The theme of the 2020 seminar is Becoming an Inspirational Jewish Leader. Thought-provoking presentations and independent activities will stimulate your mind, nurture your soul and help you on a path of inspirational Jewish leadership. A certificate of achievement will be awarded upon successful completion of the program. For more information or to register for this program contact Deborah Coltin at dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org or visit LappinFoundation.org.
Five-minute bread with Liz Barbour
Join us in a free webinar with Liz Barbour on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m, to learn how to easily make artisan bread at home. This no-knead 5-minute artisan bread is a four-ingredient cinch, and the class will focus on the “Master Recipes” from the best selling cookbook “Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day”. Make the dough once and bake a fresh loaf everyday for 4 days. All with only 5 minutes of effort. Barbour has been cooking professionally in the Boston area since 1992 and started The Creative Feast in 2004. Her demonstrations and recipes have been featured on New Hampshire Chronicle, Channel 9’s “Cooks Corner.” Her first cookbook “Beautifully Delicious: Cooking with Herbs & Edible Flowers,” was published in 2017. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org, or https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JxWySeqkQbe7qxzbg_cjRQ
Equine Expo moved to Aug. 29Due to COVID-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the Equine Expo will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, email office@ectaonline.org.
Local volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.