How to avoidCOVID-19 Scams
Join a free 60-minute webinar on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m., to learn about COVID-19 scams that are affecting business owners and community members across the state. The webinar will be led by Amy Schram, Community Relations Manager with the Better Business Bureau, who’ll discuss many of the scams that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic and share resources to help residents and business owners protect themselves. Questions will be answered at the end of the webinar. Hosted on Zoom, the webinar is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIuc-2urDMvE9SL9juGUTxMkqMvxasvLqo-
Salem composting drop-off site opens
The City’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park has reopened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks (click here for a schedule). The Mack Park Compost You can review a list of acceptable material and asked a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Please consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Please wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Micaela Guglielmi, Waste Reduction Coordinator, at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Race Amity Daycelebrates friendship
Beverly Multifaith Coalition, Heathmere Center for Cultural Engagement, and History Alive Inc. of Salem invite the public to participate in a free celebration of cross-racial friendships on Race Amity Day, Sunday, June 14, 2 to 4 p.m. Race Amity Day honors friendships that bridge the racial divide. Events and activities are aimed at creating equity, access, and social justice. Activities were held at David S. Lynch Park in Beverly last year, but due to COVID19, this year have moved to Zoom.comh. The celebration feature drummers Joh Camara & Son, rapper Eche, a short documentary on the history of Race Amity Day. Salem’s Mayor Kim Driscoll will read Massachusetts’official Race Amity Day proclamation. Also featured will be original artwork, poetry, and performances by youth and professional artists in the on-line gallery and performance space. Following the program, there will be small group dialogues. Advance registration requested at https://cutt.ly/raceamity.
Pandemic creates blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. In Massachusetts, 115 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 3,130 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
‘For All the Tea in China’ June 18
Apart from tossing it into the Boston Harbor, just what do we know about the history of tea? How did the East India Company and a Scottish botanist gain the upper hand in its trading? On Thursday, June 18, The Marblehead Museum invites you to join in a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m., with journalist and author, Sarah Rose, author of ‘For All the Tea in China,’ to learn about the fascinating and extraordinary espionage that England undertook to gain the advantage in the tea trade. Rose, a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Chicago, was a columnist for the Wall Street Journal and and has been published in numerous national publications. Her books also include D-Day Girls: The Spies Who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis, and helped win WW-II. The Marblehead Museum in located at 170 Washington St., $15 future members; $10 members. Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Essex National Heritage collecting virus stories
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links:
Beverly - Historic Beverly- https://www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater, Marblehead - Marblehead Museum - https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories. Topsfield - Topsfield Library - https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story, Salem - Salem State University Archives- https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19, You may also contact Essex Heritage directly at: www.EssexHeritage.org or: 978 740-0444.
Marblehead and ‘The President’s War’
On Thursday, July 9, Marblehead Museum invites you to join a Zoom talk at 7 p.m., with New York Times bestselling author, Chris DeRose as he chronicles the five presidents preceding Abraham Lincoln and the role that they played in shaping evenst leading up to the breakout of the Civil War. An uphill political battle, the power these former presidents wielded impacted the Union, including Marblehead’s citizens. DeRose is author of Founding Rivals, Congressman Lincoln, The President’s War, Star Spangled Scandal, and the forthcoming book The Fighting Bunch. He was formerly Senior Litigation Counsel to the Arizona Attorney General, a Professor of Constitutional Law, and Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County, Arizona. The President’s War, July 9, 7 p.m., The Marblehead Museum in located at 170 Washington St., $15 future members; $10 members. Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.