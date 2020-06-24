Young leadership seminar set
Jewish college students are invited to participate in the Robert Israel Lappin Jewish Young Adult Leadership Seminar, a new free program inspired by Robert Israel Lappin, whose leadership in the Jewish community spanned more than 70 years. Lappin served as an inspirational Jewish role model for individuals of all ages. The theme of the 2020 seminar is Becoming an Inspirational Jewish Leader. Thought-provoking presentations and independent activities will stimulate your mind, nurture your soul and help you on a path of inspirational Jewish leadership. A certificate of achievement will be awarded upon successful completion of the program. For more information or to register for this program contact Deborah Coltin at dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org or visit LappinFoundation.org.
Equine Expo slated for Aug. 29
Due to COVID-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the Equine Expo will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, email office@ectaonline.org.
Local volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
State senator consults by phone
Until the current health crisis passes, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, will not be holding in-person office hours. However, she will be available for consultation by phone. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
House of the Seven Gables still closed
The House of the Seven Gables will remain closed until further notice. All programs have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
CareDimensions rules on visitors
Care Dimensions is working with hospitals and nursing facilities to comply with their individual regulations and screening of our staff during the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors to Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers and the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln have been reduced to immediate family members (as defined by the patient) only, with a maximum of two family members at a time. Family members are screened upon entrance for symptoms and potential COVID-19. Cleaning include enhanced disinfection of all high-touch surfaces. All support groups, trainings and meetings. Work-related meetings are being held virtually. A Comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan has been activated: registration is required at 978-750-9335, or email grief@caredimensions.org.
Salem offers interactive map
The city of Salem has published an interactive online tool that allows residents to easily view road surface conditions and recommended paving plans for any segment of the city’s nearly 100 miles of public roadway. The new map can be found at www.salem.com/pavingmap and follows on the city’s publication starting in 2016 of an online map showing paving work that has been completed each year. In partnership with the engineering firm BETA, Salem continues to update the road surface ratings and monitor conditions. Road surface ratings, which score from 0 (the lowest) to 100 (the highest) help inform the city’s annual multi-million dollar paving plan allocations and allow the city to set a realistic paving budget based on the repair type necessary for the road segment’s condition.
Salem honors 'century' trees
The city of Salem, founded in 1626, will celebrate its 400th anniversary in 2026, and desires to honor its past and provide for the health and enjoyment of its citizens in the future through the beneficial effects of a replenished urban tree canopy. Therefore the the city is establishing the Century Tree Program, through which Salem residents may propose sites throughout the city where tall trees — Salem’s future heritage trees — may flourish without obstructions. Century Trees will be planted each year through 2026 within sight of public rights-of-way and labeled for posterity, in honor of the quadricentennial of the city of Salem.
Bertram Field funding drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Visit, explore Heritage Area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.