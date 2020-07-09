COVID19 support groups formed
Those who have lost a family member to the COVID-19 Virus are encouraged to join are two separate Zoom supports sessions. In addition, there will be an 8-week support group for people who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 within the past three months. Led by a bereavement counselor, join this safe space to process your grief, learn coping techniques, and make connections with others who on a similar journey. This group requires commitment from all participants to attend each scheduled session. The single sessions are Tuesday, July 21, 4 to 6 p.m. (RSVP by July 17) and Thursday, Aug. 20, 3 to 5pm (RSVP by Aug. 14). The 8-week sessions are on Wednesdays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 28, from 3 to 4:30pm (RSVP by Sept. 4). Advance registration is required at CareDimensions.org/Calendars, call 855-744-5100 or email grief@CareDimensions.org.: Dates and times are subject to change.
Historical Society hosts virtual, live events
Stay tuned on July 15 at 7 p.m. for a presentation on Facebook with Salem State Professor Gretchen Sinnett discussing artifacts researched by Salem State students. And take note: Dan Tremblay will soon be returning with history films and Matt Farley will be performing his unique music and comedy shows at Tapley Memorial Hall. Please note: Masks and social distancing are required at our live events. For more information, visit: www.danvershistory.org/
Virtual cabaret series launched
Stage 284, the theater company hosted by Stage 284 at The Community House in Hamilton, is launching a new Virtual Cabaret Series with three online shows: July 16 at 7 p.m., Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., and Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Artistic Director Katie Clarke and Stage 284 performer Cai Radleigh, the series celebrates a decade plus of local musical theater showcasing crowd favorites from Stage 284’s most popular productions. Performers include Amanda Lane, James Thomas Turner III, Tom Richardson, Tom Kelleher, Amanda Maddox, Cai Radleigh, Katie Clarke, Jay Martel, Susan Martel, John Manning, Frederick Calcinari, Rebecca Axelrod, and more! Registration or tickets are not required. However, Stage 284 suggests a donation of $10/person or $20/household. All proceeds benefit Stage 284’s Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit: http://stage284.com/, or contact Katie Clarke, at katie@communityhouse.org.
Online lineup in Hamilton-Wenham
Go to: hwlibrary.org/summer-reading-2020, to find full details of online viewing and activities frm Hamilton-Wenham Library. From now through Aug. 31 - Ed the Wizard’s Alchemy Laboratory brings magic to your home, at: hwkidsroom.blogspot.com/. Learn how to perform scientific magic with found objects. Summer Reading for children, teens and adults goes online with Beanstack setting a community goal of reaching 500,000 minutes of reading by Aug. 8. There are weekly drawings for local eateries and a grand prize drawing for a GoPro Hero 8 video camera. Challenge Trivia: Family Edition with the Trivia Brothers’s link goes active July 8 at 6:30 p.m., with the brothers squeezing zany, lighthearted trivia fun onto your computer screen. Teams can be individual or multiple, and you’ll need 2 devices to play. Virtual doors open 10 minutes before start, at 6:20 p.m., at hwkidsroom.blogspot.com. On Thursday, July 9, go online at 7 p.m. for an evening with New York Times best selling author Nancy Thayer, reading from her novel, ‘Girls in Summer.’ On July 14 and 16 at 3:30., teens entering 6th through 12th grade, join Zine Workshop with Holly Thompson. Zines are self-published, DIY mini magazines created from poetry, comics, flash fiction, memoir, sketches, whatever! Bring your imagination and let it go! RSVP at: hwlibrary.org. All ages are welcme to submit poems to Poetry Slam 2020, by submissions accepted until Friday, Aug. 7. Join the Hamilton-Wenham Library, Patton Homestead, Magical Beginnings, and the Wenham Museum to create magic with words. Visit sites around our two communities, gather beautiful and inspiring words that we have posted around the outside of the buildings, and use them to create your own poem. All ages welcome. Entries will be compiled and made available to the public. Go to hwlibrary.org to submit your poem.
Beverly Homecoming’s PorchFest coming up
A modified Beverly Homecoming takes place citywide on the weekend of Aug. 8 —9.
Although large public events including the Lobsterfest and fireworks have been cancelled due to COVID19, organizers have redoubled Beverly’s community spirit with a citywide Beverly PorchFest. To participate, visit BeverlyHomecoming.org and make a donation to receive a Beverly Homecoming lawn sign and starter kit home decoration party pack. Signs can be used to thank local frontline workers and proceeds will fund next year’s events. A bandwagon featuring live music from acoustic trio Rule of 3 will cruise the city on Aug. 8, visiting participating homes. So break out holiday lights and “light up the night” in homage to the Homecoming fireworks tradition. Events may be added as health directives evolve. The Cabot Theatre, now celebrating its 100th year, will partner in entertainment. Youth participants in Beverly’s summer Parks Program should submit video shorts (under 5 minutes) to a Virtual Talent Show hosted on the Beverly Homecoming Facebook page. Videos must be submitted by Aug. 6, and large video files should be sent to beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com via WeTransfer.com. Questions? Contact: beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com or 978-473-4948. Or BeverlyHomecoming.org. Or Beverly Homecoming, Inc. • PO Box 714 • Beverly, MA 01915.
Marblehead Museum annual meeting set
On Thursday, July 23, The Marblehead Museum will host its annual members meeting via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. All members are welcome and may register FREE online. A Zoom link will be automatically sent to your email address. After the meeting, Dave Crowley will present a talk on his book “Azor of Marblehead” the story behind the famed children’s series written by his late mother, Maude Crowley. Published between 1948 – 1960 the books were treasured for their warm evocation of unique Marblehead character and colorful characters. Please register at: www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.