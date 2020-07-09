Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.