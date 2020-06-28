Youth orchestra’s audition is Tuesday
Now accepting video auditions, The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is looking for young musicians to audition for the 2020-2021 Concert Season by June 30. String, woodwind, brass, and percussion students, at all levels of playing, are invited to audition. Musicians new to NMYO, and returning students who wish to move to a different ensemble, are required to submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of your choosing. Returning musicians who wish to remain in their current NMYO ensemble simply need to register. Information needed to submit your video audition or to register by June 30 may be found on NMYO’s website at nmyo.org/auditions. NMYO ensembles normally perform two major concerts and several smaller concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals are held in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1, off Interstate 95. This year’s calendar will be established once clear guidelines on safe practices for rehearsing and concert-going are provided by the Commonwealth of MA and its Department of Education. Tuition will be prorated once rehearsals can begin. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org. A non-profit, the NMYO provides young musicians with exceptional ensemble training and opportunities for personal growth through musical performance and community service.
Free PPE kits for Salem businesses
The city of Salem, through its Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization Task Force, is making free kits of essential personal protective equipment (PPE) available to small businesses located in Salem. Each kit contains $160 worth of the types of PPE required for most businesses to safely reopen to the public, including 200 disposable masks, 67 ounces of hand sanitizer, 200 disposable gloves, and four face shields. Kits purchased through Birch Outfitters, a Salem-based small business, will be distributed at the main entrance at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., on Friday, June 26, from 8 to 11 a.m. and again, from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required for a pick-up time at www.salem.com/PPE. Kits will not be distributed outside set times and will only be provided to businesses that are located in the city of Salem.
SPUR auction goes online
Distancing doesn’t have to mean disconnecting. SPUR, whose mission of cultivating a community of doers continues through the COVID-19 landscape, has reimagined its annual fling summer fundraiser as a one-hour virtual event taking place Thursday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. With sponsorship from Marblehead Bank, you can help raise vital funds to continue SPUR’s work through this unique event featuring an online auction, updates on the organization’s work, bingo, a goody bag, and more. The silent auction goes live on July 13, with items up on the auction block waiting for bidders. Tickets and more details will be available soon. Visit: https://www.spur.community/
Golf Classicset for Aug. 20
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody are once again co-hosting the annual Torigian Golf Classic on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meadow at Peabody Golf Course, 80 Granite St., in Peabody. All proceeds raised go back to the community through scholarship programs administered by each organization. Enjoy a morning on the links beginning at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, then getting off to a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., follwed by lunch at 1:30 p.m. For fees and more information, call 978-531-0384, or visit: www.peabodychamber.com.
Salem to curb illegal fireworks
In response to a recent increased volume of illegal fireworks complaints, the city of Salem is working to more effectively curb the detonation of illegal fireworks with the following steps: A public education campaign with informational signage in English and Spanish posted citywide warning about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the potential fines that violators may face; an anonymous reporting platform at www.salem.com/fireworks where you can anonymously report illegal fireworks and to view a crowd-sourced map of others’ reports; targeted fire interventions conducted by public safety officials at problem locations with ticketing of offenders and confiscation of illegal fireworks; and public information about the hazard of illegal fireworks, as well as increased local fines.
Pandemic creates blood shortage
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. In Massachusetts, 115 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 3,130 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
COVID-19 memoriesbeing collected
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
‘The President’s War’talk being offered
On Thursday, July 9, Marblehead Museum invites you to join a Zoom talk at 7 p.m., with New York Times bestselling author Chris DeRose as he chronicles the five presidents preceding Abraham Lincoln and the role that they played in shaping events leading up to the breakout of the Civil War. An uphill political battle, the power these former presidents wielded impacted the Union, including Marblehead’s citizens. DeRose is author of "Founding Rivals," "Congressman Lincoln," "The President’s War," "Star Spangled Scandal," and the forthcoming book "The Fighting Bunch". He was formerly senior litigation counsel to the Arizona Attorney General, a professor of Constitutional law, and clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County, Arizona. The President’s War, July 9, 7 p.m., The Marblehead Museum in located at 170 Washington St., $15 future members; $10 members. Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Equine Expo rescheduled for Aug. 29
Due to COVID-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the Equine Expo will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, email office@ectaonline.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
State senator consults by phone
Until the current health crisis passes, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, will not be holding in-person office hours. However, she will be available for consultation by phone. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Salem’s interactive road conditions map
The city of Salem has published an interactive online tool that allows residents to easily view road surface conditions and recommended paving plans for any segment of the city’s nearly 100 miles of public roadway. The new map can be found at www.salem.com/pavingmap and follows on the city’s publication starting in 2016 of an online map showing paving work that has been completed each year. In partnership with the engineering firm BETA, Salem continues to update the road surface ratings and monitor conditions. Road surface ratings, which score from 0 (the lowest) to 100 (the highest) help inform the city’s annual multi-million dollar paving plan allocations and allow the city to set a realistic paving budget based on the repair type necessary for the road segment’s condition.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Explore Essex National Heritage Area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.