Marblehead Museum holding meeting
On Thursday, July 23, The Marblehead Museum will host its annual members meeting via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. All members are welcome and may register free online. A Zoom link will be automatically sent to your email address. After the meeting, Dave Crowley will present a talk on his book “Azor of Marblehead,” the story behind the famed children’s series written by his late mother, Maude Crowley. Published between 1948 and 1960, the books were treasured for their warm evocation of unique Marblehead character and colorful characters. Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more. Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Salem Trolley back on track
Salem’s free Trolley Program for residents, now in its eighth year, is back on track for Salem residents, with ID, through Sept. 30. Residents can receive a Resident Ticket with proof of residency at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The Trolley runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., andcovers much of downtown Salem and Salem Willows. Regular stops are located at the Salem Visitors Center, Witch History Museum, Trolley Depot, Old Burial Point/Witch Trial Memorial, Pickering Wharf/Sea Level restaurant, the House of the Seven Gables, Salem Witch Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, Witch Dungeon Museum, and Salem Witch House/Salem Inn. Passenger requested stops are also made at the Salem Maritime Site, Salem Ferry, Winter Island, Salem Willows, and Hamilton Hall/Phillips House/Chestnut Street. All passengers must wear face masks, and because the torlley is operating at half passenger capacity, wait times may be longer For complete information and map, visit: http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html.
Landscape tours at Castle Hill
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, is once again holding garden and landscape tours on Saturday and Sunday and holiday Mondays). The 45-minute tours of the "Historic Gardens of Castle Hill" grounds, includes the Grand Allee, Italian Garden, and Rose Garden. Tickets are: members: $40/group; nonmembers: $50/group (Max 4 people/group). Also on tap, and by golf cart, ‘Highlights on the Hill,’ a 50-minute exploration of the landscape of Castle Hill, from the formal gardens to the barns to the end o the Grand Allee, covering the history of the design, architects, and changing landscape. Tickets are: members: $44/group; nonmembers: $55/group. max 6 people/group. Prices include parking and tickets must be booked as timed antry. Visit www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for tour start times. For details and reservations, visit: www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for details and to reserve a pass.
Hamilton-Wenham Library ready
Starting Monday, July 20, Hamilton-Wenham Library is expanding holds and pick up window hours as follows: Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These items must already be waiting for you. Email info@hwlibrary.org with requests, or call 978-468-5577. Items will be quarantined for three days. Ed the Wizard’s Alchemy Laboratory brings magic to your home screen now through Aug. 31 at hwkidsroom.blogspot.com/. Summer Reading for children, teens and adults goes online with Beanstack! Join the community goal to reach 500,000 minutes of reading by Aug. 8. There are weekly drawings for local eateries and a grand prize drawing for a GoPro Hero 8 video camera. Details at hwlibrary.org/summer-reading-2020. Sync with Science with Mr. Sheckells, posts a new adventure online every Tuesday in July, for ages 6-12 at hwkidsroom.blogspot.com. All Ages Poetry Slam 2020 hosted by the Hamilton-Wenham Library, Patton Homestead, Magical Beginnings, and the Wenham Museum posts inspiring words for you to transform into poetry. To submit, visit hwlibrary.org by Friday, Aug. 7. Teen Art Workshop: Anamorphic Hedwig, is Thursday, July 23, at 3:30 p.m. Create a drawing of Hedwig. Pop Up Art School teaches anamorphic drawing that uses forced perspective to create an illusion. For students entering grades 6-12. RSVP to kclaire@hwlibrary.org for details and materials. An evening with best-selling author Steve Almond Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., RSVP to: kbutler@hwlibrary.org. Learn the forces shaping the 2020 election. Alice in Wonderland online accessible Aug. 10 to 14, on hwkidsroom.blogspot.com/. Performance recorded at the Hampstead Stage Company, funded by the Hamilton-Wenham Cultural Council and the Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Library.
Torigian Golf Classic slated
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody are once again co-hosting the annual Torigian Golf Classic on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meadow at Peabody Golf Course, 80 Granite St., in Peabody. All proceeds raised go back to the community through scholarship programs administered by each organization. Enjoy a morning on the links beginning at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, then getting off to a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., follwed by lunch at 1:30 p.m. For fees and more information, call 978-531-0384, or visit: www.peabodychamber.com.
Equine Expo set for Aug. 29
Due to COVID-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the Equine Expo will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, email office@ectaonline.org.
Volunteer drivers needed locally
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.