Grants available
The Salem Scholarship and Education Committee seeks grant applications for its Education Fund. Grants are available to provide supplemental education funding for local educational needs and to provide funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by March 1. The average grant award in the past has been $1,000. Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends. To apply, visit www.salem.com/scholarship and click the “Education Fund Application” button on the left side of the page. Contact the Mayor’s Office with questions at 978-619-5600.
Karen K’s Love Fest
The Kids at The Cabot children’s series continues Saturday, Feb. 13, with Karen K’s Love Fest, a free family music festival featuring Shine and the Moonbeams, bilingual storyteller and music maker Flor Bromley, Mista Cookie Jar and more. The virtual performance starts at 10:30 a.m. and is hosted by Karen K of Karen K and the Jitterbugs. For more information, visit https://thecabot.org/event/karen-k-love-fest.
Scholarship applications
Applications are due Friday, March 26, for the George and Rachel Shaw Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia and Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must be a Peabody resident and full-time college student completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond. Applications are available at https://peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/. Completed forms can be emailed to info@peabodyhistorical.org or mailed to the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, 35 Washington St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.
Marbleheadarchitecture
Historian Judy Anderson will lead a four-part virtual series in February on the architectural history of Marblehead. The weekly program will cover from the town’s founding in 1629 to the post-war development era of 1976. Learn how to identify major defining elements of each architectural time period and style, and how economic conditions and national events impacted the town’s built environment. The series will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for Marblehead Museum members, $60 for nonmembers. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Tu B’Shevat Storytime
Children, parents, grandparents and caregivers are invited to celebrate Tu B’Shevat, the birthday of the trees, with stories read by Deborah Coltin, executive director of Lappin Foundation, and songs with cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. through this free virtual event. The program is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link.
Holocaust remembrance
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join for “Human Connections in a Disconnected Universe,” a three-generation family presentation featuring Judith H. Sherman, author, poet and Holocaust survivor. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Y2I Teensconnect
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. Rekindle Shabbat dinners will be held on March 5, and May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute:
Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media.
For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Career change
Career counselor Ilene Rudman will host “Is it Time for a Career Change?,” a free, online interactive workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. The workshop is part of the Peabody Institute Library’s New Year: New Job series. Rudman, who owns Career Vision Associates, will discuss important questions to consider before making a change, offer tips to ease the stress and make the transition successful, and talk about dealing with changes in the job market. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/changing-careers-with-career-counselor-ilene-rudman/
Testing extended
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31 at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.