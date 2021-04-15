Earth Dayat Salem State
Salem State University will celebrate the 51st Earth Day with a series of climate changed focused virtual events themed “There is no Planet B,’ running from April 12 through 27. Featured will be a wide range of talks, panel discussions, films, and interactive activities including the Earth Days research poster competition, which draws entries from students across all disciplines. All events are free and open to the public. For a full schedule, visit: : https://www.salemstate.edu/earthday. As part of the celebration the Earth Days Planning Team will present two Friends of the Earth Awards in recognition of outstanding environmental stewardship. This year’s honorees are professor Marcos Luna, for his long-time advocacy of environmental justice and his work in using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to understand and address social and environmental inequities; and professor emerita Patricia Gozemba, for her ongoing local activism and work with Salem Alliance for the Environment (SAFE).
PJ LibraryScavenger Hunt
Children and their families are invited to join puppeteer Anna Sobel and her puppets on a virtual scavenger hunt in Israel in celebration of Israel’s Independence Day on Friday, April 16, at 3 p.m. Children can visit places and collect things while they learn a few Hebrew words. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Hood Pond walk Saturday
Ipswich River Watershed Association will host an in-person walk around Hood Pond in Topsfield from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Hood (or Hood’s) Pond is more than a popular local beach. It is a historic spawning ground for herring. These migratory fish once swam all the way from the ocean up through Ipswich, Topsfield, and Boxford via Howlett and Pye Brook. Eventually, the association wants to restore herring to the entire Howlett Brook watershed. To attend, sign up at bit.ly/hoodpondwalk. Those who are interested in the trail but not up for the walk can register for a virtual live-cast. Learn more at ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Spring cleanup in Peabody
The annual Peabody Spring Cleanup will be held Saturday, April 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. Residents, civic organizations, businesses, and nonprofits are all invited to participate. Volunteers will remove litter from parks, lakes and ponds, bike paths, main streets, and downtown Peabody. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. The group with the most litter collected wins lunch with Mayor Ted Bettencourt. For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-538-5700 or visit www.peabody-ma.gov.
April Blood Drive ongoing
During April National Volunteer Month, The Red Cross urges healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift. Local blood donation opportunities are as follows: In Beverly, at the Franco American Club, 44 Park Street, on April 16, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. In Danvers, at the Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive on the following dates and times: April 16, 17 and 18, from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: April 19, 20, 21, 22, from 1 to 6:15 p.m.: April 23, 24, 25, from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: April 26, 27, 28, 29, from 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.,Please note: The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
SalemRecycles’ hosts event
SalemRecycles is partnering with HELPSY to host a Spring Clothing and Household Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riley Plaza. Over recent years, this event has evolved into a much-anticipated community effort. New last year was a collection of Swiffer products and razors recycled by TerraCycle, and due to its success, SalemRecycles will this spring additionally collect oral care and deodorant containers as well as stationary products. Clean and dry textiles of all kinds and in various states of “usability”are welcome, including new or used clothes and shoes, old t-shirts, sweaters needing buttons, belts in need of buckles, towels, curtains, bedspreads, purses, jackets, hats & gloves, backpacks, socks, jeans, and so forth. Items will be restored and re-sold, upcycled, repurposed, or recycled. For a complete list of all acceptable pieces, visit: “SalemRecycles”on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and by visiting www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.co . Questions, or to volunteer, call 978-619-5672 or e-mail mguglielmi@salem.com. Face masks, social distancing required at this car event.
SalemRecycles needs volunteers
Salem Recycles' May 1 Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive needs volunteers. The event, from 8 am-1pm at Riley Plaza, will need help directing traffic and unloading bags of textiles from cars and loading them into Helpsy’s truck. Help is needed during the following two shifts: Shift 1 - 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Shift 2 - 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Two types of volunteers are needed. Traffic Directors standing along the route holding arrows and guiding cars (3-4 volunteers per shift). Unloaders to pick up bags of clothing from residents’ cars and load them up to the Helpsy truck (physical limitations must be considered, 5-6 volunteers per shift). Please call 978-619-5672 or email: www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.com. and state your volunteer preference.
Popeye, Bugs, and beyond
On Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., The Peabody Institute Library, Danvers will present A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History. Hosted on Zoom, it brings award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin into your home with a fun and enlightening presentation for all ages based on his book, ‘A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History.’ From Popeye to Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Scooby Doo, Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants. He’ll show funny cartoon snippets of characters, play trivia, and show you why he’s won more than 45 awards as a sports journalist )he covered the Red Sox) including first place for general excellence from Associated Press. He covered the Red Sox extensively during his career. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Salem survey through April 30
Salem is seeking residents’input and feedback on quality of life and city services with the twelfth annual Salem Residents Survey, now online through 10 a.m. on April 30. The survey is available at www.salem.com/mayors-office. A Spanish language version is also available at the same page. All Salem residents are encouraged to take the survey and share their opinions on a range of issues facing the City. The final data is compiled and included in the Mayor’s annual budget, which will be published later this spring at www.salem.com/fy22.
Garden clublooks to grow
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club is accepting applications for new members! We are a non-profit community service organization that provides beautification projects in both towns, Arbor Day trees to children in the elementary schools, and garden therapy workshops with the senior housing residents. We also award a scholarship to a local high school graduate each spring. At the monthly meetings you might attend a lecture, watch a floral demonstration, or participate in a hands-on workshop and meet new friends. No gardening experience is necessary: most of us acquire gardening knowledge through meetings, projects, and information sharing. Membership is open to anyone 18 years of age or older; residence in Hamilton or Wenham is no longer required. Questions? Visit: hwgardenclug.org, or on our Facebook page. Applications will be accepted until April 24.
Star Wars Trivia Challenge set
On Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers will host a Fright Night Star Wars Trivia Challenge with ‘The Trivia Brothers’ on Zoom. Channel the Force and and join us to test your trivia knowledge and compete for prizes! All ages welcome! Each team will need two devices in order to enjoy the optimal experience - one computer (to join the Zoom meeting) and one smart phone or tablet (to play the game). Teams can be comprised of individual or multiple players. Once the episode begins, we’ll explain how to register to play. No apps to download, just a website that we’ll provide at the meeting. Registration required. Visit: https://www.danverslibrary.org.
Teacher recognition nominees sought
Nominations are being accepted for the Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation. The yearly award honors the contributions of one teacher from the Salem school district and one from the Marblehead district, each with a $500 unrestricted award. Teachers, school employees, parents, students and citizens may nominate by submitting a detailed letter explaining why the teacher should be honored and mailing it to: Teacher Award, 190 Bridge St., #2301, Salem, MA 01970. Nominators should include their full contact information or a nomination form. Nominations must be postmarked by April 30. Honorees are selected by a committee of local educators. For more information and a nomination form, e-mail: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com. Materials are also available in school and administrative offices.
Porch Sessions tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the first performances of The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm, a spring and summer outdoor performance series presented by The Cabot. Livingston Taylor will perform June 12 at 2 and 6 p.m., followed by John McLaughlin on June 19 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Concerts take place at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. Proceeds from the concerts will support The Cabot’s reopening and Historic Beverly, which owns and operates Hale Farm. Tickets presale for Cabot Club members is underway. For more information, visit www.thecabot.org.
Peabody Legacy Award nominations
The Peabody Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its ninth annual George Peabody Legacy Award. The award recognizes educators and philanthropists in the community who go above and beyond to contribute to the city’s education system. Applications are available on the foundation website, https://www.peabodyedfoundation.org/george-peabody-legacy-awards/. Nominations must be received by June 4. Include your name, address and telephone number for verification purposes. Nominations can be mailed to the Peabody Education Foundation, P.O. Box 233, Peabody, MA 01960 or emailed to info@peabodyedfoundation.org. For more information, contact foundation President David Gravel at 978-538-9055.
Machinist prep, HiSET courses
For those who may not have a high school diploma or credentials, North Shore Community College is offering a free HiSET class in tandem with free machinist prep training. With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. Classes begin in April. To learn more, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu to attend a free virtual information session.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Telehealth service for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Paddle-a-thon 2021 underway
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
Dance writing contest ongoing
To celebrate National Dance Week, the Marblehead School of Ballet has launched a National Dance Week Contest. Current and former students of the Marblehead School of Ballet may write and submit a 100- to 250-word story or poem with the theme, “Your Love of Dance.” Two prizes will be awarded, a $100 gift certificate and a $50 gift certificate, both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Writers can submit their entries along with a photo of themselves to msb@havetodance.com. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 25. For more information about the Marblehead School of Ballet’s celebration of National Dance Week, visit https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/.
White Lies hostshares story
Ever since he wandered into an old Confederate cemetery six years ago, Connor Towne O’Neill has been chasing the story of Nathan Bedford Forrest. Slave trader, Confederate “military genius,” war criminal, and Grand Wizard, this Confederate general has proved a useful lens through which to view present day American events, from police shootings to Black Lives Matter, to white supremacist rallies and debates over immigration. Connor Towne O’Neill is the author of "Down Along with That Devil’s Bones: A Reckoning with Monuments, Memory," and ‘"The Legacy of White Supremacy." A producer on the NPR podcast White Lies —a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Audio Reporting— his writing has appeared in TIME, New York Magazine, The Bitter Southerner, and Slate and he teaches at Auburn University. Suggested Donation is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. For more information, visit: salemathenaeum.net.
Dan Dixey’s Marblehead
Newly collected images by Marbleheader Dan Dixey will be presented on Thursday, April 22, at 7p.m. via Zoom. Dan’s connection to Marblehead goes centuries and these images feature street scenes, business, and the buildings of Marblehead. Dan manages the website and social media channels of “Marblehead Images” which showcases “The Dixey Collection” comprised of historic Marblehead photos, postcards, stereoviews, slides, glass negatives, books, pamphlets and more. He has been an avid supporter of Marblehead history since his ancestors first arrived in the area in 1629. To join him on Zoom, go to: www.marbleheadmuseum.org, $10/ Members, $15/ Future Members.
Artists’ Row Launch Party
The City of Salem’s Artist’s Row Market Day Launch Party takes place on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Artists’ Row, 24 New Derby St., Salem, across from Old Town Hall and Derby Square. Don a mask and come meet local artists in their natural habitat, participate in free hands-on art Covid-safe making activities, sign up for workshops, listen live tunes, grab a bite, and do some shopping. Experience the Chagall Performance Art Collaborative (Chagall PAC), learn all about bees, honey bees, planting a bee friendly garden with the folks from Beverly Bees, who’ll also be selling beeswax candles, honey and more. Check out Shindig!, and its expanded shop with more upcycled, artist-embellished oddities, antiques, one of a kind fashion, patches and pins. The new 2021 Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence (PAiR) will also have a showcase case with hands-on activities, and The Lobster Shanty offers both dine in, delivery and outdoor dining. both dine-in and take out service. Outdoor seating is always available along with a new expanded menu! lobstershantysalem.com. For more information, visit: salem.com/artists-row
Lessons from the grave
Danvers’ Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will present a talk, hosted on Zoom, entitled: ‘Raising the Dead: Finding Clues to Ancestors from Headstones, Family Plots, and Burial Records’ on Thursday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. Chief Genealogist David Allen Lambert will discuss these memorials—from the type of the stone used to the carvings to the position of the family plot to the burial documents left behind—and how they can shed new light on your ancestor’s life, offering clues to understanding the lives of those who came
