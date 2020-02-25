Senior Charlie Card Day
State Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, and members of their staff will assist local seniors ages 65 and older with applying for senior-discount rate Charlie Cards. The Department of Transportation typically requires seniors to travel to the Charlie Card store in Boston to apply. To make the process easier, Lovely’s and Tucker’s offices will take photographs and process the applications at the Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem, on Friday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. Seniors should bring a photo ID that includes date of birth. Participants will receive their Charlie Cards in the mail. If your Charlie Card is about to expire or needs to be replaced, call 617-222-3200 to renew over the phone two weeks beforehand. Charlie Cards are valid for discounted travel on all MBTA transportation, including bus, commuter rail, and subway.
Dinner, movie at ALPHA
Is there more to life than this? Is there a God? Can I have faith? Treat yourself to an opportunity to ask all these questions, have conversations, and meet new friends at ALPHA. What is ALPHA? It’s dinner, a movie, and a roundtable discussion that asks you to ask the big questions of life. Hosted by Sacred Heart, Manchester-by the Sea and St. John the Baptist, Essex, it begins Tuesday, Feb. 25, with dinner, a short film and discussion at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Manchester-by the Sea. Open to all on Cape Ann, the North Shore and beyond, the evening is free. To attend, visit www.mecatholic.org and click on the ALPHA drop down link to receive a confirmation.
Rock’n’Roman Fundraiser
Party like it’s 46 B.C. when the Salem Athenaeum throws a fundraising celebration of Leap year — Roman style — honoring the slightly longer solar year created by Julius Cæsar and the astronomer Sosigenes of Alexandria. The fun begins at 8 p.m. and rocks till 11 p.m., Feb. 29, in the Salem Five Community Room, 210 Essex St., Salem. For tickets, visit: www.salemathenaeum.net.
eBooks, Q & A
On the second Monday of every month, the South Branch of The Peabody Institute Library will hold an “eBooks, Q & A,” from 2 to 3 p.m. This class is geared toward students, with eResources such as Overdrive/the Libby App, Hoopla and kanopy for free. Find out how to maximize the library’s resources and enjoy books, movies and music without fear of fines. Bring questions and devices to these free sessions. They’re open to the public, but registration is required at peabodylibrary.org/calendar/, by calling 978-531-3800, or in person at the branch, 78 Lynn St., Peabody.
Salem Classical presents masterworks
Salem Classical’s first solo piano concert takes place Friday, March 6, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at historic 10 Chestnut St., Salem, with Sophia Subbayya Vastek presenting a recital of musical master works by Lili Boulanger and Karol Szymanowski. Tickets are $15, available in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salem-classical-presents-sophia-subbayya-vastek-tickets-86947409041?ref=estw.
Local Scholarships applications available
The George & Rachel Shaw $3,000 Scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia & Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must (1) be a resident of Peabody; (2) be completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond; and, (3) be a full-time college student carrying at least twelve credits per semester. The Peabody Historical Society awards a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating Peabody Veterans Memorial High School senior who plans to pursue a career involving history, museum studies, historic preservation, or political science. This scholarship honors former history teacher Andrew Metropolis. Metropolis’unique style of teaching history inspired many of his students to pursue careers in history-related fields. To apply for the Shaw and Metropolis scholarships, download the application at: http://www.peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/and return it to the Peabody Historical Society. Applications are also available at Society Headquarters building at, 35 Washington Street, Peabody, Monday-Friday,
10 am –3 pm, or mailed upon request. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.
Author Heather Morris on Auschwitz
Best-selling author Heather Morris will speak at the National Park Service Salem Visitor Center on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. as part of a series commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau hosted by The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies (CHGS) at Salem State University. Morris’s books include “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” and “Cilka’s Journey.” Her talk is part of a multi-day educator workshop “The Holocaust in Comparative Context” sponsored by Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP). The lecture will be followed by a Q&A, and is part of a multi-day event which includes two free educator workshops that examine the rise of contemporary antisemitism and other forms of hate in the West and provide educators with tools and resources. All events are open to the public. Participants may register for a single event or the entire series. The National Park Service Salem Visitor Center is located at 2 New Liberty St., Salem. Tickets are $10 general admission; $5 for Salem State University students, available at: salemstate.edu/chgs/. Park at the Museum Place Garage, 1 New Liberty St.
Book reading at Tapley Hall
The Danvers Historical Society will hold a book reading at Tapley Hall, 13 Page St. at 7 p.m., on March 11. Co-hosted by the Copper Dog Books on Cabot Street in Beverly, the book, Quan Barry’s “We Ride Upon Sticks” may be of interest to field hockey players from the late 1980s, current players, those interested in the witch craft era, and others. A tour de female force set in Danvers, where the accusations began that led to the 1692 witch trials, the novel follows the 1989 Danvers High School Falcons field hockey team, who will do anything to make it to the state finals — even if it means tapping into some devilishly dark powers. In chapters dense with 1980s iconography — from Heathers to “big hair” — Barry expertly weaves together the individual and collective progress of this enchanted team as they storm their way through an unforgettable season.
Tea with Isa Leshko
As a fundraiser for Salem Lit Fest, Isa Leshko, author/photographer of “Allowed to Grow Old: Portraits of Elderly Animals from Farm Sanctuaries,” will give an artist talk and slideshow with tea and baked goods from Jodi Bee Bakes, on March 15, at 3 p.m. at the Salem Athenaum, 337 Essex St. Copper Dog Books will be on hand to sell copies of “Allowed to Grow Old,” which the author will sign. Tickets are $20, at and proceeds will be used to promote literacy and a love of books and reading through programming. Questions? Info@SalemAthenaeum.net.
Beverly vs. Beverly Farms
On Monday, March 9, join Nancy Coffey for an illustrated lecture on Beverly Farms’ attempt to separate from Beverly in the 1880s. It’s the saga of proud and disgruntled old Yankees, ambitious Irish-Americans, and summer residents looking for a tax dodge, versus the Beverly town fathers led by John I. Baker. The tale includes the antics of an obstreperous Irish blacksmith and creative bribery by respectable Boston Brahmins. Part of the “Monday Mornings” series, the program runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Sohier Room at the main library, 32 Essex St. Light refreshments served at 9 a.m. Free and open to adults; no registration required. Handicapped accessible. Info: Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org.
Ensemble presents “French Connection”
The fourth concerts of the Boston Artists Ensemble’s 2019-202 season on March 13 and 15, deliver to audiences two Gallic piano trios of inspiration and refinement, with violinist Sharan Leventhal, cellit Jonathan Miller, and pianist Randall Hodgkinson. Saint-Saëns’ first Piano Trio was inspired by a holiday in the Pyrenees. Ravel’s Trio, dedicated to his counterpoint and theory teacher, opens with a Basque dance zorziko rhythm and uses the extreme ranges of its instruments to create a rich texture of sound. The program is rounded off with the popular Mystery Piece competition — guess right, and win a pair of free tickets! The March 13th evening takes place at Hamilton Hall, 9 Chestnut St., starting at 8 p.m. The March 15 concert starts at 3 p.m., at St. Paul’s Church, 15 St. Paul St., Brookline. Tickets are $30, $25 senior, and $10 for students with a valid ID. Tickets and subscriptions are available at BostonArtistsEnsemble.org or at the door (cash, credit card and checks are accepted at the door). Questions? BostonArtistsEnsemble@gmail.com
Book talk at Beverly Public Library
Did you just read a book you love? Are you looking for your next great read? Let’s talk! On Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., invites readers to share snacks, insights, and suggestions for what to read next. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library, the session is free and open to all. Questions? Contact Katie at knelson@noblenet.org.
Exploring Massachusetts through Birds
North Shore Community College (NSCC) will host a free presentation, “Flight Calls: Exploring Massachusetts through Birds,” Monday, March 2, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Math & Science building, room DS119. The program, a slide show with readings by author and NSCC professor emeritus John Nelson combines stories of birding, prime birding locations, and a brief history of bird study in our state and literature about birds by writers including Emily Dickinson and Mary Oliver. Author of the 2019 essay collection “Flight Calls: Exploring Massachusetts through Birds” and 2005’s “Cultivating Judgment: A Sourcebook for Teaching Critical Thinking Across the Curriculum,” Nelson has contributed creative nonfiction to literary and nature magazines. He was awarded a 2018 Pushcart Prize, and nominated for another. NSCC’s 2020 Visiting Writer, he is currently teaching the course “Creative Nonfiction” at the Gloucester Writers Center. All are welcome to this presentation.
Beverly Rotary Scholarship applications
Applications are being accepted for Beverly Rotary Club Foundation scholarships totaling approximately $25,000, with individual awards ranging in size from $1,000 up to $10,000. Scholarships are available to Beverly residents who are graduating from high school or preparatory schools and who will be enrolling as fulltime students in four-year or two-year degree granting programs. Awards will be based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service and financial need. Children of Beverly Rotarians are not eligible. Application forms are at the Guidance Office of Beverly High School and at other local schools. Materials may also be obtained at: www.beverlyrotary.com. All requested materials must be emailed or postmarked by April 8, 2020. Questions? Lori Cianciulli at 978-922-9933, or: LACianciulli@candolawyers.com.
Maple sugaring season arrives
Celebrate the coming of spring as maple sugaring season gets underway at Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield. One hour naturalist-guided tours run Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 29, March 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Learn how to identify a sugar maple tree, observe tapping and sap collection, discover how sap becomes syrup in the sugarhouse, and get a sweet taste of the final product. Rain or shine. Warm up by the woodstove in the barn, where hot food and homemade baked goods, maple sugar candy, other maple products, and the sanctuary’s own maple syrup, are available for sale. Tour fee: $12/adults, $10/children (Mass Audubon members: $10/adults, $8/children). Children under 3 are free and should be in a backpack carrier. Advance registration is required at: massaudubon.org/ipswichriver, or call 978-887-9264.
Willy Wonka at Hogan Auditorium
The North Shore Players of Danvers present that “scrumdidilyuptious” musical “Willy Wonka Jr.” This is a Youth Theatre production of Roald Dahl’s story of the mysterious candy man, with actors ages 7-17 singing the songs of Anthony Newly and Leslie Bricusse: “The Candy Man,” “Think Positive,” “Burping Song.” Tickets are $15-$20, from cast members, on line and at the door. “Willy Wonka Jr.” is at Hogan Auditorium, 450 Maple St., Danvers, March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., and March 8 at 2 p.m. More information at www.northshoreplayers.org.
NARFE monthly meeting March 4
The North Shore Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its free monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody. The Chapter’s NARFE-PAC Coordinator will speak on NARFE’s Political Action Committee and the important role it plays in our mission. Refreshments will be served and a raffle will be held. For more information, contact Mike Evers at 978 821-7524.
South Branch Writing Group meets
The Peabody Institute Library’s Thursday evening Writing Group meets at the South Branch Library, off Lynn Street in Peabody, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A supportive, nurturing group encourages members to exercise their writing muscles in order to form meaningful building blocks to a finished project. Novice or seasoned writer, if you are curious, or published, drop in for the skills. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar/, or call 978-531-3800 or stop by in person.
Danvers Schools jazz night
Danvers Public Schools presents its 1st Annual Jazz Band Night, with guest artists “BC bOp! Jazz Ensemble” from Boston College, Wednesday, March 18. The jamming starts at 7:30 p.m, at Danvers High School Auditorium, 60 Cabot Rd, and will also showcase bands from Holten Richmond Middle School 7th and 8th grades under the direction of Mr. Jason Saetta and the DHS Jazz Band under the direction of Mr. Jeffrey Daniels. Danvers High Schools a Capella group “Deception” will also perform. Although free and open to the public, $10 donations would be greatly appreciated to help offset the cost of transportation for our guest artist. For more information, visit: www.danversband.org. or: pme@danversband.org, or: @parentsformusicexcellence
‘Critical Thinking about Climate Change’
On Monday, March 2, join Kevin O’Reilly representing Citizens’ Climate Lobby, for an illustrated presentation on the causes of climate change, its effects on coastal communities such as Beverly, and possible policy actions in Massachusetts to reduce greenhouse gases. O’Reilly is a retired history teacher from Hamilton-Wenham who has written 29 books on critical thinking and decision-making in history. He has lived in Beverly for 39 years, and has been involved in climate change lobbying for about 10 years. Part of the “Monday Mornings” program series, the program runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Sohier Room at the main library, 32 Essex St. Light refreshments served at 9 a.m. Free and open to adults; no registration required. Handicapped-accessible. Questions? ridenour@noblenet.org. Full schedule: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings/.
Workout for Habitat
On Friday, March 6, work out to raise money to help Habitat for Humanity build on Lupine Road in Andover. Orangetheory Danvers, 35 Independence Way, will host a 60-minute class fundraiser starting at 5:45 p.m., and you don’t have to be a fitness junkie to join it. Orangetheory coaches help people of all skills and those ages 16 and older feel safe yet individually challenged while preventing over or under training. No membership is required for this special fundraising class but space is limited. The $36 registration fee will go towards the Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit builder of affordable homes. They are a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the largest nonprofit homebuilder in the world, building simple, affordable, comfortable homes in partnership with the families who need them. Prepaid registration is required at: www.southchurch.com/otf. You do not need to be an Orangetheory member to sign up for this special class. It is not part of the regular Orangetheory membership package. Questions? Call 978-381-4332.
Arts at Salem University
“Awaken, Conjuring Our Tomorrow,” a group exhibition at Salem State University, is running through March 13, at the Winfisky Gallery, 352 Lafayette St. Curated by Allison Maria Rodriguez, the exhibition features eight Latina artists exploring climate justice issues. Their works navigate a space in between the mathematical and the fantastical and suggests that we must harness the power of science and magic to generate the prospect of a collective future. Feb. 19: Curator Talk, 12:30 p.m; Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29: Community Reception, 5 to 7 p.m. The Winfisky Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Visit salemstate.edu/arts or 978-542-6365.
April in Paris & Environs: from Monet to Picasso
Join lecturer, tour guide and art historian Jim McAllister in Paris, April 14 to 22, for a small group (max 16) tour of Paris and its environs, exploring the region that influenced many of the artistic and literary giants of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Tour Montmartre, Montparnasse, travel to Giverny, where Monet lived and painted; Auvers-sur-Oise, where Van Gogh spent his final days; and Barbizon by the Forest of Fontainebleau, whose rugged landscape inspired generations of artists. McAllister has lectured on topics related to the turn of the century Paris art scene. His travels in France have laid the foundation for this exciting trip.
The $4,495 tour package includes: Round-trip economy class airfare from Boston to Paris; all airport transfers and transportation; 7 nights’ in a charming 3-star Paris hotel; All breakfasts; 3 lunches; 2 dinners with wine. For more information, contact Olde Ipswich Tours at: info@ipswichtours.com or call 978-356-5163.
Danvers Democratic to caucus
Registered Democrats in Danvers will caucus on Thursday, March 12, at the Polish Club, 12 Cheever St. in Danvers at 7 p.m., to elect delegates and alternates to the Massachusetts Democratic State Nominating Convention on Saturday, May 30, at the Tsongas Center at the University of Lowell when Democrats from across the state vote on candidates for U.S. Senator ahead of the September 2020 primary. Attending the convention will be an important opportunity to unite behind our shared values and organize to win up and down the November ballot. The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Danvers. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 by Feb. 15 will be allowed to participate and run as delegates or alternate. Danvers can elect 11 delegates as well as 4 alternates to the convention. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org. Questions? 978-590-1473.
Danvers Garden Club Scholarship
Applications are available in guidance offices of local high schools for the Sue Nickerson Memorial Scholarship, given by the Danvers Garden Club at its April meeting to a high school senior residing in Danvers whose post secondary plans are in one of the following areas: floral design, landscape design, floriculture, horticulture, arboriculture, environmental science, forestry, earth science, geography, geology, or meteorology, or in a closely-related or allied field, or who has demonstrated through volunteer, employment, or academic pursuits, a commitment to the Danvers Garden Club’s objective: “To stimulate the love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native trees, plants, ad birds, to encourage civic planting and to promote interest in floral design.” Deadline for application submission is March 30.
Volunteers needed for bookswap
SalemRecycles will hold its next Book Swap on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Volunteers will be needed for each of the following three shifts: Friday, March 13, 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in volunteering, email Micaela Guglielmi, waste reduction coordinator, City of Salem, Engineering Dept., at mguglielmi@salem.com. Please state which shifts you can volunteer and how you would like to contribute.
Scholarship forms available
The city of Salem’s Scholarship and Education Committee has released the scholarship application form for students graduating from Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, or other high schools, and entering college or university in the fall. The one-page application form is available now at www.salem.com/scholarship. Application packets are due back to the committee by May 15. The city of Salem’s Scholarship and Education Committee oversees both the Scholarship Fund, to provide educational financial aid to deserving city residents, and the Education Fund, to provide supplemental educational funding for local educational needs or to provide funding for existing adult literacy programs. Since 2003 the committee has awarded over $80,000 in scholarships to Salem students graduating from Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, and other schools. Scholarship amounts vary from year to year, based on the number of applications.
Library hosts Bruins PJ Drive
The Peabody Institute Library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins to participate in the 13th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive, through March 15, to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. During that time the library will be collecting new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens with a goal of 13,000 pairs of new pajamas statewide, many donated to DCF offices in the areas in which they were collected, benefiting local kids and teens. DCF estimates that at any given time the agency is working with 45,000 babies, children and teens. Participating libraries will compete with other organizations for special Bruins prizes including tickets to a Bruins game. For more information, visit: https://libraries.state.ma.us/pj-drive.
gistration fee. Reserve your space at thesacredshed@gmail.com.
Nomination papers in Wenham
The Wenham Town Clerk’s office has nomination papers available for the following positions: Board of Assessor, Board of Health, Board of Selectmen, Hamilton Wenham Board of Library Trustee, Planning Board, Town Clerk, Water Commission, Wenham Housing Authority. Two positions are also up for election on the Regional School Committee and papers are available at the Regional School Office. For the Presidential Primary, absentee ballots are now available until Monday, March 2, at noon. Early voting will be available during regular hours the week of Feb. 24 to 28. Wenham will be voting at Wenham Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. For questions on elections, contact the Wenham Town Clerk, 138 Main St., at 978-468-5520 ext. 1 or dbucco@wenhamma.gov.
Farmers market seeks vendors
Salem Main Streets is looking for local farmers and food vendors for the Salem Farmers Market, downtown Salem in Derby Square on Thursdays, 3 p.m., from June 11 through Oct. 15. Applications must be submitted for consideration by March 6. Applications can be downloaded from www.salemfarmersmarket.org. Booth space is $30 a week for a 10’x 10’ spot, $60 for a 10’x 20’ spot, and $90 for a 10’ by 30’ spot. There is a discount for prepayment of the entire season. There is an option to attend every other week, but vendors are asked to commit to the entire season. All products must be grown or produced in New England. Non-farm products must be high quality, locally made, take skill and creativity, and the vendor must add at least 75% of the total value to the product. For more information, contact Salem Main Streets Executive Director Kylie Sullivan at kylie@salemmainstreets.org or 978-744-0004 x115. Visit: www.salemfarmersmarket.org.
Seaside Garden Club’s meeting
Seaside Garden Club returns from its holiday break with a special program: Seed Starting Tips and Tricks with Marie Patrice Masse. A former teacher, Masse’s years of focus on personal growth and transformation are easily translated to her passion for seeds and plants. Every year from February to June, her house turns into a plant nursery as she brings these little green babies to life! Always trying something new, she’s known as The Seed Snatcher, The Butterfly Lady, The Worm Lady, Dirt Girl, The Garden Go-To Lady. Seaside Garden Club is a group of fun, active, civic-minded and hands-on gardeners. All types and levels of gardeners are welcome. Meetings are the 2nd Tuesday of the month, September through June, at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Social time begins with light refreshments at 7 pm, followed by the program at 7:30 pm. Guest fee is $5.
Salem’s Interactive Road Conditions Map
The City of Salem has published an interactive online tool that allows residents to easily view road surface conditions and recommended paving plans for any segment of the City’s nearly 100 miles of public roadway. The new map can be found at www.salem.com/pavingmap and follows on the City’s publication starting in 2016 of an online map showing paving work that has been completed each year. In partnership with the engineering firm BETA, Salem continues to update the road surface ratings and monitor conditions. Road surface ratings, which score from 0 (the lowest) to 100 (the highest) help inform the City’s annual multi-million dollar paving plan allocations and allow the City to set a realistic paving budget based on the repair type necessary for the road segment’s condition.
Bags for abandoned animals
Every time a reusable $2.50 Community Bag is sold at Swampscott’s 450 Paradise Road during February, friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals will receive a $1 donation, joining over more than 3,000 non-profits who have raised over $332,000 to date for local communities by participating in the Stop & Shop “community bag” program. Every month, leadership at each store location chooses a local non-profit to be the default beneficiary from the Community Bag Program. Friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals (FOMAA) is a non-profit established by volunteers that provides food, shelter, medical care, and good homes to animals abandoned or brought to us: truly a no-kill shelter. Our operating expenses are underwritten by the generous donations and the fees charged for adoption (which do not fully cover our costs, however).
Salem launches Century Tree program
The City of Salem, founded in 1626, will celebrate its 400th anniversary in 2026, and desires to honor its past and provide for the health and enjoyment of its citizens in the future through the beneficial effects of a replenished urban tree canopy. Therefore the the City is establishing the Century Tree Program, through which Salem residents may propose sites throughout the city where tall trees – Salem’s future heritage trees – may flourish without obstructions. Century Trees will be planted each year through 2026 within sight of public rights-of-way and labeled for posterity, in honor of the quadricentennial of the City of Salem.
Early childhood developmental screenings
Salem Public Schools offers developmental screenings to children ages 3, 4, and 5 living in Salem who may have a disability. If you have concerns about your child’s development, please call us at 978-740-1181. Screenings take place on an as needed basis at the Bentley School located at 25 Memorial Drive.
‘Awaken: Conjuring Our Tomorrow’
The Winfisky Gallery at Salem State University, 352 Lafayette St., Salem, has opened its spring season with “Awaken: Conjuring Our Tomorrow,” running through March 13. This exhibit, curated by Allison Maria Rodriguez, features the work of eight Latina artists who focus on climate justice. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/arts.
NSCC seeks candidates for award
The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s Commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. You may also complete an online registration form at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.
Hannah’s Herbals at Peabody Garden Club
On March 5, at 7 p.m., the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, will present Hannah Sparks sharing some of her favorite, beautiful and useful medicinal plants to grow in your New England garden. This is an open meeting and guests are welcome for a $5 fee. For more information, contact President Kim Bressler at: the peabodygardenclub@gmail.com, or Vice President: Elizabeth Johns, call or text: 978-223-3247
The 25th annual Equine EXPO
Essex County Trail Association is hosting the 25th annual Equine EXPO on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Arena Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on Route 1, Topsfield. This popular event draws over 800 people each year. Interested in volunteering? Please contact Kay at 978-768-6275 or Sue at 978-468-7715!
Art Studio spaces available
The Salem Public Art Commission is calling for creatives to participate in the city’s newly revitalized Artists’ Row initiative. Currently, two studio/retail space stalls are available with two-year tenancy agreements, as well as two paid positions for Public Artists in Residence for eight months. The city is interested in uses that will contribute to the vibrancy of the downtown community. Spaces may be used for, but are not limited to, original produced or handcrafted artworks and products, performances, art “happenings,” art “interventions,” art making, and temporary public installations. Artists’ Row consists of four artist stalls, a restaurant, and a public restroom at 24 New Derby St., originally built as a marketplace and still a thriving public plaza. The City of Salem believes that bringing diverse individuals together through the arts strengthens the community fabric and provides a springboard for creatives. Visit: https://www.salem.com/sites/salemma/files/uploads/artists_row_2020-2021_call_for_creatives.pdf
Computer classes at Peabody Institute
Free computer classes are underway at The South Branch of the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St. Register now for: Microsoft Word on the second Wednesday of every month 2 to 3 p.m.: Computer Basics: every other Saturday 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.: e-Book Class: The second Monday of every month 2 to 3 p.m. Call 978-531-3380 x11, or come into the South Branch, Lynn Street, Peabody. For more information, try our website, www.peabodylibrary.org.
High school art show hosted
Montserrat College of Art will again host the Congressional Art Show and Competition for Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District in the Montserrat Gallery, 23 Essex St., Beverly, from March 14 to 21. The show closes with an awards reception with Congressman Seth Moulton on Saturday, March 21, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to this, the 26th year that Montserrat has hosted the competition, open to students, grades 10-12, from public and private schools as well as home-schooled students from the district. Winners will be presented with citations and varying levels of scholarships to Montserrat’s Summer Pre-College Program. The grand prize winning piece will be sent to Washington, D.C., to hang in the Capitol for one year along with winners from other congressional districts across the country. A ceremony to congratulate all the winners will be held in Washington, D.C., in June. Work must be dropped off on Friday, March 6, between 2 and 6 p.m., or Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Montserrat Gallery. For information and entry forms, email jo.broderick@montserrat.edu.
Kindergarten registration
Registration for kindergarten for the 2020/2021 school year for the Middleton Public Schools is underway. Information has been mailed to the households of eligible Middleton children born between Sept. 1, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2015. If you did not receive this information, contact the Fuller Meadow School, 978-750-4756.
Hamilton seeks poll workers
The Hamilton Town Clerk’s Office is seeking poll workers beginning in February. Pay is $12.50 an hour. Interested parties should contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-468-5570, ext. 3, or by emailing mpeters@hamiltonma.gov or son@noblenet.org. , or sgeorge@hamiltonma.gov.
Women’s Drill Team seeks members
The Peabody Council on Aging Women’s Drill Team has kicked off its 36th season and is looking to recruit new members. This is a cordial group where music, mind, movement and fun come together for one hour Monday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Torigian Center in Peabody. There is no cost and membership is not limited to Peabody residents. Interested? Come watch the team in action during one of its Monday morning rehearsals. Each rehearsal provides a mild physical workout, engages the mind by requiring attention to steps and formations, and establishes a genuine camaraderie. For more information, email pianoanno@gmail.com or call 978-531-3761.
Children’s weekly art workshop
A Children’s Process Art Workshop with trained visual artist Eva Der is being offered at Hamilton-Wenham Library on Thursdays through March 19, at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3-8 with caregivers. Enjoy stories, make friends, and explore art materials in a process-based environment where children can create their own masterpieces while expanding their minds and capacity for friendship and community. Free and open to the public at the library, 14 Union St, S. Hamilton. Registration is requested at 978-468-5489.
Science Fridays for tots
Hamilton-Wenham Library is holding Science Fridays with Melanie Ward meeting Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. through March 20. Caregivers of children ages 0-5 will listen to stories, sing songs, and explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math ideas for STEM/STEAM based fun. Free and open to the public, but registration is requested at 978-468-5489. The library is located at 14 Union St. Please note: there is no meeting on Jan. 21.
Language classes in Salem
As part of The Gables’ Settlement Program, The House of the Seven Gables is sponsoring free English-language classes with more options and flexibility for busy family members who want to improve their English skills. Classes are twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and run until June 18. Free child care is offered while classes are in session. The winter/spring session will be held at the Salem Academy Charter School, 45 Congress St., Salem. Drop-in registration is available. Those interested may contact Elsabel Rincon at 978-306-7001 or erincon@7gables.org. For more information visit www.7gables.org.
Appleton Farms expand offerings
Appleton Farms welcomes 2020 with expanded culinary and artisan offerings: new seasonal cooking classes and workshops and events transition throughout the year to stay in step with field fresh ingredients delivered daily from the farm, other North Shore farmers and local food artisans. Hands-on farm-to-kitchen cooking classes feature three course seasonal menus, under the guidance of talented chefs. BYOB to enjoy with the meal. Also through the winter months, classes focused on flavors from Italy and India, classes dedicated to warming soups, stews and chowders, a dedicated New England Comfort Foods class, and a show-stopping vegetable class, bread-making with A&J King Artisan Bakers, pasta and cheese-making with Luca Mignogna of Wolf Meadow Farm, chocolate-making with Ovedia Artisan Chocolates, Mixology with Privateer Rum, Wine Tasting & Pairing with The Urban Chef, plus private programs and events. For more information, email appletonfarms@thetrustees.org.
Help desk training offered
North Shore Community College’s Division of Corporate & Professional Education is currently offering a free Help Desk Support Certificate 100-hour training program to give students skills and knowledge in Information Technology (IT), combined with industry-recognized certifications from CompTIA that will prepare them for entry-level IT positions. In addition, NSCC is partnering with the MassHire North Shore Career Center and Year Up Greater Boston to work on career readiness skills and placement in employment or paid internships. The program, made possible with a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, will run a session March 31 to June 25. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at NSCC’s Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and on Wednesdays, 1 to 4 p.m. at the MassHire North Shore Career Center in Salem, 70 Washington St., first floor. For registration/information, contact Judith Nast at jnast@northshore.edu or Sandra Efstratiou at sefstratiou@nscareers.org, or call 978-236-1200.
Job networking for adults
A free networking group that addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection for job seekers age 50+ will begin meeting under the direction of the Ipswich Senior Center at Ipswich Town Hall on a bi-monthly basis, Mondays, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a focus on self-assessment and transferable skills. Future topics include interviewing, resume and cover letters, networking, utilizing local career centers, LinkedIn and other social media platforms, and more. Doors open at 4 p.m., and preregistration is required at www.mocoonline.com/50plusregistration. Questions? Call Sheila Taylor, Director of the Ipswich Council on Aging, at 978-356-6650 or sheilat@ipswichma.gov.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
BoSoma steps up outreach
BoSoma Dance Company, under the direction of award-winning dancer, choreographer and educator Katherine Hooper, has stepped up its community outreach. In partnership with New England Arts for Literacy Project, BoSoma has created K-12 programs that support core curricula learning, including a landmark program, “Mathematics and Science,” designed to introduce children to how choreographers use numbers and music mathematically to create choreography and movement patterns. Science topics also integrate and teach the importance of knowing human anatomy and gravity, which allows dancers to be able to move through space. For more information, contact Hooper at 978-500-3057 or company@bosoma.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Free adult English practice
The Beverly Public Library is holding free weekly adult English language practice groups on Fridays, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at 32 Essex St. Led by local volunteers, these gatherings center around common American English expressions, grammatical curiosities, useful vocabulary, and cultural references. No registration required. For more information, contact Martha at 978-921-6062, ext. 2119 or mamorgan@noblenet.org.
Better Breathers Club meets
The American Lung Association and Pilgrim Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center are hosting a free Better Breathers Club for those affected by chronic lung diseases. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 96 Forest St., Peabody. Different topics will be addressed each month, and light refreshments will be served. Family members and caregivers are welcome. For more information or to RSVP, call 978-532-0303.
Homeschool program slated
The Waldorf School at Moraine Farm is launching a new homeschool program offering on-campus classes to home-schooled children in grades 1-8, Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 10:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Courses span a range of topics and include Cyber Civics, Fine Arts, Handwork, Outdoor Science in Nature, Spanish, German, Strings/Music, and Theater. All courses are taught by Waldorf School at Moraine Farm faculty. The cost for an eight-week session is $250 and includes all materials needed. Registration is now open. Visit: waldorfmoraine.org/waldorf-homeschooling-program.
Job seekers meet
50+ job seekers networking
Essex County 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group’s meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The second Tuesday meetings are at the Council on Aging office in Danvers at 25 Stone St., and the fourth Tuesday meetings are held in Peabody at the Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St. Meetings are facilitated by a professional career coach whose topics will be relevant to career transition and job search. Meetings include guest speakers, access to hiring managers and opportunities to network. For more information, call 978-762-0208.
Free Judaism course
Adults of all faiths who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism, are invited to register for Introduction to Judaism, a free 25-week course funded by Lappin Foundation and taught by North Shore rabbis. Participants will study a variety of Jewish topics, including: Hebrew, ethics, prayer, holidays, customs, history and more. Classes are Tuesday evenings, 7 to 9 p.m., and meet at various North Shore temples. For more information or to register, visit www.lappinfoundation.org or contact Phyllis Osher at 978-740-4404 or posher@lappinfoundation.org.
Monthly genealogy series
The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., has launched a monthly genealogy series, “Digging for Roots Genealogy Series: Getting Started with Your Research.” Starting with pen and paper and introducing the proper genealogical forms, explore how and where to research family history. Discuss tracking research, how best to include the Internet, questions to ask living relatives and things you can do to help others who are researching their ancestors. Register at danverslibrary.org or at 978-774-0554.
Salem grants applications
The Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is now accepting applications for education fund grants of up to $5,000 for Salem educational programs and organizations. The grants are available to provide supplemental education funding for local educational needs and for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and the maximum amount available for any one grant is $5,000. Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends. The application form and additional information can be found at www.salem.com/scholarship. Questions? Contact Dominick Pangallo in the Office of Mayor Kim Driscoll at dpangallo@salem.com or (978) 619-5600.
Photography showcase
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers is showcasing works of freelance photographer Thom Adorney through November. Adorney, who works and teaches in Beverly, has themed his work, “Celebrating the Extraordinary Within.” His images have been published, won awards, and been exhibited at the Griffin Museum of Photography, the Newburyport Art Association, the Beverly Guild of Artists, Porter Mill Gallery, the Marblehead Art Association, and Gallery 62 in Danvers. He has donated services to nonprofits, including The Cabot theater, the Essex County Trail Association, The House of the Seven Gables, and Beverly Bootstraps. The church, which is wheelchair accessible, is at 323 Locust St., in Danvers. View the exhibit before or after the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services, or call 978-774-7582. Visit www.nsuu.org.
Developmental education screenings
Salem Public Schools offers developmental screenings to locate, identify, and refer for special education evaluation, any 3, 4, or 5-year-old living in Salem who may have disabilities. If you have concerns about your child, you may schedule a screening by calling 978-740-1181. Screening will take place on an as-needed basis at the Salem Early Childhood Center, Bentley School, 25 Memorial Drive.
Teen music classes begin
Whether experienced musicians or total beginners, the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, welcomes teens to its monthly music class taught from 4 to 6 p.m., by professional singer/songwriter Molly Pinto Madiga each covering a different topic, from rhythm and note-reading, to songwriting and hands-on instrumental skills. This program is free and open to teens ages 12-18. Come explore music in a new way at Main Branch in the Creativity Lab. Because space is limited, registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 978-531-0100 or stop by in person.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park this winter! Explore animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Participants will be eligible to receive a Junior Ranger patch and certificate with the completion of five sessions, most running Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. to March 28. (except Feb. 22) Come to the heated Nature Center near the Bradley Palmer parking lot. Activities include hikes, weather permitting. No pre-registration required, unless numbers of participants exceeds capacity. Children must be accompanied by an adult throughout this free program. Best for children 8 –12. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Garden Club scholarships
The Town & Country Garden Club of Ipswich (TCGC) is again offering scholarships to one or two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must reside in Ipswich and should be pursuing further education in either horticulture, landscape design, forestry, conservation, botany, city planning, or environmental studies. For more information or to request an application, contact your high school guidance counselor or Marilyn Seidler, Scholarship Chairman TCGC, 2 Redwood Dr, Ipswich at seidlers@comcast.net. Application Deadline is Thursday, April 9.
CareDimensions Grief Support Group
CareDimensions is offering a free support group for those struggling to accept a loss of a loved one, led by an experienced bereavement counselor, meeting Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m., through April 2, at the Bertolon Center for Grief and Healing, 78 Liberty St., Danvers. Meet with others struggling with grief and develop skills to help you move on. For information/registration (fee $10), call 855-774-5100 or email grief@CareDimensions.org.
Young Widows’ Support Group
Care Dimensions is holding a support group for Those Who Have Been Widowed (55 and under; all genders) Mondays, from Feb. 24 to April 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Care Dimensions, The Bertolon Center for Grief and Healing, 78 Liberty St., Danvers. The group is led by an experienced bereavement counselor. Cost: Free, but must register. Must attend the first session to participate in the group. Fore information/registration, call to ask if this group is right for you: 855-774-5100 or email grief@CareDimensions.org.
Lunch at NSCC’s Beacon Café!
The Beacon Café, North Shore Community College’s student-run café, is serving lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Tuesday, April 28. Choose from a standard a la carte menu including choices of soups, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts, and two seating times: 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Reservations are required at 978-762-4000, x1513. The café is off Route 114W at 30 Log Bridge Road, Middleton in the North Shore Business Center. It will be closed on Feb. 18 & 20, and again on March 10 & 12 for spring break. Visit: http://www.northshore.edu
Taste of the North Shore
The Rotary Club of Peabody will once again hold its biggest fundraising event, Taste of the North Shore on Tuesday, March 24, 6 to 9 p.m., at the DoubleTree Hilton, 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. Raffle tickets for the $10,000 grand prize are $100 and include two admissions. Non-raffle admission is $40 per person. Tickets are available, along with names of sponsors and over 20 restaurants, at: www.peabodyrotarytaste.comhttps. Sample mouthwatering main dishes and desserts, local beer, wine and rum Thanks to the generosity of our previous Title Sponsors, hundreds of North Shore residents can enjoy a variety of local foods, spirits, craft brews, great auction items and entertainment, capped off by the $10,000 winning raffle draw. Funds raised by this event help support student scholarships, food assistance, Peabody playgrounds and partnerships with other local organizations. For more information about Peabody Rotary, visit: www.rotarypeabody.org. For this event, contact Curt Bellevance at: curt.bellavance@peabody-ma.gov, or Jeff Doherty, at: jdoherty@mhdpc.com 978-774-7123.
Red Cross critical blood drive
Blood supplies remain at a critical low and the American Red Cross is continuing its drive to expand opportunities for you to help save lives by helping to make it easier to give life-saving blood. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org to learn all about blood (Whole Blood, Power Blood, platelets and plasma) and more ways you can help make a difference by donating blood. Never donated blood before? Start by finding out if you’re eligible. You can also donate time as a Red Cross volunteer, donate money, or host a donation drive. Download the free blood donor app to hold the power to save lives in the palm of your hand. Text “BLOODAPP”to 90999 or download it from the App StoreSM or the Google PlayTM store.
Food for fines at the library
To meet seasonal needs, the Peabody Institute Library is offering the Food for Fines program from Feb. 1 to March 1. Donations of canned goods and other non-perishable items are accepted to clear overdue fines on Peabody-owned library materials. The program runs at all three Peabody library locations: the Main Library at 82 Main St., the South Branch Library at 78 Lynn St. and the West Branch Library at 603 Lowell St. Donations benefit Peabody’s Haven From Hunger. For more information, call 978-531-0100.
Music in the round at me&thee
The me&thee welcomes Jim Trick and friends, Radoslav Lorkovic and Lisa Bastoni on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., playing in the round in a celebration of song and musical kinship. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the me&thee, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead at 28 Mugford St. Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door. Student tickets are $10, available online at www.meandthee.org or in person at the Spirit of 訐Bookstore or the Arnould Gallery in Marblehead. Refreshments, including homemade pastries, coffee, and teas, are available. The me & thee — one of the oldest continually running acoustic listening rooms in New England — is handicap friendly, is a smoke free environment, easily reached by MBTA bus. It is volunteer driven, non-profit, and sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead. Questions? call 781-631-8987 or visit: at www.meandthee.org.
Peabody Rotary hosts ‘Taste of the North Shore’
The Rotary Club of Peabody will again hold its ‘Taste of the North Shore’ big fundraiser on Tuesday, March 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton on 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. Raffle tickets are $100 and include two admissions. Non-raffle admission is $40. Sample mouth-watering dishes from over 20 North Shore restaurants, plus local beer, wine, rum, and great entertainment make for a delicious evening, capped off with a drawing of a $10,000 Grand Prize. With only 300 tickets, the odds are good, and the winner needen’t be present at drawing time. Also included are: a silent auction for highly coveted prizes including vacations, sports memorabilia, gift certificates and more; a limited number of $20 mystery bags will be available, along with wine and beer raffles. Proceeds from the evening fund a range of valuable community projects. To donate items for auction, or purchase tickets, visit: www.peabodyrotarytaste.com, or speak directly with any Peabody Rotary member.
Salem State exhibition conjures ‘Our Tomorrow’
Salem State’s Winfisky Gallery, 352 Lafeyette St. in Salem, presents “Awaken: Conjuring Our Tomorrow,” a free group exhibition running to March 13. Curator Allison Maria Rodriguez has brought together eight Latina artists —Tatiana Arocha, Krista Caballero, Nayda Cuevas, Raquel Fornasaro, Lina Maria Giraldo, Dinora Justice, Evelyn Rydz, and Ana Maria Velasco—who explore climate justice issues, navigating between the mathematical and the fantastical, suggesting we must harness the power of both science and magic to generate a collective future. From computer programming to oil painting, these artists investigate our spiritual (dis)connection to the planet, and envision another tomorrow. Rodriguez will speak in the gallery on Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m., followed by an opening reception at 2 p.m. A community reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 5 to 7 p.m. Exhibition Artists will present a panel discussion on March 11, 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Berry Library. The gallery is open Monday — Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This exhibition is sponsored by Salem State University’s art + design department and Center for Creative and Performing Arts (salemstate.edu/arts).
Beverly Public Library seeks volunteers
The Beverly Public Library is seeking a volunteer to work exclusively with our special collections a couple of hours per week. Duties include rehousing archival materials into folders and boxes, labeling, alphabetizing historical materials, creating indexes, and transcription. Interested? Contact Lisa Ryan at ryan@noblenet.org or 978-922-6062, ext. 2120.
Grief Support group for kids
A Grief Support Group is being offered free by Care Dimensions for children and teens ages 4 to 18 who have experienced the death of someone close. Accompanied by parents or guardians, youngesters participate in small groups based on their age. At the same time, parents/guardians are invited to participate in a group focused on raising grieving children. Both groups are held at 16 Sylvan St., Danvers starting Tuesday, Feb. 25 and will meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month until June 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a casual dinner included. Although there is no charge, registration is required before the Feb. 25 date due to limited space. Contact: 978-750-9335 or CAdler-Roth@CareDimensions.org.
Girls Who Code After-School
North Shore Community College (NSCC) invites girls in middle school (grades 6-8), with an interest in computer science, to join free Girls Who Code Club, an after-school program meeting Wednesday afternoons, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Feb. 5 to May 6 (with vacation breaks) on NSCC’s Lynn Campus, 300 Broad St., room LW304. Girls Who Code is a nonprofit to support and increase the number of young women in computer science by equipping them with computing skills necessary to pursue 21st century opportunities. Girls will learn about computer science concepts in a fun and safe environment, with a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models, and a chance to use their skills to positively impact their community. The curriculum includes activities for students with no computer science experience all the way up to college-level concepts. To apply or more information, contact Laura Rubin at lrubin@northshore.edu or at 978-762-4000, x4047.
Absentee ballots available
With the March 3 Presidential Primaries fast approaching, absentee ballots are now available in each city and town in Massachusetts. Voters who will be out of town on March 3rd or who have a disability or religious belief preventing them from voting at their polling place are eligible to vote by absentee ballot. Those who need a ballot mailed to them may send an absentee ballot application to their city or town hall. Family members may also complete the application on a voter’s behalf. Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin recommends submitting absentee ballot applications as soon as possible. Ballots must be delivered to the local election office by the close of polls on March 3rd in order to be counted. Voters who are able to visit their city or town hall during regular business hours may complete their absentee ballot in person in their local election office. Early voting will be available Feb. 24 to 28 to all voters, with no excuse required. Absentee ballot applications may be found at: www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.
Explore Essex National Heritage Area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.
Sense & Sensibility at the Crane Estate
Castle Hill Productions on the Crane Estate presents “Sense and Sensibility” Thursdays, March 12 and 19, at 7 p.m.; Fridays, March 6, 13 and 20, at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, March 7, 14, and 21, at 7 p.m.; and Sundays, March 8, 15 and 22, at 6 p.m. Based on the novel by Jane Austen, adapted by Kate Hamill, staged in the grandeur of the Great House, this humorous adaptation tells the story of the Dashwood sisters who are left penniless and without good marriage prospects after their father’s death. Whispered gossip, witty barbs, and reputations on the verge of ruin make this classic 18th-century tale resonate with a thoroughly modern sensibility. “Sense and Sensibility” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc. of New York. The Great House at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Space is limited and advanced reservations are recommended. Tickets are $28 for Trustees members, $35 for nonmembers. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 ext. 4015 for more information.
6th Annual Spring for the Trails
Join the 6th Annual Spring for the Trails half marathon on Saturday, May 9, beginning at 8 a.m. on beautiful trails, both single and double track, in Willowdale State Forest. See some of the trails included in the Stone Cat Marathon and experience many new trails you may not otherwise find. This course is 100% on trails! Divisions are: Men’s and Women’s 39 and Under, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Online registration fee is $50 before May 4; $55 after May 4. You may register the day of race. Park at the Willowdale parking lot, across from Marini Farms, 259 Linebrook Road in Ipswich. Follow the path to the field, sign in, pick up your bib and t-shirt (T shirts are first come first served). Early pickup for registered runners at New England Running Co. at 43 Enon Street in Beverly on Friday, May 8. Questions? Email: office@ectaonline.org.
Author talks ‘Into The Jungle’
All are welcome to an evening with author Erica Ferencik on Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Ferencik will give a brief reading from her new novel, ‘Into The Jungle,’ as well as give a talk and slide show on the Peruvian rain forest where she spent a month researching the book. She is a novelist, essayist, and former stand-up comic. She also wrote The River at Night which was chosen as a must read by Oprah.com and Entertainment Weekly. For more information, call 978-468-5577, or visit: hwlibrary.org
Greenbelt presentations
As part of a series of presentations by Greenbelt, on Thursday, Feb. 27, the Gould Barn, 1 Howlett St, in Topsfield will host a discussion with local regenerative farmers from Cedar Rock Gardens in Gloucester. Come meet a few of the remarkable women who farm in Essex County, then, on March 29, concluding the series, the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester will host another presenation. “For information on all programs in the continuing series or to register, visit www.ecga.org/filmseries. For information on Greenbelt, which has protected nearly 17,800 acres of local land, visit ecga.org or call 978-768-7241.
Boating Safety Course
‘Think Spring: Boating Safety’is an 8 week introductory 16 hour course for power and sail boaters. Approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, it is recognized by US Coast Guard and the state of Massachusetts as well as all other states, it will take place at the Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. S. Hamilton. Successful students receive a USPS Certificate of Completion showing they’ve met the educational requirements for safe boat operation in 50 states. The course meets Tuesdays 6 to 8 p.m. starting March 24, (no class April 21). Topics include federal and state navigation rules, required & recommended safety equipment, operating & environmental regulations, GPS, marine radio, safe boat handling, emergency procedures, PWC’s, hands-on chart work, and trailering. Open to adults and children 12+ on a first to register basis. Cost is $60 for manual, plotting tools and exam. Families may share materials to reduce costs. Register now to insure your space. Register at: BEVERLY-USPS.ORG Contact Ray Tilton, 978-578-1795 or abc-hamilton@beverly-usps.org with any questions.
History Alive at the Salem Inn
Does the Salem Inn really have spiritual activity? Decide for yourself on a weekend with Louisa Rogers, local historian and believer, and Cora Sprague-Fox, a local medium whose expertise in spiritualism and history can connect you to the Inn’s activity and the ghosts of Salem’s past. Who walks these halls unseen, and what are they trying to say? Experience the first collaboration of History Alive, Inc. and the Salem Inn in Art & Craft, where you can witness the living and spiritual worlds collide. Art & Craft begins a debut run of weekends from Feb. 21 to March 15, at the Salem Inn, 7 Summer St., Salem. History Alive, Inc. is committed to the production of new plays and theatrical scenarios based on true stories from the past, with all the modern conveniences of a 21st century boutique hotel. Tickets and rooms for the show-and-stay experience are available for customization through the Salem Inn at https://saleminnma.com/artandcraft/. Tickets are $40 each, plus room. The Salem Inn is pet and family friendly, with 40 guest rooms in three historic homes. Questions? Visit: https://www.historyalivesalem.com/
Post 63 fundraiser breakfast
The Walter Dombrowski Post 63 Polish Legion of American Veterans in Peabody will host a fundraiser breakfast on Sunday, March 15, at the Portuguese American War Veterans Hall, 103 Tremont St, Peabody. A full breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and tables for eight may be reserved. All proceeds benefit PLAV Post 63. For tickets and information, please contact Lola Busta ta 978-5805592, or Ann and Walter Blazewicz at 978-5817999. Pst 63 honors the memory of Sergeant Walter Dombrowski, whio gave his life during WW11.
Swampscott’s ReachArts opens exhibit
Swampscott’s ReachArts Gallery, 89 Burrill St., will hold a free Walking in Meditation Exhibit from March 13 to 29, with a “Meet the Artist” reception and afternoon tea on Saturday, March 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. Leslie Ann Eliet will be exhibiting new prints, artist’s books and an installation. The current exhibition is the latest in a series of 17 Walking (Ink) Meditations, comprised of prints, installations and accordion books inspired by Japanese folding screens and albums. One piece spans some 33 feet. https://reacharts.org/event-3721908?CalendarViewType=1&SelectedDate=3/3/2020
Cost: Free. The works address the artist’s encounters with landscape in different parts of the world, as well as the marshes and woodland ponds of her home on the North Shore.
Krista Baroni in Concert
On Friday, March 13, the ReachArts Gallery at 89 Burrill St. in Swampscott presnts the music of Krista Baroni, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. An artist with two full length, independently released albums including “The Alabaster Girl,” which received national recognition, her sound, inspired by the Laurel Canyon singer-songwriters, is described as having “warm textures, great songwriting, and a timeless quality. “ A seasoned professional, she has performed throughout the Northeast and Southeast U.S and concluded her a European tour. Tickets are $12 at the door. For more information, visit: reacharts.org/event-3728927?CalendarViewType=1&SelectedDate=3/3/2020
Grammy nominee headlines North Shore Shelter Fest
The Marblehead Festival’s North Shore Shelter Fest — the annual live-music fundraiser to support local affordable housing initiatives of Harborlight Community Partners – will this year be held from 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the First Baptist Church in Beverly. There will be a lineup of local star talents, with Grammy nominated Jon Butcher headlining. Hear Chin Friction, Bob Kramer Band, Andrew “Hacksaw” Harney, The Neighbors, Sweet Escape, Skylight Traveler, and the Endicott College Jazz/Rock Ensemble. All on one stage, all for a great cause. Advance tickets are available at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/fbcbeverly/333925
Questions? 508-932-5982. www.marbleheadfestival.org/press
Free computer classes
If you don’t have computer skills, you need help, and the computer classes at Peabody Institute’s South Branch are geared to give you all the help you need with the following classes: Computer Basics, when you just need to get started, 2 sessions, every other Saturday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Microsoft Word, when you need to put your thoughts on paper, second Wednesday of every month, 2 to 3 p.m.; and eBooks, free electronic books from the Library, customizable for desktop, laptop, tablet, Kindle or phone, the 2nd Monday of every month, from 2 to 3 p.m. For information/registration, call 978-531-3380, or come by any branch of the Peabody Institute Library, or visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Exploring Massachusetts through Birds
North Shore Community College (NSCC) presents “Flight Calls: Exploring Massachusetts through Birds,” Monday, March 2, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Math & Science building, room DS119. A slide show presentation with readings by author and NSCC Professor emeritus John Nelson, the presentation combines stories of the author’s birding experiences with an exploration of prime birding locations in Massachusetts, a brief history of bird study in our state and literature by writers including poets Emily Dickinson and Mary Oliver. Nelson mixes in some humor with a serious look at bird conservation and the future prospects for Massachusetts birds. Nelson is NSCC’s 2020 Visiting Writer and is currently teaching the course “Creative Nonfiction”at the Gloucester Writers Center.
Mosquito Control meeting in Ipswich
The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC)’s mosquito control and surveillance program runs from mid-spring to fall, when outdoor activities are at their peak, focusing primarily on adult mosquito surveillance, virus testing and aerial salt marsh larviciding. The Best Management Practice Plan for Ipswich is reviewed and approved by the Board of Health annually, this year at the March 9th meeting in Room C of Town Hall, 25 Green St, at 5:30pm. All are welcome to attend, learn and comment. Questions? Contact Colleen E. Fermon, Director of Public Health, at 978-356-6606 or: colleenf@ipswich-ma.gov.
North Shore Shelter Fest, Feb. 29
The much-celebrated annual live-music event held in Beverly to support local affordable housing—is ready to roll on Saturday, Feb. 29., with nine bands playing from 3 to 10 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Beverly. Headlined by Grammy nominated Jon Butcher, this talent lineup brings veteran stars of Boston’s legendary music scene to the North Shore for the great cause of lcoal affordable housing for all. For tickets, visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/fbcbeverly/333925
Art exhibit at the Cloister Gallery
The Cloister Gallery is featuring a new show entitled “Black Lives Matter: A Struggle for Justice and Equality” an exhibition of small art quilts related to civil rights history and justice reform, through Monday, March 23. The gallery is handicap friendly and located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. For more information, please call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Hemingway Papers
Political Journalist Frank Phillips, who chronicled his involvement helping the Cuban government preserve Ernest Hemingway’s papers from deterioration, shares his experiences in bridging a political gulf full of mistrust and suspicion. In the end, the power of Hemingway’s legacy overcame a hostile State Department and culminated in a long lunch with Fidel Castro. Hear all about it on March 12, when Phillips, a veteran Massachusetts political journalist and former State House bureau chief for the Boston Globe, takes the podium at the Salem Athenaeum is $10; $15 non-members; Free to students w/ID. The Salem Athenaeum is lcoated at 337 Essex St., Salem. Questions? Call 978-744-2540 or email Info@SalemAthenaeum.net.
Music in the Square
All are welcome to a night of jammin music in downtown Danvers on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., when the Danvers Historical Society presents “Music in the Square: An Evening of Entertainment” at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St. Bring your own instruments and feel free to bring amps or other equipment, as part of a group, or as a single performer. Please sign up at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0a4aaaa72ea3fe3-music.
Service Dogs, the movie
On Friday, Feb 28, as part of its Lunchtime History Films, the Danvers Historical Society will screen a film on Service Dogs and how they help those who need assistance from noon to 1 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Bring your lunch, and although donations are appreciated, this is a free event. Questions? 978-777-1666 or: dhs@danvershistory.org, or visit: www.danvershistory.org/lunchtime-history-films-2/.
Music and Comedy with Matt Farley
On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Danvers Historical Society hosts Danvers native Matt Farley in An Evening of Music and Comedy with Matt Farley from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Farley, of Motern Media, has released some 20,000 songs, and performed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. This free show includes his best songs, and some funny stories from an unusual entertainment career. For more information, call the Danvers Historical Society at 978-777-1666, or email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or visit: www.danvershistory.org/evening-music-comedy.
NSCC wins Military Friendly Designation
For the tenth consecutive year, North Shore Community College (NSCC) has received designation as a Military Friendly®School. The designation honors the top 20 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools doing the most to embrace America’s military as students and provide the information needed for opportunites in civilian careers and education. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey, with 625 schools earning the designation. The list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com. For more information on what NSCC can offer the military, contact Kristine Babcock, Veteran’s Services coordinator, at kbabcock@northshore.edu or 978-762-4178.
Hip Hop Master Class
Hip Hop artist Shakia Johnson wil hold a Hip Hop master class on March 6, from 3:05 to 4:20 p.m. at Salem State University, and all skill levels are welcome. Johnson has choreographed and directed over 50 hip hop, modern and lyrical work performed around the country and has opened for concerts by Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Omarion. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/arts or call 978.542.6365.
An American Choral Quilt slated
Chorus North Shore presents: An American Choral Quilt on Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope Church, 1 Pineswamp Road, Ipswich. Conducted by Sonja Dahlgren Pryor and accompanied by Frank Corbin, the program includes spirituals, nursery rhymes, American melodies and works of composers including Randall Thompson, Aaron Copland, Gwyneth Walker, Paul Jensen and Bobby McFerrin. Advance purchase tickets are $20; or $17 seniors & students. Tickets at the door are $25, or $20 seniors and students. For more information visit chorusnorthshore.org or call 978-468-3077.
Salem Witch Trials summer seminar
Endicott College in Beverly and the National Endowment for the Humanities invites middle and high school teachers, school librarians and museum educators, among others, to participate in a three-week paid summer seminar (July 6-24) entitled “The Salem Witch Trials: Their World & Legacy.” Deadline for applications is Sunday, March 1. Participants will engage in an in-depth and collaborative study of the origin, development, and legacy of the Salem Witch Trials, working with original trial transcripts and primary sources at the Peabody Essex Museum’s Phillips Library in Salem, and examine selections from the Danvers (formerly Salem Village) Archival Center’s Brehaut Witchcraft Collection. In addition to guided group discussions of key texts, participants will visit and study historic sites and memorials relating to the trials. Applications from practitioners in the fields of history, English, literature, and civics will be accepted. Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of U.S. jurisdictions, or foreign nationals residing in the U.S. or its territories for at least three years. Participants receive a stipend of $2,700, paid in two parts, and will be able to receive PDPs for a nominal fee through Endicott’s Van Loan School, as well as stay in a campus residence hall for a modest nightly fee. To apply, visit https://www.neh.gov/programinstitutefellowship/salem-witch-trials-their-world-and-legacy.
Gables Welcome Home Days
The House of the Seven Gables, as part of its annual Sunday winter open house series for North Shore residents, offers free tours so the region’s families can spend quality time in the iconic mansion with a seasoned guide, on a newly created house tour and in family-friendly living history labs. Tours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, with the living history labs between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Families must bring valid ID. Remaining Welcome Home Days are: Sunday, March 1, Danvers; Sunday, March 8, Peabody; Sunday, March 15, Swampscott; Sunday, March 22, Lynn/Nahant. The House of the Seven Gables is at 115 Derby St., Salem. For more information, call 978-306-7003.
Celebrate 5 years with NAGLY
NAGLY (North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ Youth), 2 East India Square, Museum Place Mall #121 will hold an Open House on Saturday, April 18, from noon to 5 p.m., t celebrate its fifth anniversary, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., followed by food, entertainment, special guests, door prizes; and from 6 to 9 p.m., raffles, guest speakers, passed hors d’oeurves, a beer and wine bar, a walk on the red carpet (professiona ttire, please!) and live entertainment. RSVP to: Tony@nagly.org.
St. Mary Star of the Sea celebrates150 years
The Beverly Catholic Collaborative is marking the 150th year of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church with a series of programs,, beginning with a Lenten Mission from March 23 to 25, providing an opportunity to gather, reflect, pray and prepare hearts and minds for Easter. The mission will be led by Fr. William Neubecker, who is stationed at the St. Joseph Retreat House in Milton. The program begins at 7 p.m. nightly at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 253 Cabot St., Beverly. Fr. Bill will also preside over the 9 a.m. Mass at St. John Church, 111 New Balch St. Beverly, each morning of the Mission. On Tuesday, the 24th, there will be confession at both the morning Mass and the Mission. Other events include a Family Day of Service and Cookout on May 30; an Open House at St. Mary’s Church on June 20, in conjunction with Beverly ArtsFest; an anniversary Mass presided over by Cardinal Sean O’Malley, on Oct. 11, and a concert of Thanksgiving in November, followed by a wine and cheese reception. For more information, follow “Beverly Catholic Collaborative” or visit www.beverlycatholic.com.
To France, with the Traveling Librarian
On Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. join Reference Librarian Jeff Klapes, (‘The Traveling Librarian’) at the Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main Street, Ipswich.
for an armchair journey to the Dordogne region of central France. Also known as the Perigord, the area is focused on the meandering Dordogne River, which passes the grand city of Bordeaux. With its distinctive cuisine, medieval castles and churches, and prehistoric caves and monuments, the Dordogne is rich in history and culture. Klapes has been Head of Reference Services at Wakefield’s Beebe Library for over 20 years, where he is also known as the “Traveling Librarian.”Having visited more than 50 countries and five continents, he is known for taking armchair travelers from Iceland to Namibia, Laos to Oman,.This event is free and open to the public, and is funded by a grant from the Coburn Charitable Society. The Traveling Librarian will visit Ipswich once a month through June! For more information, visit: www.ipswichlibrary.org, or contact: pditullio@ipswichlibrary.org or 978-356-6649.
Support for those who’ve lost an adult child
Care Dimensions, Massachusetts, the largest provider of hospice, palliative care and grief support, is offering a Saturday-Morning Grief-Support Group for those who have lost an adult child, at Bertolon Center for Grief and Healing, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, starting March 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Led by an experienced bereavement counselor, this workshop will help you learn how to navigate this difficult time and bereavement. This is a free program, but you must be present at the first session to attend. Pre-registration is required at: 978-774-5100 or email: Grief@CareDimensions.org.
Hester Fox author talk
On Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m., the Beverly Public Library, in partnership with Historic Beverly, will host a talk with local writer Hester Fox, author of The Widow of Pale Harbor, The Witch of Willow Hall, and the forthcoming The Orphan of Cemetery Hill. Fox will be discussing her works, her writing process, local inspirations, and the publishing process for those looking to get into the industry. The talk will be held in the Sohier Room on the main library, free and open to all. Questions? Contact Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org, or call 978-921-6062, x2135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.