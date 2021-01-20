Finding peace, sanity at home
Feeling overwhelmed by clutter? As people spend more time at home than ever before, it is important for home to be a sanctuary that provides peace and energy to tackle life’s challenges. Maile Shoul, owner of Cloud Eleven Organizing, will present “Creating Peace and Sanity at Home with the KonMari Method” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. In this 90-minute workshop, learn how to apply the KonMari Method at home to get organized. The KonMari Method was created by Japanese organizing guru Marie Kondo, and Shoul is a certified KonMari consultant. Bring a notebook and a writing tool. Visit the event calendar at danverslibrary.org to register.
Viking invasion of Ireland
Join Irish historian Sean Murphy to explore the Viking Invasion of Ireland in 495 in this Zoom program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The initial contact with Ireland involved looting and taking people as slaves. Later the Vikings came to settle and claim the fertile soil of Ireland. Groups from different parts of Scandinavia came to Ireland and fought each other for control in Ireland. The Irish clans fought back, and in the famous Battle of Contarf in 1014, they finally defeated the Vikings under the leadership of High King Brian Boru. Registration is required. Visit the event calendar at danverslibrary.org to reserve a spot.
Marbleheadarchitecture
Historian Judy Anderson will lead a four-part virtual series in February on the architectural history of Marblehead. The weekly program will cover from the town’s founding in 1629 to the post-war development era of 1976. Learn how to identify major defining elements of each architectural time period and style, and how economic conditions and national events impacted the town’s built environment. The series will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for Marblehead Museum members, $60 for nonmembers. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
'New Job' workshop
The Peabody Institute Library is offering a four-part workshop series titled “New Year: New Job” with career counselor Lindsay Laguna, assistant director of the Career Education Center at Simmons University. The last workshop, Salary Negotiating, takes place Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Sign up at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/salary-negotiating-workshop-with-lindsay-laguna/
Consideringcareer change
Career counselor Ilene Rudman will host “Is it Time for a Career Change?,” a free, online interactive workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. The workshop is part of the Peabody Institute Library’s New Year: New Job series. Rudman, who owns Career Vision Associates, will discuss important questions to consider before making a change, offer tips to ease the stress and make the transition successful, and talk about dealing with changes in the job market. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/changing-careers-with-career-counselor-ilene-rudman/
Reunion canceled
For the first time in 59 years, the annual Beverly Florida Reunion will be canceled due to COVID-19. The gathering is rescheduled for 2022. Those who have already made hotel reservations should apply for refunds and make cancellations.
Testing extended
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31 at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Telehealth for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Family nightset for Feb. 17
Care Dimensions is hosting a special Family Night on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register by Feb. 10. Carve out some time to connect with family and together remember the person you are grieving. Join other families over Zoom for a guided family activity. For information and to register, email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633. Care Dimensions gift cards provided to participating families for pizza or dinner take-out/delivery for the evening. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
‘Breaking Hate’ virtual talk
The Lappin Foundation, in collaboration with several organizations, presents “Breaking Hate,” a free, virtual talk by Emmy Award-winning producer and former white-supremacist Christian Picciolini on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. Since leaving the white-power movement more than two decades ago, Picciolini dedicates his life to helping others overcome their own hate. The program is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, the Teen Antisemitism Task Force, ADL New England, BBYO New England, Holocaust Legacy Foundation and Jewish Teen Initiative Boston. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Cash flow management
As part of its New Year: New Business series, Peabody Institute Library has teamed up with SCORE Boston to offer “Cash Flow Management for Small Businesses,” a free online workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. This presentation will provide a brief overview of financial reports and explain why a cash flow statement is the most important report for small businesses, how to improve cash flow and how to anticipate and prepare for future shortfalls. Registration is required This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve your free spot, register online at https://boston.score.org/small-business-workshops-0.
