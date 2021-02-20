Travel expert
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library presents “Jetsetting 101: See the World on a Budget,” Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. In this free online program, Marcy Yeager, executive director of PK-12 Partnerships and International Programs, will share her own travel triumphs and woes and offer tips to help make international travel an economic reality. RSVP at hwlibrary.org for the Zoom invitation or call 978-468-5577 for more information.
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Registration is underway for preschool screening for Beverly Preschool at McKeown, 70 Balch St., for children ages 3-4 enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year. Children must be Beverly residents and 3 years old by the screening date of Thursday, March 11. For information and to sign up for the screening call Kathy Whitehair at 978-921-6100 ext. 21702 or email kwhitehair@beverlyschools.org. To learn more about Beverly’s preschool program, go to beverlyschools.org.
As part of its New Year: New Job series, Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual workshop on the basics of LinkedIn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Career development professional Deb Raymond, the founder and coach of Career-Creations, will explain to LinkedIn, an online professional network, and guide attendees through the process of building a profile and developing their brand. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/linkedin-basics-use-linkedin-get-connected/.
The Peabody Institute Library will offer an online presentation on the free business, financial and career resources available through the Boston Public Library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Staff from the Boston library’s Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center will explain services available to entrepreneurs, job-seekers, investors, nonprofits, inventors, and media creators. The program is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/explore-free-business-financial-and-career-resources-from-the-boston-public-library/
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
