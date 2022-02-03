Beverly Dems caucus Feb. 12
On Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m., Beverly Democrats will convene virtually to elect delegates and alternates to the 2022 Democratic State Convention, on June 3–4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. It will be a hybrid event; in-person alongside virtual. Delegates will endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic primary. COVID-19 precautions will be closely monitored and the Beverly caucus will be held on Zoom, on Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at 10 a.m.. Virtual doors open at 9:15 a.m., speakers at 9:30 a.m., and virtual doors close at 10 a.m. Six ward caucuses will be held simultaneously. Registered and pre-registered Beverly Democrats turning 16 by Feb. 4, may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates to the convention. Youth (ages 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community who are not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply at the caucus to be add-on delegates or by visiting massdems.org/caucus. To register go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvdu-uqjwuGdeFjVNEv3rrKPdp7zwOKSXZ
Danvers GOP committee Feb. 16
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The only agenda item is to elect Danvers’ 33 delegates to the 2022 Mass-GOP State Convention on Saturday, May 21, at the Springfield MassMutual Center, 1277 Main St., Springfield. Depending on time and interest, discussion will follow of our existing or new DRTC subcommittee issues; including Danvers School administration, curriculum, and mandates; Danvers Board of Health discussions, mandates and updates; Election Integrity updates; Town Hall style forum for Danvers residents and parents to discuss school concerns, and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism; and, any new issues as time and energy permits. All welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
‘Field to Fork’ on Zoom
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club welcomes all to “Field To Fork: The Horticulture of the Food We Eat,” via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Join speaker Michele Fronk Schuckel, as she shares her passion for the art and science of horticulture and healthy eating from the fields. Explore the origins of cultivated crops, the meanings of GMO or Certified Organic. Learn the back story of the agri-tourism industry and the latest developments in sustainable farming. A certified master gardener through the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, she is a practicing nurse, owner of Natural Selections Gardens (http://www.naturalselectionsgardens.com/home.html) and a certified home compost instructor. Free to HWGC members/ A $10 donation is suggested for The Greater Boston Food Bank. Register for a Zoom link at: https://fieldtofork.eventbrite.com
Hamilton Dems caucus March 1
Registered Democrats in Hamilton will caucus via Zoom, on Tuesday, March 1, to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, Saturday, June 4, at the DCU Center in Worcester. Sign-in 6:30 p.m., caucus will be called to order at 7 p.m. Register now for the Zoom link at:https://us06web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZUkf--opz4iGNV9NTLYo3OOtYkLCJYVFwpZ. This year’s state convention will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the DCU Center in Worcester. The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Hamilton. The caucus is open to preregistered Democrats who turned 16 years by Feb. 4. They are also eligible to vote and to run for delegate or alternate. Hamilton can elect four Delegates and four Alternates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the convention. For more www.MassDems.org. Questions? Contact Darcy Dale at darcy@hpm1.net.