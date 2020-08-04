Peabody launches COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: 1) Visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. 2) For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Collaborative offers
kids’ film classes
Filmmakers Collaborative has opened registration for its annual summer film school for children. Film classes for middle school students include one week of Stop Motion animation at the Cabot Theatre in Beverly starting Aug. 24. Students will progress from script writing to storyboarding, character development and camera skills and will end the week producing their own short film. In person classes require social distancing and masks. Eight classes will also be streamed online. Students in the online classes will still write, shoot, and edit their own films, but they will do so from their own home. The sixteen sessions include in person programs and online classes taught by professional filmmakers using professional equipment including Adobe Premiere Pro editing software. All final projects are eligible for submission into the Boston International Kids Film Festival, scheduled for November 2020. Registration is now open at filmmakerscollab.org. The Cabot Theatre is located at 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Call 978-927-3100.
Preparing for the
Jewish New Year
The new Hebrew month of Elul is the season of “coming home.” Join facilitator Ariela HaLevi, Director of Healing at Soul Centered, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom for a special free rosh chodesh (new month) in preparation for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Experience renewal through teachings, discussion, experiential learning, song and tools to move you through the High Holidays and beyond. The program is sponsored by Lappin Foundation and the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. All are welcome. Register at: lappinfoundation.org or contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Meals On Wheels
drivers needed
SeniorCare Inc. “Meals on Wheels”program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. Anyone able to help is asked to call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Residents get
trolley rides
Salem’s free Trolley Program for residents, now in its eighth year, is back on track for Salem residents, with ID, through Sept. 30. Residents can receive a Resident Ticket with proof of residency at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The Trolley runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and covers much of downtown Salem and Salem Willows. Regular stops are located at the Salem Visitors Center, Witch History Museum, Trolley Depot, Old Burial Point/Witch Trial Memorial, Pickering Wharf/Sea Level restaurant, the House of the Seven Gables, Salem Witch Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, Witch Dungeon Museum, and Salem Witch House/Salem Inn. Passenger requested stops are also made at the Salem Maritime Site, Salem Ferry, Winter Island, Salem Willows, and Hamilton Hall/Phillips House/Chestnut Street. All passengers must wear face masks, and because the trolley is operating at half passenger capacity, wait times may be longer For complete information and map, visit: http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html.
Landscape tours available
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road., Ipswich, is once again holding garden and landscape tours on Saturday and Sunday and holiday Mondays). The socially distanced 45 minute tours of the ‘Historic Gardens of Castle Hill’ grounds, includes the Grand Allee, Italian Garden, and Rose Garden. Tickets are: members: $40/group; nonmembers: $50/group (Max 4 people/group). Also on tap, and by golf cart, ‘Highlights on the Hill,’ a 50 minute exploration of the landscape of Castle Hill, from the formal gardens to the barns to the end o the Grand Allee, covering the history of the design, architects, and changing landscape. Tickets are: members: $44/group; nonmembers: $55/group. max 6 people/group. Prices include parking and tickets must be booked as timed entry. Visit www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for tour start times. For details and reservations, visit: www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for details and to reserve a pass.
