Hamilton Dems’ virtual caucus March 1
Registered Democrats in Hamilton will caucus via Zoom, on Tuesday March 1, to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, Saturday, June 4, at the DCU Center in Worcester. Sign-in 6:30 p.m., caucus will be called to order at 7 p.m. Register now for your Zoom link at:https://us06web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZUkf--opz4iGNV9NTLYo3OOtYkLCJYVFwpZ. The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Hamilton. Preregistered Democrats 16 years old by Feb. 4 are also eligible to vote and to run for delegate or alternate. Hamilton can elect four delegates and four alternates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the convention or at www.MassDems.org. Questions? Contact Darcy Dale at darcy@hpm1.net.
Modern square dancing Thursday
The Riverside Square Dance Club invites you to join the fun at Middleton Congregational Church, 66 Maple St (Route 62) Middleton. Classes begin Thursday, Feb. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and run for 10 weeks at a cost of $85 per person. Dance like everyone’s watching! It’s social, physical, mental, and fun all. For more information visit Riversidesquares.org, find us on Facebook, or call 978-468-2004.
Peabody Chamber’s legislative breakfast
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce ACC will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast to the current local business climate and what’s on the horizon on Tuesday, March 1, at the Boston Marriot Peabody. Speakers and panelists will include Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, Jr. and dignitaries from the surrounding area. Doors open and registration begins at 7 a.m., breakfast follows at 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tickets: PACC Members, $35; Non-Members, $45. Advance reservations are required for this seated events. Visit: https://business.peabodycha.m.ber.com/events/details/pacc-2022-legislative-breakfast-postponed-to-3-1-7482
Valentine’s breakfast goes virtual
This year, SeniorCare Inc. will hold its annual Valentine’s Day Breakfast Fundraiser online due to COVID concerns. Donors can provide a local homebound elder with a valentine, while providing critical financial support to the Meals on Wheels program. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, a video will be posted showing images from past breakfasts at The Gloucester House in Gloucester. SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program. brings a daily meal to over 700 homebound elders, Monday through Friday. Menus meet special nutritional needs and are prepared by a professional caterer. Homebound elders interact daily with the team. that delivers 182,000 meals throughout Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Rockport, Topsfield, and Wenham. The pandemic has seen a 25% increase in recipients, while rising food, paper, and labor costs have significantly increased the cost of each meal. To donate, visit: www.seniorcareinc.org/2022unbreakfast. Questions? Call 978-281-1750.
Middleton kindergarten registration
Registration for kindergarten for the 2022/2023 school year for the Middleton Public Schools is taking place. Information has been mailed to the households of eligible Middleton children born between Sept. 1, 2016, and Sept. 1, 2017. If you did not receive this information, please contact the Fuller Meadow School at 978-750-4756.
Danvers GOP Town Committee Feb. 16
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The only agenda item is to elect Danvers’ 33 delegates to the 2022 Mass-GOP State Convention on Saturday, May 21, at the Springfield MassMutual Center. Depending on time and interest, discussion will follow of our existing or new DRTC subcommittee issues; including Danvers School administration, curriculum, and mandates; Danvers Board of Health discussions, mandates and updates; Election Integrity updates; Town Hall-style forum for Danvers residents and parents to discuss school concerns, and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism; and, any new issues as time permits. All welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
Beverly Democrats caucus Feb. 12
On Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m., Beverly Democrats will convene virtually to elect delegates and alternates to the 2022 Democratic State Convention, on June 3–4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. It will be a hybrid event; in-person alongside virtual. The Beverly caucuses will be held on Zoom, starting at 10 a.m. Virtual doors open at 9:15 a.m., speakers at 9:30 a.m., and virtual doors close at 10 a.m. Six ward caucuses will beheld simultaneously. Registered and pre-registered Beverly Democrats 16 years old by Feb. 4 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates to the convention. Youth (ages 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community who are not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus. To register go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvdu-uqjwuGdeFjVNEv3rrKPdp7zwOKSXZ
Institute for Trustees events slated
Registration for the annual Institute for Trustees (IFT) conference opened Feb. 1. A signature annual event for the Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF), it brings together more than 1,000 nonprofit leaders for six weeks of educational workshops. Sessions will again be held virtually, including the April 11 kickoff keynote address by Beverly resident Dr. Kenann McKenzie, director of the Generous Listening and Dialogue Center at Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University. An expanded list of presenting partners, which builds off last year’s inaugural partnership with Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, includes SouthCoast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. Twenty-five IFT virtual presenter-led workshops run from April 12 to May 26, and participants may sign up for any number of topics ranging from strategic planning and fundraising to diversity and board development. To register, and for more information, visit eccf.org/ift.
Seven Times Salt to play Feb. 20
Boston-based band Seven Times Salt, an English concert specializing in seventeenth- and eighteenth-century music, will perform at the Church of St. Andrew in Marblehead Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. (Snow date, Feb. 27.) The concert, “Banbury Ale,” brings the best of the Elizabethan pub scene to the present day, with drinking songs, love ballads, rustic catches, and country dances from around the British Isles, performed with period instruments and dialect. Tickets $20; advance purchase at: www.seventimessalt.com. Seats are limited for social distancing. Masks a must. St. Andrew’s handicapped and located at i135 Lafayette St. (Rte. 114) in Marblehead, near Salem line.www.standrewsmhd.org,
Castle Hill by Firelight
This nighttime outing is just for grownups who want to warm up by a crackling fire pit while they savor hot cocktails from the 1634 Meadery, and munch on empanadas and chili, with live music and a light show. Admission includes onsite parking, entertainment, food, and 1 drink ticket. Additional drinks may be purchased onsite. This event is entirely outdoors and the Great House will not be open. Ages 21 and older, please. Where: Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich: When: Fridays, Feb. 11 and 18 and Saturdays, Feb. 12 and 19. Tickets available for 6 –7:30 p.m. or 8 –9:30 p.m., Trustees Member: $40. Nonmember: $50. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through www.thetrustees.org.
Sweet on education fundraiser
Throughout the month of February, CurlyGirl Candy Shop at 140 Washington St., Salem, features Salem Education Foundation. Buy a lollipop for $1 and 90 cents will go to SEF to help fund creative grants designed by teachers and to support other activities in Salem district schools and Salem Academy.
Hamilton Hall Lecture Series 2022
In its 76th year, the Hamilton Hall Lecture Series on World Affairs continues hosting internationally respected speakers. This season the series will be held virtually. Each lecture will be held on eight Thursdays at 11 a.m. during February and March. An audience Q&A is an important part of each lecture, and each lectured will be replayed the following Sunday at 5 p.m. For registration and purchase of tickets, visit www.hamiltonhall.org/ Speakers each week are as follows:
Feb. 10, 11 a.m. (replay Feb. 13, 5 p.m.) — Kiersten E. Todt, chief of staff, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, — “The Cybersecurity Threat Landscape: An Opportunity for Operational Collaboration”
Feb. 17, 11 a.m. (replay Feb. 20, 5 p.m.) — Rachel Kyte, The Fletcher School, Tufts University — “When Climate Change Changes Everything, Everything Must Change”
Feb. 24, 11 a.m. (replay Feb. 27, 5 p.m.) — Robert Kuttner, professor of Public Policy, Heller School, Brandeis University; Co-Editor, The American Prospect— “The China Challenge: Economics, Geopolitics, Climate”
March 3, 11 a.m. (replay March 6, 5 p.m.)— Thomas M. Nichols, author; contributing writer, The Atlantic — “Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy”
March 10, 11 a.m. (replay March 13, 5 p.m.)— Andrew Bacevich, president, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft — “After the Apocalypse”
March 17, 11 a.m. (replay March 20, 5 p.m.) — Sung-Yoon Lee, Kim Koo-Korea Foundation professor of Korean Studies and assistant professor, The Fletcher School, Tufts University — “The Rise of Kim Yo Jong, North Korea’s First Sister: The Kim Siblings’ Grand Scheme”
March 24, 11 a.m. (replay March 27, 5 p.m.) — Geoffrey Kemp, director, Regional Security Programs, Center for the National Interest, Washington, D. C. — “Game Changes in the Middle East”
Vaccinations at Peabody Institute Library
On Wednesdays, from 3 to 7 p.m., The Peabody Institute Library hosts a weekly vaccination clinic on the second floor of the 82 Main St. Peabody branch, in partnership with Mass General Brigham. and the Peabody Health Department. The clinics are walk-in, free and will run at least throughout the spring. Immigration status will not be asked. The clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 5 years old and older, as well as boosters for those 12 and older. Questions? Call the Peabody Health Department at 978-538-5926.
Winter warm up at Castle Hill
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate will warm you up this winter. Take a hike, explore the grounds, then cozy up around a good old crackling campfire. Admission includes parking for one vehicle, 2 hours for a self-guided hike, exclusive use of a campfire for a relaxing hour, firewood, s’mores supplies, and seating. Limited to 6 per fire pit. When? Most Saturdays and Sundays, through March 27 plus holidays and Feb. School Vacation Week. Fire pit seatings at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. The Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is located at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees Member: $30 per family. Nonmember: $50 per family. Advance reservations are recommended at: www.thetrustees.org.
Rekindle Shabbat slated
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates. Remaining Fridays are: March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option, for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Fa.m.ilies are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978-414-7699.