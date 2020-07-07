SPUR auction goes online
Distancing doesn’t have to mean disconnecting. SPUR, whose mission of cultivating a community of doers continues through the COVID-19 landscape, has reimagined its annual fling summer fundraiser as a one-hour virtual event taking place Thursday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. With sponsorship from Marblehead Bank, you can help raise vital funds to continue SPUR’s work through this unique event featuring an online auction, updates on the organization’s work, bingo, a goody bag, and more. The silent auction goes live on July 13, with items up on the auction block waiting for bidders. Tickets and more details will be available soon. Visit: https://www.spur.community/
Bond between Blacks and Jews
Join Joshua Washington, Director of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel (IBSI) on Wednesday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. for a free discussion on Zoom. IBSI is an organization dedicated to education about the sacred bond between black Americans and Jews particularly during the civil rights era, but further back and even now. IBSI realizes that education is the key to a better pathway forward. This free program is open to all and is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Chabad of the North Shore – Swampscott, Lynn, Peabody, Everett, Congregation Shirat Hayam, Congregation Sons of Israel, Congregation Tifereth Israel, Sephardic, Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, Shalom Hadassah, Temple B’nai Abraham, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Ner Tamid, Temple Sinai and Temple Tiferet Shalom. RSVP to sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org to get a link to register to participate.
Contact tracing explained at SSU
On Wednesday, July 16, Salem State Series presents a virtual discussion on Massachusetts’ contact tracing program with medical anthropologist, physician, and co-founder of Partners in Health, Paul Farmer. Moderated by Mallika Marshall, of WBZ-TV, the discussion begins at 6 p.m. Registration is required at salemstate.edu/series, after which login information will be emailed to you. As co-founder and chief strategist of Partners in Health, Farmer will discuss how his organization is leading the COVID-19 contact tracing efforts in Massachusetts and the importance of these efforts in mitiagting the spread of coronavirus. Since 1987, PIH has provided direct health care services and undertaken research and advocacy activities on behalf of those who are sick and living in poverty. The organization’s expertise in responding to outbreaks around the world make it uniquely positioned to respond to COVID-19 needs not only in Massachusetts, but worldwide. Marshall is an Emmy-award winning journalist and physician who serves as the regular health reporter at WBZ-TV in Boston and on the staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at the Massachusetts General Hospital’s (MGH) Chelsea Urgent Care Clinic and MGH Revere Health Care. For more information about this and other series events, visit: salemstate.edu/series.
Free PPE kits for Salem businesses
The city of Salem, through its Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization Task Force, is making free kits of essential personal protective equipment (PPE) available to small businesses located in Salem. Each kit contains $160 worth of the types of PPE required for most businesses to safely reopen to the public, including 200 disposable masks, 67 ounces of hand sanitizer, 200 disposable gloves, and four face shields. Kits purchased through Birch Outfitters, a Salem-based small business, will be distributed at the main entrance at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., on Friday, June 26, from 8 to 11 a.m. and again, from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required for a pick-up time at www.salem.com/PPE. Kits will not be distributed outside set times and will only be provided to businesses that are located in the city of Salem.
Torigian Golf Classic Aug. 20
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody are once again co-hosting the annual Torigian Golf Classic on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meadow at Peabody Golf Course, 80 Granite St., in Peabody. All proceeds raised go back to the community through scholarship programs administered by each organization. Enjoy a morning on the links beginning at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, then getting off to a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 1:30 p.m. For fees and more information, call 978-531-0384, or visit: www.peabodychamber.com.
Salem reopens compost site
The city’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park has reopened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. You can review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Micaela Guglielmi, Waste Reduction Coordinator, at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Blood shortagedue to COVID-19
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. In Massachusetts, 115 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 3,130 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Equine Expo set for Aug. 29
Due to COVID-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the Equine Expo will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, email office@ectaonline.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.