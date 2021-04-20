Dan Dixey’sMarblehead
Newly collected images by Marbleheader Dan Dixey will be presented on Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Dan’s connection to Marblehead goes centuries and these images feature street scenes, business, and the buildings of Marblehead. Dan manages the website and social media channels of “Marblehead Images” which showcases “The Dixey Collection” comprised of historic Marblehead photos, postcards, stereoviews, slides, glass negatives, books, pamphlets and more. He has been an avid supporter of Marblehead history since his ancestors first arrived in the area in 1629. To join him on Zoom, go to: www.marbleheadmuseum.org, $10/ Members, $15/ Future Members.
Earth Dayat Salem State
Salem State University will celebrate the 51st Earth Day with a series of climate changed focused virtual events themed “There is no Planet B,’ through 27. Featured will be a wide range of talks, panel discussions, films, and interactive activities including the Earth Days research poster competition, which draws entries from students across all disciplines. All events are free and open to the public. For a full schedule, visit: : https://www.salemstate.edu/earthday. As part of the celebration the Earth Days Planning Team will present two Friends of the Earth Awards in recognition of outstanding environmental stewardship. This year’s honorees are professor Marcos Luna, for his long-time advocacy of environmental justice and his work in using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to understand and address social and environmental inequities; and professor emerita Patricia Gozemba, for her ongoing local activism and work with Salem Alliance for the Environment (SAFE).
Paddle-a-thon 2021 continues
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
Deadline in dance writing contest soon
To celebrate National Dance Week, the Marblehead School of Ballet has launched a National Dance Week Contest. Current and former students of the Marblehead School of Ballet may write and submit a 100- to 250-word story or poem with the theme, “Your Love of Dance.” Two prizes will be awarded, a $100 gift certificate and a $50 gift certificate, both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Writers can submit their entries along with a photo of themselves to msb@havetodance.com. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 25. For more information about the Marblehead School of Ballet’s celebration of National Dance Week, visit https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/.
'White Lies' hostshares story
Ever since he wandered into an old Confederate cemetery six years ago, Connor Towne O’Neill has been chasing the story of Nathan Bedford Forrest. Slave trader, Confederate “military genius,” war criminal, and Grand Wizard, this Confederate general has proved a useful lens through which to view present day American events, from police shootings to Black Lives Matter, to white supremacist rallies and debates over immigration. Connor Towne O’Neill is the author of “Down Along with That Devil’s Bones: A Reckoning with Monuments, Memory,” and ‘“The Legacy of White Supremacy.” A producer on the NPR podcast White Lies —a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Audio Reporting— his writing has appeared in TIME, New York Magazine, The Bitter Southerner, and Slate and he teaches at Auburn University. Suggested donation is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. For more information, visit: salemathenaeum.net.
Artists’ Row launch party
The City of Salem’s Artist’s Row Market Day Launch Party takes place on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Artists’ Row, 24 New Derby St., Salem, across from Old Town Hall and Derby Square. Don a mask and come meet local artists in their natural habitat, participate in free hands-on art Covid-safe making activities, sign up for workshops, listen live tunes, grab a bite, and do some shopping. Experience the Chagall Performance Art Collaborative (Chagall PAC), learn all about bees, honey bees, planting a bee friendly garden with the folks from Beverly Bees, who’ll also be selling beeswax candles, honey and more. Check out Shindig!, and its expanded shop with more upcycled, artist-embellished oddities, antiques, one of a kind fashion, patches and pins. The new 2021 Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence (PAiR) will also have a showcase case with hands-on activities, and The Lobster Shanty offers both dine in, delivery and outdoor dining. both dine-in and take out service. Outdoor seating is always available along with a new expanded menu! lobstershantysalem.com. For more information, visit: salem.com/artists-row
Lessons fromthe grave
Danvers’ Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will present a talk, hosted on Zoom, entitled: ‘Raising the Dead: Finding Clues to Ancestors from Headstones, Family Plots, and Burial Records’ on Thursday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. Chief Genealogist David Allen Lambert will discuss these memorials—from the type of the stone used to the carvings to the position of the family plot to the burial documents left behind—and how they can shed new light on your ancestor’s life, offering clues to understanding the lives of those who came
Shmooze with Shulem Shtisel
Fans of the Israeli TV show “Shtisel” are invited to meet actor Dov Glickman, patriarch of the show, on Sunday, April 25 at 11 a.m. The virtual program is a fundraiser for Lappin Foundation’s Youth to Israel Adventure. The event is open to individuals who make a $36 donation to the foundation. Donors who make a gift of $250 or more will be invited for a pre-event Q & A with Glickman at 10:30 a.m. Register at LappinFoundation.org or contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Popeye, Bugs and beyond
On Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., The Peabody Institute Library, Danvers will present A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History. Hosted on Zoom, it brings award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin into your home with a fun and enlightening presentation for all ages based on his book, ‘A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History.’ From Popeye to Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Scooby Doo, Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants, he’ll show funny cartoon snippets of characters, play trivia, and show you why he’s won more than 45 awards as a sports journalist )he covered the Red Sox) including first place for general excellence from Associated Press. He covered the Red Sox extensively during his career. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Salem survey through April 30
Salem is seeking residents’input and feedback on quality of life and city services with the twelfth annual Salem Residents Survey, now online through 10 a.m. on April 30. The survey is available at www.salem.com/mayors-office. A Spanish language version is also available at the same page. All Salem residents are encouraged to take the survey and share their opinions on a range of issues facing the City. The final data is compiled and included in the Mayor’s annual budget, which will be published later this spring at www.salem.com/fy22.