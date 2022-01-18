'Great Awakening in Beverly' today
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Historic Beverly presents “The Great Awakening in Beverly: The Disestablishment, or ‘death’ of First Parish Church” a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. with a virtual lecture by guest historian, Charles Wainwright, who’ll unpack the sometimes complicated history, and help us sort through the intersection of the struggle for the separation of church and state. Learn about key clergymen and leaders, emerging populations of various denominations, the lasting effect on the First Parish Church, and its historical significance. Advance registration required. $10/free for Historic Beverly members. To register for your Zoom link, call 978-922-1186,or visit: www.historicbeverly.net/event/the-great-awakening-in-beverly/.
Ipswich holds vaccination clinics
Ipswich is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks available for adults and eligible children. Scheduled clinics will be held on Mondays: Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, and Feb. 14. All clinics will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope, lower level, 1 Pine Swamp Road. All clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine only. About 83 percent of Ipswich residents are fully vaccinated, higher than the state average. However, only about 53 percent of Ipswich children ages 5-11, and 78 percent of children ages 12-17, have received both pediatric doses. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone ages 5 and older who lives, works, or studies in the state.
'Headed into the Abyss' with Watson
Beset by a range of unprecedented developments that threaten our very existence — capitalism, technology, the internet, politics, media, education, human nature, the environment, population, and transportation — our society could see any number of disasters well before 2100. These are the issues that architect and cultural critic Brian T. Watson —an author and long time columnist with the Salem News— focuses on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. It is the story of our times and at the moment the event is scheduled to be in-person at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Masks are a must, regardless of vaccination status. Strict attendance rules will apply so registration is required on the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Salem distributes rapid COVID tests
Salem, in collaboration with NSCH (Salem Family Health Center) will distribute remaining COVID test kits to Salem residents in need. Test kits will be distributed by Health Department staff on the following schedule, subject to availability. If all kits run out, dates will be canceled until additional test kits are available to the city: Tuesday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St., and 1 to 3 p.m., 98 Washington St; Wednesday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St., and 1 to 3 p.m., 98 Washington St.; Thursday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St., and 3 to 6:30 p.m., 135 Lafayette St.; Tuesday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St., and 1 to 3 p.m., 98 Washington St.; Wednesday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St., and 1 to 3 p.m., 98 Washington St.; Thursday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, 401 Bridge St., and Thursday, Jan. 27, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 135 Lafayette St. Limit is up to two kits — a total of four rapid tests — per household. Proof of Salem residency required; no proof of citizenship or insurance. Questions? www.mass.gov/lists/covid-19-self-test-at-home-instructions-graphic.
Salem Art Commission seeks creatives
The city of Salem’s newly revitalized Artists’ Row initiative is looking for creatives. In the historic heart of the city, Artists’ Row was originally built at 24 New Derby St. as a marketplace and continues to be a thriving public plaza and pedestrian way. Today, it houses four artists ‘stalls’, a restaurant, and a public restroom, and offers seasonal space for artists and artisans — a springboard to grow their businesses. Currently available are: three studio/retail space stalls, each with two-year tenancy agreement; three paid positions for Public Artists in Residence, each 18 months; and more. Emerging and established artists/creatives working in all media at all stages are welcome. Applicants must show they’ve been working in their field for at least a year. To view the full Call for Artists text and apply, visit: https://bit.ly/Apply2ArtistsRow.
Two novels about Concord
The Salem Athenaeum will continue its discussion on Transcendentalism begun in December. On Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., Kate Dike Blair and Don Zancanella, historical fiction authors with new books set in mid-19th century Concord, will discuss their research and insights. Blair’s “The Hawthorne Inheritance” and Zancanella’s “Concord” feature a who’s who of the New England Transcendentalists — Thoreau, Fuller, Emerson and the Hawthornes, Alcotts, and Peabodys. Blair was inspired in her quest by the true fate of her cousin Louisa Hawthorne. Zancanella, winner of the John S. Simmons/Iowa Short Fiction Award and an O. Henry Prize, studied with Thoreau and Emerson scholar Robert D. Richardson. No Writers Studio or in-person meetings will be held in the Athenaeum until further notice. Register at www.salemathenaeum.net. Suggested Donation: $10 members; $15 non-members. Signed copies of books are available. Questions? 978-744-2540.
Valentine’s breakfast goes virtual
This year, SeniorCare Inc. will hold its annual Valentine’s Day Breakfast Fundraiser online due to COVID concerns. Donors can provide a local homebound elder with a valentine, while providing critical financial support to the Meals on Wheels program. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, a video will be posted showing images from past breakfasts at The Gloucester House in Gloucester. SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program brings a daily meal to over 700 homebound elders, Monday through Friday. Menus meet special nutritional needs and are prepared by a professional caterer. Homebound elders interact daily with the team that delivers 182,000 meals throughout Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Rockport, Topsfield, and Wenham. The pandemic has seen a 25% increase in recipients, while rising food, paper, and labor costs have significantly increased the cost of each meal. To donate, visit: www.seniorcareinc.org/2022unbreakfast. Questions? Call 978-281-1750.
Sailing scholarship for teen girls
The Women’s Sailing Foundation (WSF) is offering the Sue Corl Youth Sailing Scholarship in 2022 to young women 14 to 19 years old who want to broaden their sailing experiences and need financial assistance to do so. The scholarship was established in 2015 in memory of Sue Corl, of Marblehead, a board member and tireless advocate for WSF programs. The young women choose their desired opportunity, including, but not limited to, an advanced sailing program, a racing program, a tall ship or live-aboard experience, and a marine or maritime-related program. The scholarship is up to $500 and scholarship funds are applied to the tuition cost. Application is open on Feb. 1 and must be received by the April 10 deadline. Visit: https://womensailing.org/sue-corl-youth-sailing-scholarship/ for the online application. Questions? SueCorlScholarship@womensailing.org.
Education Foundation seeks board members
Salem Education Foundation seeks parents and other interested citizens for its Board of Directors. SEF is a nonprofit organization that supports the Salem public schools by giving grants to teachers for creative projects that benefit students. Since its founding over 25 years ago, it has provided well over half a million dollars for projects in literacy, STEM, the arts, health and wellness, leadership, and more. SEF is led entirely by volunteers. Eager to help? Contact us at SalemSchoolFunding@gmail.com.{
Peabody chamber offers scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting applications for its general scholarships given to area high school seniors who will further their education at a post-secondary level ex: 2 or 4 year college, trade, or technical schools. To be eligible, applicant must be a Peabody resident who 1) attends Peabody schools, 2) or schools in another town, or 3) be a non-resident employed by a Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce member, or 4) Be a Peabody Young Entrepreneurs Academy Graduate. Additional eligibility criteria for application are: academic history, submission of a short essay, documentation of community service followed by an interview. to be conducted in May. Applications are available through the Guidance Offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St John’s Prep and St. Mary’s Lynn as well as directly from the Peabody Chamber of Commerce website at www.peabodychamber.com. To contact the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce , call 978-531-0384, email maria@peabodychamber.com. The chamber is located at 58 Pulaski St., 4th Fl, Peabody, MA 01960. Deadline for submission April 8.
Peabody Institute Library’s Virtual Death Café
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes all adults to meet with each other and get to know each other on Zoom. while they enjoy lunch, tea and cakes while discussing the all too often taboo subject of death. Called, aptly enough, the Death Café, it scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8,, at 12 p.m. While not a support group or venue for the bereaved, Death Café seeks to provide an unscripted, non-judgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this subject, and is a lunch hour of lively, and insightful discussion. This program will be offered over Zoom and pre-registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/death-cafe-virtual-2/. Your Zoom link will be sent to you by email. Please supply your own tea, cake, or lunch. Questions? https://deathcafe.com/
Holocaust Remembrance Day
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This year’s commemoration is dedicated to the memory of the 1.5 million Jewish children murdered during the Holocaust. The featured speaker will be Michael Gruenbaum, survivor of Terezin and author of Somewhere There is Still a Sun. The guest Moderator will be Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link.
Teen Poetry contest is on
The Beverly Public Library’s 26th Annual Teen Poetry Contest is open now and will close for entries Friday, March 4, at 4 p.m. Beverly students or residents in grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to enter. Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. There is a strict limit of three poems per person. The entry form is available online at www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/teens/poetry. Students with special format considerations may contact knelson@noblenet.org. For more information, please visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/teens or contact Katie Nelson, Head of Teen Services, at 978-921-6062.
‘Roots to Kinship’ project set
The Peabody Institute Library is launching a year-long community engagement project for seniors —"Roots to Kinship"—starting with a Community Read book and continuing with discussions and interactive programs related to the book, with further programming (online and in-person). First book up for sharing is "We Share the Same Sky" by New England author Rachael Cerrotti, who will join in the project at the library on April 26, to sign books, answer questions and lead us on a path to discovering and creating art out of family and community histories. Librarians will keep you engaged while you read at your own pace with discussions, interaction on social media, displays and activities inside the library. Books can be checked out at the Public Service Desks at all three branches, and ebooks and e-audio are available on Libby. Other books and movie discussions, genealogy exploration, arts and crafts, and more will culminate in an Open Mic Night – the experiences. For more information, contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian, 978-531-0100 x17 or: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Garden club offers scholarships
The Town & Country Garden Club of Ipswich (TCGC) is again offering scholarships to one or two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must reside in Ipswich and should be pursuing further education in one of the following fields of study: horticulture, landscape design, forestry, conservation, botany, city planning, or environmental studies. For more information or to request an application, please contact your high school guidance counselor or Marilyn Seidler, Scholarship Chairman TCGC, 2 Redwood Dr, Ipswich at seidlers@comcast.net. Application Deadline is Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Library hosts 2022 concert series
The Peabody Institute Library will launch its Spring 22 Concert Series, starting Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. . All concerts are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the Sutton Room, at the Main Library, 82 Main Street, Peabody, and may be live-streamed or changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-531-0100. Information on COVID safety, program locations, and signing in for an online program is also on the calendar. Please check in frequently in case of changes. Sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation. Visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/spring22concerts/
Celtic Valentines concert slated
On Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. the Peabody Institute Library kicks off its free monthly Winter/Spring Concert Series with harpist Áine Minogue who will play a show in celebration of Valentine’s weekend and in celebration of love in all its forms, and to observe the month of Brigid of Ireland, goddess and Saint. Áine has extensively researched old Celtic traditions and unearthed unusual and haunting selections, as well as having written some original tunes. Selections include “Buachaill Ón Éirne”(The Boy From Ireland), a song of marriage proposal; to “Sliabh na mBan,”which means “The Mountain of Women,” a beautiful air named after a mountain in Áine’s home County of Tipperary. To sign up and for more information, visit: www.peabodylibrary.org/spring22concerts/
Free COVID testing for Salem residents
The City of Salem is offering free COVID-19 PCR tests for Salem residents with the intention of continuing the free testing on Saturdays for additional weeks through the winter. Testing through the Salem Coronavirus Awareness Network, or SCAN, is by appointment only and will take place at the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center (CLC), 401 Bridge St., from 12 noon to 6 p.m. No Walk-ins and proof of residency is required. Proof of citizenship or insurance are NOT necessary. Register at: www.salem.com/scan. Additional dates and times will be added to the registration portal. Bring a copy of your appointment confirmation and proof of residency. Do NOT arrive more than 30 minutes before appointed time. Enter on the side of the building. Masks a must over mouth and nose inside the building.
Danvers GOP meets Jan. 19
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The focus will be to determine the process and requirements to attend the MA GOP State Convention in May. Also up: Danvers School administration and curriculum, with a Q&A, as well as new business discussion of recall elections, planning a Town Hall meeting for parents to discuss school concerns and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism. All welcome and encouraged to attend.Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262 and leave a message.
Winter warm up at Castle Hill
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate will warm you up this winter. Take a hike, explore the grounds, then cozy up around a good old crackling campfire. Admission includes parking for 1 vehicle, 2 hours for a self-guided hike, exclusive use of a campfire for 1 hour, firewood, s’mores supplies, and seating. Limited to 6 per fire pit. When? Most Saturdays and Sundays, Jan 15 — March 27 plus holidays and February School Vacation Week. Fire pit seatings at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm. The Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is located at 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich. Trustees Member: $30 per family. Nonmember: $50 per family. Advance reservations are recommended at: www.thetrustees.org.
Free Zoom job search workshop
The Peabody Institute Library presents career coach Deb Raymond in a free Zoom workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m., with job searching tips for college graduates. At this free, online workshop, you will get expert advice designed especially for new graduates on navigating the job search process, including: choosing a career path; resume and cover letters; using social media; having a positive outcome from the interview process. Open to all free on Zoom, but space is limited and registration is required at: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-535-3354.
Crochet for teens at library
Teens are invited to join fiber artist Joanna for two weeks of leaning to crochet at Peabody Teen Librarian. No prior experience is needed, and the class will cover all the basics to get you started on future projects. Classes run on Mondays, Jan. 24 and 31, 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen room: Please register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/introduction-to-crochet-for-teens/ COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed. Masks are a must at all times and social distancing and decreased room capacity will be observed. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 15 Sylvan St, Danvers. Questions? 978-531-0100 x35.
Discovery of a masterpiece
An Auguste Rodin masterpiece lost to the art world since the 1930s and after a year of research was officially authenticated is a story that will be shared by Danvers Library via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Learn how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for this mysterious piece’s provenance, and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history! This program is made possible by the collaboration of the following libraries: Bigelow Free Public Library in Clinton, the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, Museum of Russian Icons, Chelmsford Public Library, and Groton Public Library, Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom meeting via email.