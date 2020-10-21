Careers in Social Justice
The Endicott College Van Loan School of Professional Studies will host a free, online panel discussion highlighting academic and professional pathways to careers in social justice, on Monday, Oct. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., via Zoom. Featured will be four professionals who have leveraged their careers to promote social justice in their communities and nationally. They are: Boston Police Sergeant Eddy Chrispin J.D., president of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers; Imari K. Paris Jeffries, executive director of KingBoston, and Monica Cannon Grant, Boston activist and community organizer. Barbara Jones, J.D., an attorney and adjunct professor at Endicott who specializes in juvenile and mental health law, will be the moderator. For more information, contact Sendy Vaughn Suazo at svaughns@endicott.edu or 857-265-3918.
Danvers holiday greens sale
The Danvers Garden Club is accepting pre-orders for its Holiday Greens Sale, now until Oct. 31. The Greens Sale will be a pick-up event only, on Friday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Danversport Outside Terrace Room. Order forms may be found on the Danvers Garden Club Facebook page.
Set the Pace for Open Space
Greenbelt is hosting a virtual run/walk fundraising event to help conserve Kamon Farm’d extraordinary 93 acres in Ipswich. “Set the Pace for Open Space” will take place virtually until Friday, Oct. 30, welcoming runners, walkers, family with strollers. Choose your own route and distance, and go at your own pace any time during the 2-week event. Registration is $30 per person, and includes a complementary Greenbelt buff or hat. Proceeds benefit the conservation effort to protect Kamon Farm. Runners and walkers are encouraged to pass by Kamon Farm on Pineswamp Road on their route (approximately 1 mile from the intersection of Linebrook and Pineswamp Roads), and take in the land’s magnificent beauty as seen from the roadside (entering the property is not permitted at this time). Take photos with the signs you’ll find there, and share them with Greenbelt! Parking is available at the entrance to Turkey Hill Conservation Area, ½mile east on Pineswamp Road. To register or for more information, visit https://ecga.org/GreenbeltRuns, visit ecga.org or call 978-768-7241.
Salem adds safety guidelines
Additional public safety guidelines are in effect in Salem in order to protect the health and well-being of residents, employees, and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be especially focused on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall, which, despite overall lower visitor numbers, has seen large crowds the first two weeks of the month. Access will be restricted from the Peabody Essex Museum side of the mall as pedestrian volumes may require. Tents on the mall are prohibited and additional barricades are in place to limit entry lines. Downtown businesses that have yet to implement reservation systems have been advised to implement one before this weekend. If cost is an issue. contact the City for assistance at 978-619-5600.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore community have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a beautiful, free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. Rekindle Shabbat dinners will be held in 2021 on Jan. 8, March 5, and May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Foundation’s service area. Supported by CJP, Rekindle Shabbat requires registration. Please visit LappinFoundation.org. And for more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Paper mosaicworkshop Nov.11
Join Israel-based mosaic muralist Mia Schon for a one-hour paper mosaic workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. Students will learn how to creatively repurpose paper step-by-step to design their own unique and beautiful themed collage using supplies from home. All you need is a glue stick, scissors, some printer paper and a magazine or some alternative paper to cut up. The workshop is free and all are welcome. No experience necessary. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Contact swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call (978) 565-4450 with questions.
Free machinist prep training
With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is looking to hire trained employees. Take advantage of free machinist prep training classes at North Shore Community College (NSCC), this November. Need to improve your English? Enroll in an ESL for Machinists class while you study curriculum geared towards machining. Don’t have your high school diploma? Enroll in a HiSET for Machinists class and work towards passing the HiSET exams, while you learn machining. Salaries start at $30,000-$40,000, with a 90% job placement rate through MassHire. Interested? Attend a free virtual info session, via Zoom. Email: Susan Ryan, sryan@northshore.edu Please specify which track you are interested in: ESL or HiSET. Info sessions will be held on Oct. 21, Oct. 28 & Nov. 4, from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
Abbie Gardner live from me&thee
The me&thee coffeehouse, presented by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead, will host a virtual concert with Abbie Gardner — a fiery, award-winning dobro player with an infectious smile, on Friday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m. Whether performing solo or with Red Molly, her music is propelled by her impeccable slide guitar playing. Solo performances feature truly unique use of the dobro in support of her vocals. Links for this show are a https://meandthee.org/concerts/abbie-gardner-online-concert/. Suggested donation is $20 and payment can be made securely via PayPal. Questions? 781-631-8987 or visit: www.meandthee.org.