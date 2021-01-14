Workforce training
North Shore Community College will hold a series of free information sessions on some of the virtual professional education offerings that are available. Zoom sessions will be held on business training at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 and on design training at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19; an IT and computer applications information session will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, via Facebook Live. Sign up for the sessions at https://tinyurl.com/y6a5et9f. For more information, call 978-236-1200 or email professional@northshore.edu.
Grievingchildren
Care Dimensions is offering special virtual grief support groups for elementary schoolchildren, on Jan. 26 and March 2, at 4 p.m. Register by Jan. 19. This free, virtual space for children who are grieving the death of someone important helps them connect and learn coping tools. Space is limited. For information or to register, email Kelia Bergin at KBergin@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6570. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
Tu B’Shevat Storytime
Children, parents, grandparents and caregivers are invited to celebrate Tu B’Shevat, the birthday of the trees, with stories read by Deborah Coltin, executive director of Lappin Foundation, and songs with cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. through this free virtual event. The program is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link.
Holocaust Remembrance
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join for “Human Connections in a Disconnected Universe,” a three-generation family presentation featuring Judith H. Sherman, author, poet and Holocaust survivor. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Browsing by appointment
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
Lovely setsoffice hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, hosts virtual office hours on Mondays at 10 a.m. (except holidays). Those interested should register at www.senatorjoanlovely.com.
New year, new
job workshop
The Peabody Institute Library is offering a four-part workshop series titled “New Year: New Job” with career counselor Lindsay Laguna, assistant director of the Career Education Center at Simmons University. The workshops take place via Zoom on Wednesdays in January. Patrons can sign up for one or as many as they wish.
Interviewing, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/job-interview-worskshop-with-lindsay-laguna/
Salary Negotiating, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/salary-negotiating-workshop-with-lindsay-laguna/
Changingcareers
Career counselor Ilene Rudman will host “Is it Time for a Career Change?,” a free, online interactive workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. The workshop is part of the Peabody Institute Library’s New Year: New Job series. Rudman, who owns Career Vision Associates, will discuss important questions to consider before making a change, offer tips to ease the stress and make the transition successful, and talk about dealing with changes in the job market. Registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/changing-careers-with-career-counselor-ilene-rudman/
Online sales workshop
As part of its New Year: New Business series, the Peabody Institute Library is collaborating with SCORE Boston to present “Sell Better to Grow Your Business,” an online workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. This workshop is designed to help small-business owners to define their market, develop their marketing and sales messages, prospect for qualified customers, and develop a system to reach their sales goals. SCORE Boston mentors Dick Rossman and Beverly Gottlieb will run the workshop. Gottlieb is a certified public accountant with experience working with start-ups. Rossman holds leadership positions in the commercial printing and software industries and has marketing and sales consulting experience. Registration is required at https://boston.score.org/small-business-workshops-0.
Testing extendedthrough March 31
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31 at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
‘Breaking Hate’ virtual talk
The Lappin Foundation, in collaboration with several organizations, presents “Breaking Hate,” a free, virtual talk by Emmy Award-winning producer and former white-supremacist Christian Picciolini on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. Since leaving the white-power movement more than two decades ago, Picciolini dedicates his life to helping others overcome their own hate. The program is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, the Teen Antisemitism Task Force, ADL New England, BBYO New England, Holocaust Legacy Foundation and Jewish Teen Initiative Boston. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.