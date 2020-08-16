Marblehead’s rich
furniture history
On Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., The Marblehead Museum, 170 Washington St, will host local historian and former Lee Mansion curator, Judy Anderson discussing Marblehead’s history of fine furniture. craftsmanship. During the mid-18th century, Marblehead, at one point the 10th largest town in the Colonies, was home to nearly a dozen skilled craftsman who supplied fashionable furniture. Pieces by each of the principal cabinet-makers are displayed in the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, the grand residence of the Lee family, which the Marblehead Museum has owned and preserved since 1909. Examples of their artistry are also in major museums around the country, and will be shown. Tickets are available at: www.marbleheadmuseum.org, $10/ Members: $15/ Future Members. For more information, contact Lauren McCormack, Executive Director at 781-631-1768 or: info@marbleheadmuseum.org.
Salem Trolley
free for residents
Salem’s free Trolley Program for residents, now in its eighth year, is back on track for Salem residents, with ID, through Sept. 30. Residents can receive a Resident Ticket with proof of residency at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The Trolley runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and covers much of downtown Salem and Salem Willows. Regular stops are located at the Salem Visitors Center, Witch History Museum, Trolley Depot, Old Burial Point/Witch Trial Memorial, Pickering Wharf/Sea Level restaurant, the House of the Seven Gables, Salem Witch Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, Witch Dungeon Museum, and Salem Witch House/Salem Inn. Passenger requested stops are also made at the Salem Maritime Site, Salem Ferry, Winter Island, Salem Willows, and Hamilton Hall/Phillips House/Chestnut Street. All passengers must wear face masks, and because the trolley is operating at half passenger capacity, wait times may be longer For complete information and map, visit: http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html.
Stage 284 launches
cabaret series
Stage 284, the theater company hosted The Community House in Hamilton, has launched a new Virtual Cabaret Series with remaining online shows on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., and Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Artistic Director Katie Clarke and Stage 284 performer Cai Radleigh, the series celebrates a decade-plus of local musical theater showcasing crowd favorites from Stage 284’s most popular productions. Performers include Amanda Lane, James Thomas Turner III, Tom Richardson, Tom Kelleher, Amanda Maddox, Cai Radleigh, Katie Clarke, Jay Martel, Susan Martel, John Manning, Frederick Calcinari, Rebecca Axelrod, and more. Registration or tickets are not required. However, Stage 284 suggests a donation of $10 per person or $20 per household. All proceeds benefit Stage 284’s Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit: http://stage284.com/, or contact Katie Clarke, at katie@communityhouse.org.
Torigian Golf
Classic Aug. 20
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody are once again co-hosting the annual Torigian Golf Classic on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meadow at Peabody Golf Course, 80 Granite St., in Peabody. All proceeds raised go back to the community through scholarship programs administered by each organization. Enjoy a morning on the links beginning at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, then getting off to a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 1:30 p.m. For fees and more information, call 978-531-0384, or visit: www.peabodychamber.com.
Explore Essex
National Heritage
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.
Opposing
antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Equine Expo
slated for Aug. 29
Due to COVID-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the Equine Expo will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, email office@ectaonline.org.
Bradley Palmer
Park open
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Danvers GOP meets candidates
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will host a Meet the Candidates Meeting, Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., on the lawn at the Danvers Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. The focus will be on Republican Candidates in the 2020 election and identifying a candidate for the 2nd Essex Senatorial District. Invited are Bob May, candidate for State Representative, John Paul Moran, candidate for Congress, Kevin O’Connor candidate for U.S. Senate, and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, candidate for U.S. Senate. The meeting is open to all concerned citizens. All registered Republicans are encouraged to attend, bring friends, and join. The GOP stands for Growth, Opportunity, and Prosperity for all. Please be advised that social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Please bring your own chairs. For more information email danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262 (leave a message).
Kids’ film
classes at Cabot
Filmmakers Collaborative has opened registration for its annual summer film school for children. Film classes for middle school students include one week of Stop Motion animation at the Cabot Theatre in Beverly starting Aug. 24. Students will progress from script writing to storyboarding, character development and camera skills and will end the week producing their own short film. In person classes require social distancing and masks. Eight classes will also be streamed online. Students in the online classes will still write, shoot, and edit their own films, but they will do so from their own home. The sixteen sessions include in person programs and online classes taught by professional filmmakers using professional equipment including Adobe Premiere Pro editing software. All final projects are eligible for submission into the Boston International Kids Film Festival, scheduled for November 2020. Register at filmmakerscollab.org. The Cabot Theatre is located at 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Questions? 978-927-3100.
Church holds
outdoor services
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead has begun holding outdoor services on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Live-streamed via Facebook, they are being held in the church parking lot. Please bring chairs and to position them at a safe distance on or around one of the painted dots on the parking lot; masks are required. Summer worship booklets are available; people are encouraged to take one and keep it to reuse. Sacraments are not yet being distributed, and hospitality is limited to distanced visiting after the service. Please park on Robert Road or Lafayette Street. Those with mobility issues may park in the back lot, with access via Robert Road. Please do not drive in from Lafayette Street. In case of rain, the service will be live-streamed from inside the church, which will not be open to the congregation. The church’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead/; for more information and updates, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org. St. Andrew’s is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead, near the Salem line.