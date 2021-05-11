Bring stories to life tonight
Learn the art of reading children’s stories, virtually and in person. The Lappin Foundation, 29 Congress St, Salem, invites you to join Nancy Ganz, author of Nancy’s Feel Good Fables, who will lead this interactive workshop on Wednesday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program is free and all are welcome. No special skills required. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-740-4428 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Pork roast dinner coming
Pick up in microwaveable container Saturday, May 22, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, from 1 to 3 p.m. Menu features roast pork, vegetable, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Cost is $7, limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office 978-922-5722 or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Wednesday, May 18, Building is handicap accessible.
Danvers Garden Club Tour slated
The Danvers Garden Club will hold its garden tour, rain or shine, on Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, email: danversgardenclub@gmail.com.
Mastering your metabolism
The Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join certified wellness expert Dorothy Putnam on Tuesday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, to learn how to master your metabolism, manage stress, improve your gut health, and eliminate toxins. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Fundraiser for Salem Lit Fest
On May 19 at 7 p.m., bestselling author Chris Bohjalian celebrates the launch of his latest book, Hour of the Witch, on Zoom with bestselling author and pillar of Salem Lit Fest, Brunonia Barry. Returning to his New England roots, Bohjalian explores a fascination with the Puritans that began as an undergraduate at Amherst. Poring over primary sources dating back to the seventeenth century, from the very divorce petition citing domestic abuse on which the story is based, to early New England court records documenting the history of divorce in the colonies. Read more! Signed copies of the book will be available with a donation to the Salem Lit Fest. Cost of event is $20: $5 extra with signed book. Register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehw9p6ura0718aaf&oseq=&c=&ch=. Zoom link will be sent 20 minutes before event.
Spring virtual concert series
The Peabody Institute Library’s free Spring 21 Concert Series are virtual this year, the first starting May 12, at 7 p.m. Audience members can sign up on our calendar to receive a Zoom link in their email. The series is brought to you by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation, and the schedule is as follows: Wednesday, May 12: Singer/Songwriter Stephanie James, a gifted Peabody resident with an evocative, fresh approach to pop music and a “soulful” voice. For more information, contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Brown bag lunch June 3
The Ipswich Museum invites you to join Roland Arguin, amateur archeologist, on Monday, June 3, at noon as he shares interesting objects found on his journeys around the North Shore. The event will be held in a tent outside the Heard House, 54 S Main St, Ipswich. Feel free to bring your own brown bag lunch and refreshments, Members are free, non-members pay $5. Masks are required. Please RSVP to office@ipswichmuseum.org.
Disabled vets meet May 15
The E.F. Gilmore Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans will meet on Saturday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m. on the first floor of the Swampscott VFW Post, 8 Pine St., Swampscott. Social distancing and masks will be required. All veterans who is interested learning about services and programs the DAV offers are welcome. A complimentary breakfast will be served, election for officers will be held, and Senator Brendan Crighton will be our special guest, a Q&A will follow. A complimentary breakfast will be served. A Zoom link will also be available Please contact Sr Vice Commander Jeffrey Blonder by May 13th at e_f_gilmore_dav_chapter64@yahoo.com or 617-967-6892 to RSVP or for the Zoom information.
Henna tattooing workshops set
HHamilton-Wenham Library invites teens and adults to learn all about Henna Tattooing Alchemy, online, in a 2-part workshop. Part 1: is Wednesday, May 12, and part 2 is Thursday May 13, both run from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Learn the history of henna, how to prepare it, and tips for DIY henna tattooing. Pre-registration is required on our website hwlibrary.org/events or by calling 978-468-5577.
Virtual meditation class set for May 18
Hamilton-Wenham Library is hosting a free Teen and Adult Virtual Meditation Class on Webinar on Tuesday, May 18, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to cultivate self-love, self-worth, confidence, compassion, focus, concentration, reduce stress and anxiety, and help with navigating difficult emotions and change. Amy Rutledge is a Certified Meditation Guide through the Nalanda Institute in association with The Path in NYC. The 30 minute class includes an intro, guided practice, and Q&A. All levels and beginners welcome! The webinar will be recorded and the recording will be available for one month to all who register for the class.