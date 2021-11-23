Hamilton's Hometown Holidays
The Community House, 284 Bay Road in Hamilton, is hosting visits with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 this year. Chat with Santa and have family portraits taken by the fireplace in the festively decorated library. Social distancing will be observed, with families posing 6 feet from Santa, and space reserved for one party at a time. Admission per family is $50 and includes a digital photograph, special craft kit from Santa, hot cocoa, and cookie to go. Advanced reservations required at www.communityhouse.org. Please note: toy donations for Toys for Tots and food items for the Acord Food Pantry will be collected during this event. The Dec. 4 date coincides with the new Winter Farmers Market and Holiday Boutique at Winthrop School. For more information, visit: www.communityhouse.org for details.
Autumn floral designing
On Friday, Nov. 26, seasoned floral designer and award winning painter Bob Marcellino makes a return engagement at ECHO, the Essex County Horticultural Organization where he'll demonstrate how to create three arrangements to brighten any room with autumnal colors. These will be given away to three lucky members. The Interclub competition – Holiday glamour - is underway with some standout entries, so keep up the good work! Questions? Call John at 978-922-4600.
Friends of Beverly Animals calendar
Just in time for holiday gift giving, the Friends of Beverly Animals 2022 calendar is now on sale. Proceeds help to cover veterinarian costs, care and supplies for the local homeless that the Friends rescue. Payment for calendars must be either by cash or check. The calendar may be found at Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., 978-927-2122; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., 978-922-9227; and Sally’s (beauty salon), 132 Enon St., 978-969-3834. For more information, visit friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, call 978-927-4157, or email fobacalendar@gmail.com.
Decorative Delights for the holidays returns
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club once again bring you Decorative Delights, an annual sale of festive evergreen arrangements, on Saturday, Dec. 4. Stop by and pick up a hand-crafted holiday display featuring candles, baskets, greens, containers, and other embellishments. We'll be outside the Holiday Boutique at the Winthrop School, 325 Bay Road, Hamilton, and we can also custom-design arrangements for local businesses. To order, email/text Juliana Lloyd at 617-901-7445, or Mardi Lowery at 978-468-7136.
Repertory Dance Ensemble at Endicott
Dancers of the Repertory Dance Ensemble will perform original works created by Endicott College faculty. It's the 6th Faculty Showcase, with works choreographed by Chantall Doucett, Kara Fili, Julie Pike Edm, Alie Romano, Joseph Jefferies, and Nikki Sao Pedro-Welch on stage at the Rose Theatre, 406 Hale St., Beverly, on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. Masks a must for all. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/endicott-college-repertory-dance-ensemble-presents-the-faculty-showcase-tickets-168306040899 Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. General admission $10; senior citizens and students of other institutions $5; ECID Holders Free.
Small Business Saturday Nov. 27
Support Beverly's small businesses this year on Small Business Saturday, Nov., 27, when downtown retailers have free Shop Small tote bags and special offers. Shop small every day for beautiful buys you can't get at the Big Box stores. For the list of participating businesses and fun happenings, visit https://www.bevmain.org/shopsmall/
Beverly's Holiday Parade Nov. 28
The Beverly Holiday Parade welcomes everyone back for a community celebration on Sunday, Nov. 28. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at Beverly High School and travels down Herrick Street, left on Cabot Street, right on Railroad Avenue at City Hall, and ends at the Beverly Depot. For full details, visit: https://beverlyholidayparade.com
YMCA's Reindeer Run Dec. 5
Join the YMCA's Reindeer Run 5K and run, walk or prance through Beverly's coastal roads and historic downtown. You may see Santa, his elves and others in festive costumes! Race starts on Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church on the corner of Hale Street and Cabot Street. The course is dog and stroller friendly.
Tis the season at Marblehead School of Ballet
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its annual Community Appreciation Week from Friday, Dec. 3 through Saturday, Dec. 11. On Saturday, Dec. 4, catch dancers in Marblehead's annual holiday parade starting at noon from Front Street and down State Street, Washington Street, 5 Corners, Atlantic Avenue, Pleasant Street. Special activities run from Friday, Dec. 3 through Saturday, Dec. 11, and the ballet's drive continues to collect winter coats and pajamas to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic now through Saturday, December 11. Special promotions include a 'Tell a Friend offer', a new student may attend any drop-in dance class online for just $10 with the promo code WALK10, Dec. 3 through 11. MSB's online store features apparel and accessories for dancers. For a special 10% promo code, shop at: https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com/ Additional information:781-631-6262.
Christmas at Castle Hill
Castle Hill at Christmas is a time-honored holiday tradition. This year’s Roaring-Twenties-themed decorations feature pearls, feathers, champagne glasses, and holiday elegance through the Crane family’s 1920s mansion. The piece de resistance, the dining room, is a feast for the eyes sure to make your day merry and bright. Dates are Fridays, Dec. 3, 10, & 17, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11, & 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 5, 12, & 19, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; and school vacation week Dec. 27- 31 and Jan. 2, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Timed entry will limit the number of guests for the comfort and safety of guests and staff. Masks a must. Castle Hill located on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees member or Ipswich resident: $15 adult and $9 child. Nonmember: $25 adult and $15 child. Advance reservations are strongly recommended at: www.thetrustees.org.
‘Christmas in Salem’ tours
Historic Salem Inc’s "Christmas in Salem" virtual house tour tickets, $35, are now available online at www.christmasinsalem.org. Experience holiday decorated homes, with music and a return of fresh wreath-making by the Salem Garden Club. The tour — “A Return to Tradition” — features eight homes — a historic and architectural mix of what makes Salem merry at the holidays, Dec. 4 and 5. The Salem Garden Club workshop/sales room will be open Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Church, 316 Essex St. All proceeds support Salem historic preservation in Salem. For more information, visit https://www.salemgardenclub.com/christmas-boutique
Hamilton-Wenham Winter Farmers’ Market
The Community House in Hamilton is hosting a new winter farmers market Dec. 4 and 18, from noon to 3 p.m., on its lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Vendors include Al’s Hives and Honey products, Beet Your Best - Vegan and gluten-free energy bars and granola, Candles by Erin, made to order French crepes, Iron Ox Farm organics, Living Soil Gardens salad greens, Marshview Farm – Root veggies, greens and eggs, Moonlight Farm locally raised meats: Rocket Fuel Pestos in the Community House kitchen, Valicenti Pasta Farm –Farmstead Pasta Sauces; Gourmet Ravioli; Unique Fresh Pasta; Ready-To-Cook Lasagna. Visit www.communityhouse.org.
Arts at Salem University
Nov. 29 — Dec. 10: Fourth Annual Salem State Art + Design Open Call Exhibition and Sale: Old Town Hall in Downtown Salem as Salem State’s Winfisky Gallery. All works available for purchase. Excellent holiday gifts. All proceeds go to the artist. Monday, Wednesday, Friday noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Visit salemstate.edu/arts for additional details.
Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.: Salem State Writers Series presents Kevin Carey and J.D. Scrimgeour. Free. Salem State University, MLK Room, Ellison Campus Center. 352 Lafayette St. Seating limited. Advance registration at www.salemstatetickets.com.
Dec. 2 — 12: Salem State University presents Pulitzer prize winning play 'The Skin of Our Teeth' by Thornton Wilder, in the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts. 356 Lafayette St. Farce, burlesque and satire, as family narrowly escapes one disaster after another. Tickets are: $15 general/$10 seniors/free for college students and under 18. Purchase at www.salemstatetickets.com
Civic Ballet holiday auction
A nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, the North Shore Civic Ballet's annual holiday online auction is open for bidding at www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, through Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. All proceeds will provide dancers hit by hardships due to COVID-19 with the resources they need to study ballet on the North Shore. Auction items include gift certificates, gift cards to restaurants, retails shops, spas, dance or exercise from the Marblehead School of Ballet. piano lessons, with more items added throughout auction. Conations are welcome as well as financial contributions directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c) 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Call 781-631-6262 or visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/
Wonderland of wreaths
Marblehead Museum is hosting the second Annual Wonderland of Wreaths, now through Sunday, Dec. 5, at the museum, 170 Washington St. This festive holiday fundraiser is the work of local businesses, individuals, and museum members who've created and decorated 20 faux-themed wreaths. Each will be on display in the lower gallery at the museum. You can also see them online at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/wonderland-of-wreaths/. You can also take home your favorite, or in an online silent auction for each wreath. Wreaths can be picked up Dec. 7. Learn more, see the wreaths, and bid online at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/wonderland-of-wreaths/. All funds raised support the Marblehead Museum.
NARFE celebrates federal employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), North Shore Chapter 479, invites active and retired federal employees to its centennial celebration on Dec. 1, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody. The chapter's 67th anniversary will also be celebrated. Enjoy sandwiches, salads, beverages and desserts. Free, but bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. RSVP by Nov. 24 to Ann Blazewicz, 978-531-2021 or wblaz@aol.com.
Logo contest
The Marblehead Festival of Arts is calling for entries for its 56th Festival of Arts Logo Contest. Eligible are all professional and nonprofessional artists who currently reside, work, attend a school, or belong to an arts association in Essex County. Each year’s festival logo appears on signage, merchandise, web pages, and more. The deadline for entry is Nov. 28, at 5 p.m., a $10 fee must accompany each entry, up to three entries submitted. Judges select 15-20 semifinalists; then several finalists are presented to the public for voting in December. Ballots may be submitted at various locations to be announced at the time. The winner will be unveiled at the Logo Premiere Party, in January 2022, and will receive a prize of $150. Questions? Email: LogoContest@MarbleheadFestival.org or visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org.
Parade of Trees
Since 2009, the Danvers Historical Society and sponsors have ushered in the holiday season with a walk through the annual Parade of Trees at Tapley Memorial Hall. Imaginative holiday tree and wreath designs are created by area businesses, residents and community groups, each with its own unique theme and style, as well as gifts and decorations, all of which is displayed for a week, then up for raffle to lucky winners. This year's parade runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. Join the fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice cream social with Cotton Mill Café, and various musical performances. Stroll through the trees event from Tuesdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2 to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lucky winners announced by 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Winnings pick-up Monday, Dec. 6. For more information on participating, visiting, and sponsoring, visit www.danvershistory.org/13th-annual-parade-of-trees/.
Art at the South Branch Library
The art of Sheila Farren Billings are on display at the Peabody Institute Library South Branch through Dec. 27. The exhibit can be viewed during the Library’s open hours. and works are available for purchase. An award-winning local artist and author/illustrator of five children's books, her work has been featured in numerous shows and galleries around the North Shore. The exhibit is free and all are welcome, but masks must be worn by all over the age of 5. Thank you for helping to keep Peabody safe! Sheila's website is at http://sheilabillings.com/ Questions? atitus@noblenet.org or 978-531-3380 #11. The library is located at 78 Lynn St., Peabody.