American Salute concert Tuesday
The American Salute concert by the North Shore Concert Band, originally scheduled for July, has been re-scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at Robert Hayes Band Shell, Salem Willows, Salem. The concert will feature patriotic selections; marches, sing-alongs and more. There is no rain date for this concert.
Arts Fest Beverly set for Aug. 21
On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arts Fest Beverly 2021, a free outdoor festival that’s fun for the whole family, invites you to 248 Cabot St., Beverly to enjoy juried fine artists and crafters, music and entertainment, food and more. The event is free, open to the public, and will go on, rain or shine. Questions? Contact Beverly Main Streets at: www.bevmain.org.
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts are back, Thursdays, through Sept. 2, with family-friendly bands on the Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. The remaining schedule is: Aug. 19, The Great Escape—Journey Cover Band: Aug. 26, Disco Dream--Disco: Sept 2, Orville Giddings Band—Boogie Blues. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is located at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the gate (if still available). $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations (if necessary) will be announced by 3 p.m. concert-day. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.
Salem’s Summer Performance Series
Salem’s 2021 Summer Performance Series of live outdoor theater and music at Charlotte Forten Park, Salem Willows is free and open to the public, with four companies performing in some twenty productions for all ages throughout August and September. Bring your own seating and enjoy! The remaining schedule is: Aug. 21, 22, 28 and 29, ‘Rhythm Delivered’ 6 p.m., DRUMATRIX presents tap, dance, drumming, body percussion, Charlotte Forten Park: Aug. 28, 29, Sept. 4, 5 and 6, ‘As You Like It,’ 6 p.m., Salem Willows Band Shell, 165 Fort Ave, presented by Third Citizen Theatre Co. Sept. 4, 5, 11 and 12 ‘Dream, Love, Escape,’ 7 p.m. —’A Midsummer’s Night’ retold by The Ridiculous Project, 32 Derby Square, In case of rain, Derby Square performances will be moved indoors to Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square.
‘Thrive’ at The Landing Aug. 18
‘Thrive’ — the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s new initiative focused on empowering women to succeed professionally and personally — hosts its next event on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Landing, 81 Front St., Marblehead. Enjoy specialties from a new culinary team and learn more Thrive’s plans for mentoring, educational development, networking with a cause, speaker programs and more. Tickets are $25 for Chamber members, $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit northshorechamber.org. For more information or to sponsor the event, call the Chamber at 978-774-8565, ext. 101.
Blodgett breakfast forum speaker
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce welcomes Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett as its special guest speaker for a Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Blodgett, a Peabody native now in his fifth term upholding justice in Essex County, will share his pioneering work with drug diversion, at-risk youths and the evolving role of the modern-day prosecutor. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. To register, visit northshorechamber.org. For more information or to sponsor the event, call the Chamber at 978-774-8565, ext. 101.
Human resources seminar slated
On Thursday, Aug. 19, join Sheri Heller and Paul Carelis of MP (MassPay) for an HR seminar on “The Importance of Job Descriptions and More” beginning at 8 a.m. at the North Shore Chamber of Commerce Boardroom, 5 Cherry Hill Drive, Danvers. Heller and Carelis will detail how the pandemic has altered certain human resource duties, including the importance of updating job descriptions to remain in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other regulations in 2021. They will also discuss the best HR strategies for returning to work, protocols surrounding COVID vaccinations, and methods for properly classifying employees. Tickets are $20 for Chamber members, $40 for nonmembers. To register, visit northshorechamber.org. For more information, call the Chamber at 978-774-8565.
Artists Soling goes solo
Artist, writer, filmmaker, musician and academic Cevin Soling, presents his first solo-exhibition, ‘We’ve Become What We Parody,’ at the Salem Art Gallery. Soling has been featured on MTV, HBO, BBC, Comedy Central, The Discovery Channel, and TLC, among others. His works bend the familiar to create an alternate world that exposes the undercurrents of hypocrisy and violence beneath the everyday. On view now through Sept. 18. On Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., meet the artist himself as he discusses his process and practice, and performs selections from his musical project. Admission is $15, at www.salemartgallery.com/products/cevin-soling-live. The Salem Art Gallery, 64 Bridge St., is the functional headquarters of The Satanic Temple.