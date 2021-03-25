Hood Pond
walk slated
Ipswich River Watershed Association will host an in-person walk around Hood Pond in Topsfield from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Hood (or Hood’s) Pond is more than a popular local beach. It is a historic spawning ground for herring. These migratory fish once swam all the way from the ocean up through Ipswich, Topsfield, and Boxford via Howlett and Pye Brook. Eventually, the association wants to restore herring to the entire Howlett Brook watershed. To attend, sign up at bit.ly/hoodpondwalk. Those who are interested in the trail but not up for the walk can register for a virtual live-cast. Learn more at ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Eco-puppet
workshop
Learn to transform natural materials, papers and fabric into puppets with author and artist Marika Mccoola in a free, live Zoom workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Mccoola is a professor and the author of the graphic novel “Baba Yaga’s Assistant.” Using a variety of materials and techniques, Mccoola will lead adult and youth attendees in creating fish and eel puppets. Participants should collect natural materials like leaves, recycled material, paper and fabric in advance. Register online at bit.ly/ecopuppets. The puppets are part of the Ocean of Rivers event series funded by Mass Cultural Council grants and co-sponsored by the Ipswich River Watershed Association. For more information, go to ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Volunteer
drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Opposing
antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers
needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Telehealth
for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Northshoremen
online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Machinist
prep training
With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. North Shore Community College will offer free machinist prep training classes starting in April. Those who don’t have a high school diploma or credentials can also enroll in a HiSET class in which they can work toward passing the HiSET exams while they learn curriculum geared toward machining. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. To attend a free virtual information session, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu.
Meals-On-Wheels
drivers needed
SeniorCare Inc. Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. To help, call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Bertram Field
fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Composting drop-off
site is now open
Salem’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park is 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. Review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Waste Reduction Coordinator Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Apple tart,
then and now
As most parents know, once you introduce sugar to an unsuspecting palate, there’s no turning back. The same is true for adults. By 1650, sugar began to influence eating habits in Great Britain and, by extension, the New England colonists. John Turner, the sea captain who built The House of the Seven Gables, was somewhat instrumental in spreading that joy. On Wednesday, March 31, at 5 p.m., Gables’ visitor services specialist Kaylee Redard will lead the third in a six-part Colonial Classics food demonstration series in the Gables café. Witness the construction of an apple tart as it was put together around or after 1668 while the Turners occupied the mansion. Though the demonstration will be virtual, those who attend can ask questions. For more information and to access the link, visit www.7gables.org. The series is free and open to the public.
Paddle-a-thon
set for 2021
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
Applications open for chamber scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Salem Rotary scholarships
The Salem Rotary Club provides scholarships for students who are pursuing further education after high school. Much of the fundraising the club performs during the year goes to supporting this endeavor. Salem residents are welcome to apply, although there are restrictions for relatives of current or past Salem Rotary Club members. Applications are available online at www.salemrotary.com. Completed forms must be mailed by Saturday, April 10, to Salem Rotary Scholarship, P. O. Box 608, Salem, MA 01970. Contact any club executive or director with questions — contact information is listed at www.salemrotary.com.
Shaw Scholarship applications
Applications are due Friday, March 26, for the George and Rachel Shaw Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia and Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must be a Peabody resident and full-time college student completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond. Applications are available at https://peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/. Completed forms can be emailed to info@peabodyhistorical.org or mailed to the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, 35 Washington St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.
Salem Scholarship applications
Scholarship applications are now available through the Salem Scholarship and Education Committee for graduating seniors who live in Salem and will enter a college or university in the fall. The one-page form is available online at www.salem.com/scholarship. Completed forms can be submitted either in hard copy or electronically through the website. Applications are due by May 31. The Salem Scholarship Fund provides college scholarships for graduating seniors, funded through voluntary donations made by residents on their tax bills. To contribute, visit www.salem.com/scholarship.