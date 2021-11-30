Peabody Institute Library open house
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will hold its free annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be live holiday music and singalongs provided by Classic Groove, crafts for kids and adults and door prizes. The public is invited to stop by the downstairs Gordon/Children’s Rooms and share some fun and cheer. Masks required. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Peabody Institute Library and supported in part by a grant from the Danvers Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council. Questions? Call 978-774-0554.
Decorative Delights sale returns
The Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club once again bring you Decorative Delights, an annual sale of festive evergreen arrangements, on Saturday, Dec. 4. Stop by and pick up a hand-crafted holiday display featuring candles, baskets, greens, containers, and other embellishments. We’ll be outside the Holiday Boutique at the Winthrop School, 325 Bay Road, Hamilton, and we can also custom-design arrangements for local businesses. To order, email/text Juliana Lloyd at 617-901-7445, or Mardi Lowery at 978-468-7136.
Repertory Dance Ensemble at Endicott
Dancers of the Repertory Dance Ensemble will perform original works created by Endicott College faculty. It’s the 6th Faculty Showcase, with works choreographed by Chantall Doucett, Kara Fili, Julie Pike Edm, Alie Romano, Joseph Jefferies, and Nikki Sao Pedro-Welch on stage at the Rose Theatre, 406 Hale St., Beverly. Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. General admission $10; Senior citizens and Students of other institutions $5; ECID holders free. Masks a must for all. Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/endicott-college-repertory-dance-ensemble-presents-the-faculty-showcase-tickets-168306040899.
Ascension Christmas Bazaar Saturday
Ascension Memorial Church of Ipswich will host its popular annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to a silent auction filled with new goods, products, tickets and services, this year’s bazaar will also feature an eclectic mix of vintage items, antiques and collectibles for the Ascension Shop, the bazaar’s “upscale” online shop. Held in AMC’s Boone Hall, at 31 County St., Ipswich, the event will offer sweet or savory baked goods and fun themed gift baskets of all kind. The bazaar will follow safety precautions and masks are required.
Art at South Branch Library
The art of Sheila Farren Billings are on display at the Peabody Institute Library South Branch through Dec. 27. The exhibit can be viewed during the Library’s open hours. and works are available for purchase. An award-winning local artist and author/illustrator of five children’s books, her work has been featured in numerous shows and galleries around the North Shore. The exhibit is free and all are welcome, but masks must be worn by all over the age of 5. Billings’ website is at http://sheilabillings.com/ Questions? atitus@noblenet.org or 978-531-3380 #11. The library is located at 78 Lynn St., Peabody.
Winter Farmers’ Market Dec. 4
The Community House in Hamilton is hosting a new winter farmers market Dec. 4 and 18, from noon to 3 p.m., on its lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Vendors include Al’s Hives and Honey products, Beet Your Best — Vegan and gluten-free energy bars and granola, Candles by Erin, made to order French crepes, Iron Ox Farm organics, Living Soil Gardens salad greens, Marshview Farm – Root veggies, greens and eggs, Moonlight Farm locally raised meats: Rocket Fuel Pestos in the Community House kitchen, Valicenti Pasta Farm –Farmstead Pasta Sauces; Gourmet Ravioli; Unique Fresh Pasta; Ready-To-Cook Lasagna. Visit www.communityhouse.org.
Wilder at Salem University
From Dec. 2 through Dec. 12, Salem State University presents Pulitzer prize winning play “The Skin of Our Teeth,” by Thornton Wilder, in the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts. 356 Lafayette St., Salem. The play is filled with farce, burlesque and satire, as a family narrowly escapes one disaster after another. Tickets are: $15 general/$10 seniors/free for college students and under 18. Purchase at www.salemstatetickets.com
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.