Calendars on sale
Friends of Beverly Animals 2021 calendars are now available. The calendars feature color pet photos, some of which are FOBA rescues and adoption placements. Calendars are $14 each; available by cash or check (payable to FOBA) only in the following Beverly locations: Beverly Wild Bird & Pet Supply, 214 Rantoul St.; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St.; Dogs by Design & Cats, Too!, 131 Dodge St.; DogSpa, 45 Enon St.;Marika’s Restaurant, 199 Cabot St. and Sally’s Hair Salon, 138 Dodge St. The calendars can also be purchased online at friendsofbeverlyanimals.org. Click the “Donate button,” then enter $14 for each calendar desired, and under Special Instructions type in “Calendar.” Add $4 for the first calendar and 75 cents for each additional calendar to cover postage and envelope. For questions, or for information about arranging to pickup an online order in Beverly, email bhannable@gmail.com or call 978-922-7190.
Tech gala set for Dec.18
Tickets are available for Essex Tech’s December remote Homecoming Gala to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project. The virtual gala takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $25 per person. Dinner, prepared by the school’s Culinary Department, is also available for $25 per person and will be ready for pickup at the entrance of Essex Tech between 3 and 5 p.m. on the day of the event. The Larkin Memorial Cottage, built in 1950, was named for Lt. Catherine Larkin and is being rebuilt by Essex Tech students into a multi-use facility. Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and World War II nurse, died in a plane crash in 1945. Essex Tech’s first Homecoming Gala to support the project raised $68,000 last fall, and the project has been gifted with other donations. The gala also features presentation of the Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award and an online auction. Visit https://essexnorthshore.org/larkin/ for tickets, to bid on auction items, or for more information.
Salem’s new website
The city of Salem has launched a new website to promote new businesses and economic growth. The site — www.salemforbusiness.com — is designed for prospective business owners to learn about Salem and resources. The website includes information on its bustling downtown, vibrant waterfront, and local community that supports businesses throughout the city. It also offers a direct connection to the city’s economic development and business support team and additional technical resources and guidelines for starting a small business in Salem. The initiative is a collaborative effort between Salem’s Department of Planning & Community Development and Salem Main Streets, with marketing expertise and website development provided by Sir Isaac and photography donated by Salem resident Ty Hapworth.
Y2I teensconnect
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Children's room at the library
Every Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. Rekindle Shabbat dinners will be held on Jan. 8, March 5, and May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.