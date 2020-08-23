St. Andrew’s hosts show
Following their successful outdoor concert at St. Andrew’s in July, local vocalists Holly Cameron and Matt Arnold will perform again at St. Andrew’s in Marblehead on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Accompanied on piano by Mary Jodice, director of music at St. Andrew’s, their concert — “Street of Dreams”—is filled with popular favorites and part of the church’s Summer Music on the Hill series.
Please bring your own chairs to the church parking lot which will have markers indicating safe placement. Masks are required. Social distancing will be strictly observed with no more than a maximum of 50, reservations are required by email to Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. A goodwill offering of $25 is requested, payable at the event by check or cash. If paying cash, please make every attempt to have the exact amount. Proceeds benefit the music program at the Church of St. Andrew. Updates on space availability will be posted at the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead.
The Church of St. Andrew (www.standrewsmhd.org) is at 135 Lafayette Street (Route 114), on the Marblehead-Salem line. Because the parking lot will be used for the concert, please park on Lafayette Street or on Robert Road.
Dissent filmairs in Ipswich
Dream Catcher Films Entertainment, Inc. of Ipswich, in conjunction with the Ipswich Museum will screen a documentary under the stars Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. on the museum grounds. "Finding Our Voices: Stories of American Dissent," was produced in 2008, but organizers believe it is pertinent now, given the current events. The film examines dissent against the invasion of Iraq through the actions of courageous Americans. It chronicles Adele Welty who lost her son, a firefighter on 9/11/01, people like Brady Kiesling, who resigned from the State Department after 20 years when the Bush Administration abandoned diplomacy. And soldiers like Sgt. Camilo Mejia, who was court martialed for refusing to return to Iraq and torture prisoners. From grandmothers to legislators, soldiers to musicians these activists for non-violence shared a different way of being American. The film will be screened outdoors on the lawn, and be followed by a Q&A with Co-Director/Writer Vicki Hughes. Please bring your own seating. Tickets are $25/family or $10/single and must be reserved at: https://store.ipswichmuseum.org/dir/product-category/tickets/ or call 978-356-2811, educator@ipswichmuseum.org. The museum is located at 54 South Main St. For a trailer and more information, visit: www.greenboxfilm.com/
Drive Thru Food Drive set
With the pandemic continuing, Beverly Bootstraps will hold another Drive Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept.12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The need for food assistance is still great with unemployment effecting so many. To donate, enter the Beverly Bootstraps parking lot through the Wallis Street entrance. With curbside drop off, you just pull up and pop your trunk. Staff will get your food out for you. The most needed food items are: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Canned chicken, Soup, Pasta, Sauce, Rice, Canned veggies, Canned beans, Mac and cheese, Canned fruit, Cereal, Kids snacks (individual packs). Unable to attend? Visit BeverlyBootstraps.org, for other ways to donate.
Church welcomes new minister
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers welcomes the Reverend Carol Strecker to NSUU from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Milford, New Hampshire, where she served as interim minister. A 1980 graduate of Albion College in Albion, Missouri, with a BA in Psychology and Boston University in 1989 with an MSW, she has been a coordinator/caseworker at the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston; adolescent project coordinator - Massachusetts Committee for Children and Youth in Boston; treatment coordinator at the Germaine Lawrence School in Arlington and a social worker in the Boston Refugee Immigration Ministry, and attended Episcopal Divinity School in 1999. To access virtual Zoom services, email: nsuu@verizon.net.
PJ Library Rosh Hashanah Puppet Show and Scavenger Hunt
Children of all ages are invited to help familiar fairy tale characters figure out what they need to celebrate Rosh Hashanah by going on a scavenger in your home. Join puppeteer Anna Sobel on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. for an entertaining interactive Rosh Hashanah adventure. Register for your Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Me&thee hostsvirtual shows
Marblehead’s me&thee coffeehouse celebrates its 51st anniversary by continuing a stellar lineup of virtual shows until it is safe to open its doors to the public. Marblehead’s own Hayley Reardon opens the fall season on Friday, Sept. 4, with a show that’s live on YouTube Live and Facebook. To reserve a ticket, email: info@meandthee.org. Sept. 11 marks the debut of TV and movie actor and gifted singer-songwriter, Jeff Daniels on the me&thee “stage.” An Emmy award winner, Jeff has starred in oustanding movies including "Terms of Endearment," "Pleasantville" and "Gettysburg." Recently he was Atticus Finch on Broadway in "To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway." Tickets for Jeff’s show are available via Crowdcast on the Jeff Daniels concert page at www.meandthee.org. Crowdcast will send you a link to the show and remind you 10 minutes before showtime. Then, on Friday, Sept. 25, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans will perform via Crowdcast. For information and tickets, visit: www.meandthee.org. Questions? Contact us at: info@meandthee.org. me&thee is a volunteer, non-profit organization sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead located at 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
Softball tourneyset in Salem
Timmy’s Angels — a non-profit organization that gives back to the North Shore community by providing food, coats, toys, blood drives, back-to-school supplies, and help to the homeless— has set a new date for its postponed Softball benefit tournament. The new date is Aug. 28 - 30, playing at four parks in Salem (Mack Park, Castle HIll, McGlew and Connors). The foundation is named in honor of Timothy Byrne, who was hit and killed by a car when he was 11 years old. Registration is $500 to $550 per team, or $125 if you’re signing up as a single player; 10C, 12C and 14B divisions. To register, please visit: www.salemwitchesyouthsoftball.com, visit out Facebook page, or call 617-708-2519.
Rolling Block Party set for Aug. 29
The Community House (TCH) in Hamilton will hold a “Rolling Block Party”—a socially distanced parade through the heart of Hamilton and Wenham — on Aug. 29, starting at 3 p.m. at the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. Sponsored by The Salem Five Charitable Foundation and Cole Landscaping, adults and children alike are invited to join in the music, movement, and more as it passes through neighborhoods in Hamilton and Wenham. Performances and appearances include Katie Clarke and guest stars from Stage 284; Music Man Brian Doser; Elsa and Kristoff from Frozen; Flounder from The Little Mermaid; Mary Poppins; Miss Essex County; Rep. Brad Hill; antique cars; fire trucks; local police, and more. A creative transformation of TCH’s traditional block party, this year safety is prioritized, and performers and participants are required to stay 6 to 8 feet apart. Registered participants can bike, hop, walk or ride the route. To reserve your spot, email: (gail@communityhouse.org). Please note: rain date is Aug. 30. Questions? www.communityhouse.org.