Marblehead Memories
On Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. Marblehead Memories project meeting is going virtual. This time around, we want to hear all the nicknames and funny stories you can remember. The aim of the three-year project, sponsored by Grand National Bank, is to collect, preserve, and share memories and stories of Marblehead in the 20th century. You can also share your memories via social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) using the #marbleheadmemories tag. To register, visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/ We have in our collection an address book that lists nicknames of last names in Marblehead, is your family’s name listed? Questions? 781-631-1768 info@marbleheadmuseum.org
Battle for women's rights
It’s been a century since women earned the right to vote, but what role did women play in shaping society? Join us for a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., with storyteller Anne Barrett to find out. Barrett will take us from famed Massachusetts native, Abagail Adams, to the ladies of the Roaring '20s to show the social history and milestones of the rights of women. To register to join the presentation, ‘Shorts skirts, O My!’ visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org. Reistration fee is $10 members, $15 nonmembers. Questions? 781-631-1768.
Sen. Lovely sets hours
Senator Joan Lovely will be hosting virtual officers on Mondays at 10 a.m. (except holidays). Those interested should register on www.senatorjoanlovely.com.
Balinese dance master class
The Marblehead School of Ballet’s Balinese dance master class will be presented live, virtually, on Monday, Oct. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn new movements and add skills to your dance toolkit with Salem native and School of American Ballet graduate Carlos Fittante, artistic director of the New York City based BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM). The class is also a helpful primer for “cultural tourists” fascinated by Balinese culture.” Fittante studied Balinese dance in New York City with Balinese dance pioneer Islene Pinder, and in Bali with pre-eminent dance scholars and practitioners, including acclaimed master Semara Ratih Gamelan. His choreography has been praised in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Village Voice, and Dance Magazine. The fee is $20 per person. Prepaid $20 registration fee is required at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/ or by contacting 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.
Hamilton-Wenham Library Line-up
Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will host a series of cooking workshops in October.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m., the library will host Meal in a Mug Cooking Workshop, with Julie Manning teaches attendees how to perfect pepperoni pizza in a microwave. Ages 11+. RSVP via our online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org. The next workshop will be Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. Cooking with Chocolate Sweet & Savory, online via Zoom, with chef Liz Barbour of The Creative Feast. Two delicious demonstrations for ages 15+. RSVP via our online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org.The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is located at 14 Union St. S. Hamilton. Questions? 978-468-5577, or * hwlibrary.org.
Walking tour of Old Burial Hill
This October, the Marblehead Museum is hosting several Haunted Walking Tours of Old Burial Hill with a costumed interpreter. Marblehead was home to Wilmot Redd, a woman convicted and hanged during the infamous Salem witch trials, and is remembered by a marker near where her home stood. She is just one historical casualty you’ll learn about, including Wizard Diamond, the Screeching Lady of Lovis Cove, and more! Tours will be held Oct. 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so reserve your tickets asap ($15/members and $20/future members) at: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/
Printers and the Revolution
The power of the press has shaped political ideology for centuries,, including the American Revolution, when printers used their trade to directly shape ideology and the concept of mass mobilization. On Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., presents Joseph Adelman, Ph.D. via Zoom, discussing “Revolutionary Networks” his book which explores how printers balanced their own political beliefs and interests alongside the commercial interests of their businesses, and how they all contributed to the the birth of the United States. Adelman, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor of History at Framingham State University, earned his B.A. and M.A. from Harvard University, his Ph.D. from John’s Hopkins University, and won the 2011 Rita Lloyd Moroney Junior Prize for Scholarship in Postal History from the U.S. Postal Service for his article, “A Constitutional Conveyance of Intelligence, Public and Private.” Cost is $10 members, $15 future members. Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org. Questions? 781-631-1768.
Ted Williamstopic for talk
The story of Ted Williams is a complex one. More than just a baseball player, he was and still is a New England treasure. He had a singular goal, to be the greatest hitter of all-time and he achieved that mantra as he is considered the greatest hitter of the live-ball era (post 1920). Anthony Guerriero, formerly of Salem State’s History Department, will paint a portrait of one of the most storied lives in the history of the Boston Red Sox in a virtual program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers and hosted on Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org A link with instructions for logging in will be sent to you two days before the program.
ConfrontingAntisemitism
The community is invited to a discussion about antisemitism and what we can do about it on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m., hosted on Zoom, and facilitated by Adam Milstein, community leader and philanthropist. The program is free, open to all, and sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, NSJCC, JCCNS, IAC Boston and Holocaust Legacy Foundation. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call (978) 740-4431 with questions.