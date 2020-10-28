Ballet needs auction items
The North Shore Civic Ballet Company’s annual online auction supports choreography, costuming, scholarships, educational projects, and resources for a new generation of dancers. Donations of gift cars, gift certificates, service, products, and treasures, are needed for the auction, which launches for bids on Monday, Nov. 16, at Bidding for Good, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, continuing through Friday, Dec. 4. Before the launch date, items may be previewed only. The company performs throughout the region and for years has performed in José Mateo Ballet Theatre’s Annual Dance for World Community Festival, as well as presenting new work in the annual “12 Dancers Dancing...A Christmas in Cambridge”. Individuals and businesses who donate may also consider hotel stays, tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, excursions, museums and additional unique experiences. Drop off donations at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Call 781-631-6262 to schedule a drop off. Volunteers are also needed to run the auction. For information, call 781-631-6262, or visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Youth theater presents show
The Youth Theatre of the North Shore Players of Danvers invite you to their virtual production of the dramatic-comedy, “She Kills Monsters.” Virtual curtains are 7 p.m, Nov. 14 and 15. Contact information and link to purchase tickets to the show are at www.northshoreplayers.org. Tickets are $15. The Teen Theatre, actors ages 12-16, tell the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she learns who her sister Tilly was through the virtual world of Dungeons and Dragons. “She Kills Monsters” appeals to the warrior, or geek, in us all. For more information about this 501(c)3 non-profit, contact Martin Fucio, Board Secretary, mfucio50@comcast.net or 978-921-0297.
History of Fort Sewall
Famous for providing cover to the U.S.S. Constitution during the War of 1812, Marblehead’s Fort Sewall has an interesting history spanning over 375 years. First established in 1644 up on a rocky headland called Gale’s Head, the Marblehead Fort survives as a rare example of an early earthwork fortification on the North American coast. Join Judy Anderson, a local social and architectural historian, for an illustrated Zoom presentation on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. A member of the town’s Fort Sewall Oversight Committee, she’ll explain when and why the fort was built in the mid-1600s and then renovated five different times over its next two and a half centuries of defensive deterrence. To register, visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org $15 future members; $10 members.
Hamilton-Wenham library updates
Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. —The Children’s Room is open by appointment for browsing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online or call: 978-468-5577. On Thursday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. — Meal in a Mug Cooking Workshop with Julie Manning of Simply Focused demonstrating lasagna in a mug for ages 11+. RSVP via online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org. The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is located at 14 Union St. S. Hamilton. Questions? 978-468-5577 or hwlibrary.org.