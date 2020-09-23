Senatorsets hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D- Salem, will be hosting virtual offices on Mondays at 10 a.m. (except holidays). Those interested should register on www.senatorjoanlovely.com.
Health careinequities topic
On Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., Salem State University will host five former U.S. Surgeons General in a virtual discussion about racial inequity in health care in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organized by Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Science Center’s School of Medicine, with Salem State University’s health care studies department and more than 30 other organizations as partners, the event is a great opportunity to raise awareness about health disparities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 50% of Salem State’s students identifying as non-white, this is an issue that strikes home. Moderated by Dorothy Jones-Davis, PhD, founding Executive Director of Nation of Makers, the panelists are: Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General; Dr. Joycelyn Elders, 15th Surgeon General; Dr. Vivek Murthy, 19th Surgeon General; Dr. Antonia Novello, 14th Surgeon General;Dr. David Satcher, 16th Surgeon General; Tickets are $20 at https://epay.tcu.edu/med_event/. Prior to the 7:30 p.m. panel discussion, you may watch an online screening of the documentary Open Season: Racism and Health Disparities, the Two Deadliest Diseases in America at 7 p.m.
Old Burial Hillwalking tour
This October, the Marblehead Museum is hosting several Haunted Walking Tours of Old Burial Hill with a costumed interpreter. Marblehead was home to Wilmot Redd, a woman convicted and hanged during the infamous Salem witch trials, and is remembered by a marker near where her home stood. She is just one historical casualty you’ll learn about, including Wizard Diamond, the Screeching Lady of Lovis Cove, and more! Tours will be held Oct. 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so reserve your tickets asap ($15/members and $20/future members) at: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/
Revolutionary networks
The power of the press has shaped political ideology for centuries,, including the American Revolution, when printers used their trade to directly shape ideology and the concept of mass mobilization. On Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., presents Joseph Adelman, Ph.D. via Zoom, discussing “Revolutionary Networks” his book which explores how printers balanced their own political beliefs and interests alongside the commercial interests of their businesses, and how they all contributed to the the birth of the United States. Adelman, Ph.D. is an associate professor of history at Framingham State University, earned his B.A. and M.A. from Harvard University, his Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University, and won the 2011 Rita Lloyd Moroney Junior Prize for Scholarship in Postal History from the U.S. Postal Service for his article, “A Constitutional Conveyance of Intelligence, Public and Private.” Cost is $10 members, $15 future members. Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org. Questions? 781-631-1768.
Legacy of Ted Williams
The story of Ted Williams is a complex one. More than just a baseball player, he was and still is a New England treasure. He had a singular goal, to be the greatest hitter of all-time and he achieved that mantra as he is considered the greatest hitter of the live-ball era (post 1920).
Anthony Guerriero, formerly of Salem State’s History Department, will paint a portrait of one of the most storied lives in the history of the Boston Red Sox in a virtual program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers and hosted on Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
A link with instructions for logging in will be sent to you two days before the program.
Opposing antisemitism
The community is invited to a discussion about antisemitism and what we can do about it on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m., hosted on Zoom, and facilitated by Adam Milstein, community leader and philanthropist. The program is free , open to all, and sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, NSJCC, JCCNS, IAC Boston and Holocaust Legacy Foundation. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call (978) 740-4431 with questions.