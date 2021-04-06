Downtown Salembusinesses survey
The city of Salem is participating in the Massachusetts Local Rapid Recovery Plan Program, designed to help communities develop recovery plans for downtowns and commercial districts. Locally, the plan will be customized to the individual economic challenges and COVID-19 related impacts in downtown Salem. Salem Main Streets, the program’s primary local partner for the program, needs input from downtown Salem business owners on revitalizing downtown. Business owners can take the LRRP survey by April 16 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRRPBiz.
Porch Sessions tickets on sale
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m. for the first performances of The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm, a spring and summer outdoor performance series presented by The Cabot. Livingston Taylor will perform June 12 at 2 and 6 p.m., followed by John McLaughlin on June 19 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Concerts take place at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. Proceeds from the concerts will support The Cabot’s reopening and Historic Beverly, which owns and operates Hale Farm. Tickets presale for Cabot Club members opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. For more information, visit www.thecabot.org.
Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony today
The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State University will host its 36th annual Yom HaShoah remembrance ceremony virtually on Tuesday, April 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. Laura Jockusch, Albert Abramson Associate Professor of Holocaust Studies at Brandeis University, will deliver the keynote and will speak about the survivors’ notion of justice and revenge. Other speakers include writer and photographer Rachael Cerrotti, who will read from her forthcoming memoir “We Share the Same Sky” and reflect on her grandmother’s survival of the Holocaust, and Chris Mauriello, director of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and professor of history. The ceremony is free and open to the public. To register, go to http://tiny.cc/YomHaShoah.
Internship forumon Wednesday
“The Power of Internships: What’s Best for Your Business and Our Students” is the focus of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s next Business Insight Forum on Wednesday, April 7, from 9 to 10 a.m. The webinar is sponsored by North Shore Community College in Danvers and will be presented via Zoom. The panelists are Dr. Raminder Luther, interim dean of the Bertolon School of Business at Salem State University; Chris Tuttle, president and chief executive officer of Bridgewell; and Patrick J. Heffernan, litigation associate at Tinti & Navins, P.C., in Salem. North Shore Chamber of Commerce Chairman Darren Ambler, principal at OneDigital Health & Benefits, will lead the forum. Tickets are free to Chamber members, $50 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/april-7-frm, go to northshorechamber.org and click on upcoming events, or call
the North Shore Chamber of Commerce at 978-774-8565.
Rare book specialist speaks
Ken Gloss, proprietor of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section, will give a virtual presentation via Zoom on Wednesday, April 7, at 6 p.m., for Peabody Historical Society & Museum. Gloss, a rare book specialist and appraiser who is frequently seen on national TV, will discuss the value of old and rare books, show some of his favorite finds, and offer tips on what to look for when starting a collection. A question-and-answer session will follow, after which Gloss will give free verbal appraisals of books participants have on hand. To register and for more information, visit https://peabodyhistorical.org/programs-exhibits/.
Holocaust Memorial Day Thursday
Learn about one family’s story of survival that begins in Lodz, Poland, and ends in Israel and Canada in this Holocaust Memorial Day online program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library. At noon on Thursday, April 8, Rabbi Eliana Jacobowitz of Temple B’nai B’rith in Somerville will share her family’s story through photos. A conversation and question-and-answer period will follow. This program is the first in a two-part series in April on Holocaust Survival Stories. To register, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/holocaust-memorial-day-a-story-of-survival/.
Chamber scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
College scholarships
Applications are being accepted for two need-based college scholarships through Lappin Foundation: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Legacy Award nominations
The Peabody Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its ninth annual George Peabody Legacy Award. The award recognizes educators and philanthropists in the community who go above and beyond to contribute to the city’s education system. Applications are available on the foundation website, https://www.peabodyedfoundation.org/george-peabody-legacy-awards/. Nominations must be received by June 4. Include your name, address and telephone number for verification purposes. Nominations can be mailed to the Peabody Education Foundation, P.O. Box 233, Peabody, MA 01960 or emailed to info@peabodyedfoundation.org. For more information, contact foundation President David Gravel at 978-538-9055.
Mazola Memorial Scholarship
Salem High School students can submit essays to be considered for the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is named for Dana Mazola, a veteran Salem police officer who died last June in a car crash on Jefferson Avenue just hours after he had put in his retirement paperwork. He was 56. The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Salem High School senior in good standing to graduate who will go on to attend a four-year college. Application requirements include a 3.0 GPA or higher, two letters of recommendation, and a 500-word essay on the topic, “How will your career choice and college education help others in the future?” All essays should be emailed to imaginethefuture717@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 26.
Hood Pond walk set
Ipswich River Watershed Association will host an in-person walk around Hood Pond in Topsfield from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Hood (or Hood’s) Pond is more than a popular local beach. It is a historic spawning ground for herring. These migratory fish once swam all the way from the ocean up through Ipswich, Topsfield, and Boxford via Howlett and Pye Brook. Eventually, the association wants to restore herring to the entire Howlett Brook watershed. To attend, sign up at bit.ly/hoodpondwalk. Those who are interested in the trail but not up for the walk can register for a virtual live-cast. Learn more at ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Machinist prep, HiSET courses
For those who may not have a high school diploma or credentials, North Shore Community College is offering a free HiSET class in tandem with free machinist prep training. With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. Classes begin in April. To learn more, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu to attend a free virtual information session.
COVID-19 testing through June
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through June at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Telehealth for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Restaurant map
for Salem
The city of Salem and the Salem Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization Task Force have launched an online map where diners can share their restaurant recommendations and favorite dishes. The map is designed to remind people of the restaurant options available in Salem, especially for takeout, this winter. The map and an online form for people to use to make their recommendations can be found at www.salem.com/restaurants. Visitors to the site can click spots on the map to see a restaurant’s website, contact information, hours, and more. The map will be also be linked on the Destination Salem app for iPhone and Android and from salem.org/eat. For more information or to add a restaurant by email, send an email to info@salem.org with “Restaurant Map” in the subject line.
Northshoremen online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Salem Scholarship applications
Scholarship applications are now available through the Salem Scholarship and Education Committee for graduating seniors who live in Salem and will enter a college or university in the fall. The one-page form is available online at www.salem.com/scholarship. Completed forms can be submitted either in hard copy or electronically through the website. Applications are due by May 31. The Salem Scholarship Fund provides college scholarships for graduating seniors, funded through voluntary donations made by residents on their tax bills. To contribute, visit www.salem.com/scholarship.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. The next Rekindle Shabbat dinner will be held on May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Composting drop-off site is open
Salem’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park is 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. Review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Waste Reduction Coordinator Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Salem Rotary scholarships
The Salem Rotary Club provides scholarships for students who are pursuing further education after high school. Much of the fundraising the club performs during the year goes to supporting this endeavor. Salem residents are welcome to apply, although there are restrictions for relatives of current or past Salem Rotary Club members. Applications are available online at www.salemrotary.com. Completed forms must be mailed by Saturday, April 10, to Salem Rotary Scholarship, P. O. Box 608, Salem, MA 01970. Contact any club executive or director with questions — contact information is listed at www.salemrotary.com.
Paddle-a-thon set for 2021
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
