Lessons onlandscapes
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m, the Hamilton-Wenham Garden Club will present a Zoom program on Ecological Landscapes. To help us to think ahead to next year, landscape designer Andrew Whittaker will start with foundational principles of how ecological landscapes are approached, and lead the audience in the creation of various gardens from site analysis and design through construction phases. The focus will be on designing with suburban pollinator meadows, native plant reformation, edible forest gardens, rain gardens, invasive plant management, and lawn alternatives. Space is limited. Register at: https://www.hwgardenclub.org/programs.html. A $10 donation is suggested. This program is supported by a grant from the Hamilton-Wenham Cultural Council, under the Mass Cultural Council.
'Ladies Play the Blues'
On Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., the me&thee coffeehouse at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 28 Mugford St., Marblehead, presents an evening of blues with New England favorite, Danielle Miraglia and Canadian dynamo Suzie Vinnick in “Ladies Play the Blues” on both Facebook and YouTube. Miraglia's strong steady thumb and old Gibson guitar will move both your heart and hips. Her latest album, "Bright Shining Stars," has gone to #15 on the Billboard Blues Charts with highlights from the one-woman-band live sound she’s honed over the years. Roots and blues singer Vinnick’s soaring, growling gorgeous voice, prodigious guitar and bass chops, give the Saskatoon native her engagingly candid performance style. Links for the "Ladies Play the Blues" virtual show are available at https://meandthee.org/ The suggested donation is$ 20 and payment can be made securely via PayPal. You do not need a PayPal account.
Writing workshop
On Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a free ZOOM writing workshop with three time author and founder of Swift Ink Stories Lara Tupper. Presented by the Peabody Institute Library, in partnership with Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, this virtual workshop is part of a sharing and collecting of experiences of life in Peabody during the COVID 19 pandemic. With guidance from Tupper, you’ll draft your ideas in a series of brief, simple exercises. All are welcome. Registration required at www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/ For more information, visit: http://www.laratupper.com, or call: 978-531-0100.
Danvers Parade of Trees
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, the annual Parade of Trees, a festive display of faux decorated Christmas trees and wreaths to be raffled off, will take place in Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Due to the pandemic, hall occupancy is limited by visitors who will have to sign up for a time slot in advance. For registrations and questions, visit: https://www.danvershistory.org/12th-annual-parade-of-trees.
Homecoming Gala De. 4
Tickets are available for Essex Tech’s December remote Homecoming Gala to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project. The gala, prepared by the school’s Culinary Department, takes place Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $25 per dinner, ready for pick-up at the entrance of Essex Tech’s campus between 3 and 5 p.m. The Larkin Memorial Cottage, built in 1950, was named for Lt. Catherine Larkin, and is now being rebuilt by Essex tech students into a multi-use facility. Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and WWII nurse, died in a plane crash in 1945. Essex Tech’s first Homecoming Gala to support the project raised $68,000 last fall, and the project has been gifted with other donatins. The gala, will also present this year’s Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award. To nominate, donate to the virtual auction, or learn more, visit: https://essexnorthshore.org/larkin/
Holiday Pie making
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, welcomes Liz Barbour of Creative Feast, hosting a Zoom workshop of Holiday Pies on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The piece de resistance will be adelicious holiday one-crust, one-filling pie. Learn her favorite pie dough recipe for perfect, flaky crust every time using her favorite pie baking tools, ingredients, and methods to prepare two delicious, photo worthy holiday pies. Sponsored on Zoom by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, registration is required at: danverslibrary.org, or
Turkey dinner for pickup
Pick up your holiday turkey dinner in a microwaveable container on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, from 1 to 5 p.m. Menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. Cost is $7 , Limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722. or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 19.
Y2I Connecton Zoom
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building, fun experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom on the following dates from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Nov. 15, Dec. 13, Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978- 565-4450.
COVID-9writing workshop
Peabody Institute Library in partnership with Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, would like to collect, share and preserve your experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID 19 pandemic. In this guided online FREE writing workshop, hosted on ZOOM on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., draft your ideas with a series of brief, simple exercises. No previous writing experience necessary, just play on the page. All are welcome: registration required at www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/, for this profram with instructor, Lara Tupper. A graduate of the Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College (MFA Creative Writing), Tupper taught writing at Rutgers University for many years and now presents online writing classes from the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. She is founder of Swift Ink Stories and author of three books. More information? Call 978-531-0100.
Ballet needs auction items
The North Shore Civic Ballet Company’s annual online auction supports choreography, costuming, scholarships, educational projects, and resources for a new generation of dancers. Donations of gift cars, gift certificates, service, products, and treasures, are needed for the auction, which launches for bids on Monday, Nov. 16, at Bidding for Good, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, continuing through Friday, Dec. 4. Before the launch date, items may be previewed only. The company performs throughout the region and for years has performed in JoséMateo Ballet Theatre’s Annual Dance for World Community Festival, as well as presenting new work in the annual “12 Dancers Dancing...A Christmas in Cambridge”. Individuals and businesses who donate may also consider hotel stays, tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, excursions, museums and additional unique experiences. Drop off donations at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Call 781-631-6262 to schedule a drop off. Volunteers are also needed to run the auction. For information, call 781-631-6262, or visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore community have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a beautiful, free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. Rekindle Shabbat dinners will be held in 2021 on Jan. 8, March 5, and May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Foundation’s service area. Supported by CJP, Rekindle Shabbat requires registration. Please visit LappinFoundation.org. And for more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Holiday Pops reimagined
It may be virtual but it’s this year’s reimagining of the annual Holiday Pops concert promises to be unfortgettable. On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. join
Master of Ceremonies Henry Dembowski as he leads us on a musical journey of the best of Holiday Pops concerts, past and present. Maestro Dirk Hillyer has contributed excerpts from earlier Hillyer Orchestra Pops performances, and coordinated new presentations. Bette Lautner has worked with local musicians as well as professionals who’ll lend their talents to this exuberant evening. Christmas and Chanukah stories combine with Marblehead memories, and Santa pays a visit. We can sing along with some of our favorites, as we go a-caroling virtual style. The Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor has contributed to many special projects, several of which will be highlighted during the concert. Although free, donations will be gratefully accepted and proceeds donated by RCOMH to local Marblehead charitable organizations, Keep up to date at: rotaryclubofmarbleheadharbor.org.
Lovely hostsvirtual offices
Senator Joan Lovely will be hosting virtual offices on Mondays at 10 a.m. (except holidays). Those interested should register on www.senatorjoanlovely.com.
Noncredit ESL courses
North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering noncredit ESL courses now through Dec. 19. Day, night, and some weekend classes are available, all instructor-led remote with seats available in all classes. Eligible businesses may apply for MA Workforce Training Fund General Program Grant funding and waive the dollar-for-dollar match for ESL training for their employees. Cost of course is $229. Contact Helene VanDernoot at hvandern@northshore.edu or Elaine Champagne at echampag@northshore.edu for more information. Or call 978-236-1200.
Play Kits available
The Beverly Public Library is launching PLAY! Kits — a new collection of 25 self-contained bundles of fun, discovery and convenience in the Children’s Room. These brightly colored PLAY! Kits are built around frequently requested topics such as dinosaurs, construction vehicles, colors, kindness and more. Packaged in durable backpacks, they include seven books; a hands-on puzzle, game or activity; and a PLAY! Kit guide to learning and enjoyment designed to encourage and support the development of five early literacy skills: reading, talking, singing, playing and writing. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information abut this and other programs, call 978-921-6062 or visit beverlypubliclibrary.org.
COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: 1) Visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. 2) For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Composting site open
The city’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park has reopened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. You can review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Micaela Guglielmi, Waste Reduction Coordinator, at mguglielmi@salem.com.
COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Lovely consults by phone only
Until the current health crisis passes, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, will not be holding in-person office hours. However, she will be available for consultation by phone. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Explore Essex Heritage Area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.