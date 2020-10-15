Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Periods of rain. Morning high of 70F with temps falling to near 60. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.