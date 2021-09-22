Ipswich Aware Candlelight Vigil
The fourth Ipswich Aware Candlelight Vigil will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Center Green, next to Ipswich Visitor Center, to remember those lost to overdose, and rally through a sharing of stories, music, and resources in support of those struggling with addiction and their families. Ipswich Aware is a community based non-profit coalition working to bring resources and education programs to the greater Ipswich community to promote awareness, education, and prevention of substance abuse in our town. We strive to reduce the stigma of addiction. For more information, visit: www.ipswichaware.org or contact Ilia Stacy, Executive Director at ipswichaware@gmail.com or 978-867-1037. If weather is questionable, check Ipswich Aware Facebook Page.
Blockchain, crypto
and NFTs—Oh My
On Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m., join digital security expert Mark Horvath at the Salem Athenaum, 337 Essex St., Salem and learn about the whole new world of Blockchain and Crypto currency. A senior director at Gartner, a technology consulting and advisory firm, Horvath — who has a BS in Physics from Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. in Astronomy from the University of Massachusetts — specializes in secure application development, quantum computing, and post-quantum encryption and advises clients on how to improve their software development processes. Suggested Donation: $10 members, $15 non-members. Register at: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eijgs8560b5bc022&oseq=&c=&ch=. For more information, call 978-744-2540, or visit. staff@salemathenaeum.net.
Marblehead Festival
of the Arts meeting
Following a successful summer 2021 arts festival, The Marblehead Festival of Arts will host a meeting of its corporate members and other interested folk, on Tuesday, Sept, 28, via a Zoom Conference Call. At 6:45 p.m., meeting commencing at 7 p.m. Discussion points will be: reports of the treasurer, president and nominating committee; nominations and elections of officers and board members; election of new corporate members; and any new business— suggestions or queries should be sent to: secretary@marbleheadfestival.org. MFoA people can be fun even without refreshments! If you’re interested in learning how a big festival is mounted, come. MFoA corporate members can suggest a friend join, again, by emainling emailing secretary@marbleheadfestival.org.
Choate Island
Days Weekend
Discover an island treasure in Essex Bay. On Oct. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ipswich’s famed Crane Wildlife Refuge welcomes you to explore the island, part of the Crane Wildlife Refuge, and home to a variety of animals, plants, and centuries of human history. Site of the Choate family original homestead, the Proctor Barn, the White Cottage, and the final resting place of Cornelius Crane and his wife, this preserved seascape offers guided walks and talks, hands-on activities, a self-guided tour, and a kids scavenger hunt. Bring the family, meet and Crane Beach, and hop on a boat provided to and from Choate Island from the Crane Beach parking lot. Registration required: https://thetrustees.org/event/67867/