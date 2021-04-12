Lessons from the grave
Danvers’ Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will present a talk, hosted on Zoom, entitled: "Raising the Dead: Finding Clues to Ancestors from Headstones, Family Plots, and Burial Records" on Thursday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. Chief genealogist David Allen Lambert will discuss these memorials—from the type of the stone used to the carvings to the position of the family plot to the burial documents left behind—and how they can shed new light on an ancestor’s life, offering clues to understanding the lives of those who came before. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar.
Salem resident in Laramie Project
Salem resident and Salem State University student Caroline Forbes has been cast in Salem State theatre’s upcoming production of "The Laramie Project," inspired by the 1998 horrific hate crime murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay student at University of Wyoming. Written by Moisés Kaufman with a team of writers of the Tectonic Theater Project, the theatre piece was culled from over 400 interviews of local townspeople, and was instrumental in the signing by President Barack Obama of The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. Forbes, who is a sophomore BFA theatre performance major, will play multiple roles in this ensemble work. A recorded performance will be available to view online April 29-May 6. Tickets are available at www.salemstatetickets.com.
Artists’ Row Launch Party
The City of Salem’s Artists' Row Market Day launch party takes place on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Artists’ Row, 24 New Derby St., Salem, across from Old Town Hall and Derby Square. Don a mask and come meet local artists in their natural habitat, participate in free hands-on art COVID-safe making activities, sign up for workshops, listen to live tunes, grab a bite, and do some shopping. Experience the Chagall Performance Art Collaborative (Chagall PAC), learn all about bees, honey bees, planting a bee friendly garden with the folks from Beverly Bees, who’ll also be selling beeswax candles, honey and more. Check out Shindig!, and its expanded shop with more upcycled, artist-embellished oddities, antiques, one of a kind fashion, patches and pins. The new 2021 Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence (PAiR) will also have a showcase case with hands-on activities, and The Lobster Shanty offers both dine in, delivery, outdoor dining and take-out service. Outdoor seating is always available. For more information, visit: salem.com/artists-row
April Blood Drive ongoing
During April National Volunteer Month, the Red Cross urges healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of their choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift. Local blood donation opportunities are as follows: In Beverly, at the Franco American Club, 44 Park St., on April 16, from noon to 5 p.m. In Danvers, at the Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive on the following dates and times: April 16, 17 and 18, from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: April 19, 20, 21, 22, from 1 to 6:15 p.m.: April 23, 24, 25, from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: April 26, 27, 28, 29, from 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note: The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is available at Salem High School. A $4,000 non-renewable scholarship will be awarded to the winner, a $2,000 non-renewable scholarship will be awarded to the second-place finisher. Applicants must be accepted and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Local high school guidance counselor have applications. For questions and more information call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Scavenger Hunt fun
Children and their families are invited to join puppeteer Anna Sobel and her puppets on a fun, virtual scavenger hunt in Israel in celebration of Israel’s Independence Day on Friday, April 16, at 3 p.m. Children will have fun visiting places and collecting things while learning a few Hebrew words. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at (978) 565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Shmooze with Shulem Shtisel
Fans of the Israeli-hit TV show ‘Shtisel’ are invited to meet actor Dov Glickman, patriarch of the show, on Sunday, April 25 at 11 a.m. The virtual program is a fundraiser for Lappin Foundation’s Youth to Israel Adventure. The event is open to individuals who make a $36 donation to the Foundation. Donors who make a gift of $250 or more will be invited for a pre-event Q & A with Dov Glickman at 10:30 a.m. Register at LappinFoundation.org or contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Earth Day at Salem State
Salem State University will celebrate the 51st Earth Day with a series of climate change-focused virtual events themed “There is no Planet B,’ running from April 12 through 27. Featured will be a wide range of talks, panel discussions, films, and interactive activities including the Earth Days research poster competition, which draws entries from students across all disciplines. All events are free and open to the public. For a full schedule, visit: : https://www.salemstate.edu/earthday. As part of the celebration the Earth Days Planning Team will present two Friends of the Earth Awards in recognition of outstanding environmental stewardship. This year’s honorees are professor Marcos Luna, for his long-time advocacy of environmental justice and his work in using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to understand and address social and environmental inequities; and professor emerita Patricia Gozemba, for her ongoing local activism and work with Salem Alliance for the Environment (SAFE).
Marblehead School of Ballet celebrates
The Marblehead School of Ballet, now in its 49th year, celebrates National Dance Week from April 16 through 25 with a National Dance Week Contest and special offers for new and returning students of all ages. Enrolled and former students of the Marblehead School of Ballet may write and submit a story (100-250 words) or a poem with the theme, "Your Love of Dance." A first prize a $100 gift certificate and a second prize of a $50 gift certificate will be awarded for purchases of On Your Toes Dancewear. Writers may submit entries now, along with a photo of themselves to msb@havetodance.com. Deadline is Monday, April 25. National Dance Week special offers include a 15% discount at our online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com/? For more information, call 781-631-6262, or e-mail: msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization’s website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com
Lappin Foundation Scholarships
Lappin Foundation is pleased to announce applications are being accepted for two need-based college scholarships: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at (978) 740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Mack Industrial School scholarships
The Mack Industrial School Corporation is accepting scholarship applications for 2021. Applicants must be female residents of Salem who are graduating from high school and continuing on to college in the fall. Scholarships are awarded based upon a combination of financial need and academic performance and may be renewed annually if the student maintains a primary residence in Salem during her four-year pursuit of an undergraduate degree. To request an application form, please send your name and mailing address to: aoshea@northshore.edu, with “Mack Industrial School Corporation Scholarship Application Form” in the subject line of your email. Deadline is May 1, 2021. You may also write to: Mack Industrial School Corporation Scholarship Fund, Scholarship Committee, 21 Swampscott Ave, Peabody, MA 01960.
