Service award
nominees sought
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, invites residents of the 6th Congressional District to nominate people in their lives who best exemplify the qualities of integrity, compassion and commitment to community, embodied by his late mentor, the Rev. Peter J. Gomes, a Christian minister who served for nearly 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University, erected to honor the Harvard public servants who died in World War I. As a preacher, teacher, author, and leader, Gomes influenced many in support of those in the armed forces and humanitarian causes. In September, Moulton will host an awards ceremony to present one finalist with the Peter J. Gomes Service Award. He will also host a community service project in honor of Rev. Gomes where members from across the community can join Rep. Moulton to participate. Details for both will be posted on the Congressman’s website, Moulton.house.gov, and on his Congressional office’s social media pages: @teammoulton on Twitter and @RepSethMoulton on Facebook.
Democrats Caucus set for July 21
On July 21, at 6 p.m., the Peabody Democratic City Committee will hold a virtual caucus to elect delegates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic Party Platform Convention, to be held on Sept. 25 in Lowell. To participate, registration is required at massdems.org. Click on MDP convention, find scheduled caucuses and search for Peabody, then click on the link provided to register. Anyone can attend, but only registered Democrats will be able to vote. Questions? Contact PDCC Secretary Lynda Brown at Lyndagbrown@comcast.net or PDCC Chair Craig Welton craigweltonforpeabody@gmail.com
Soling in first solo show
Artist, writer, filmmaker, musician and academic Cevin Soling, presents his first solo-exhibition, "We’ve Become What We Parody," at the Salem Art Gallery. Soling has been featured on MTV, HBO, BBC, Comedy Central, The Discovery Channel, and TLC, among others. His works bend the familiar to create an alternate world that exposes the undercurrents of hypocrisy and violence beneath the everyday, prompting unsettling questions in the viewer. On view now through Sept. 18, a free artist’s reception will be held Saturday, July 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., meet the artist himself as he discusses his process and practice, and performs selections from his musical project. Admission is $15, at https://www.salemartgallery.com/products/cevin-soling-live. The Salem Art Gallery, 64 Bridge St., is the functional headquarters of The Satanic Temple.
Park's Sunday music is back
Sundays in Patton Park, the free live summer music series provided by The Community House in Hamilton, returns for the 2021 season! Concerts take place at the Gazebo in Patton Park each Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. from July 11 to Aug. 29. The schedule is as follows: July 11, Ken Clark Organ Trio - jazz/funk power trio: July 18, Horizon and the Horns - classic favorites: July 25, Knock on Wood - high energy acoustic duo: Aug. 1, Blind Drive - classic rock and more: Aug. 8, What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? - smokey cabaret acoustic noir: Aug 15, Studio 2 - “Early Beatles” Tribute Band: Aug. 22, Stage 284 Broadway Review - celebrating our incredible local talent: Aug. 29, Soul Rebel Project - East Coast reggae/rock. — Patton Park is located on Bay Road (Route 1A), Hamilton. Parking is free. Rain venue: Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park, Hamilton. For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/sipp-2021/
Salem Heritage Days Aug. 2-8
Salem’s Heritage Days festival will run Aug. 2 — 8, with a line-up of events celebrating Salem, including several exclusively for seniors, including an ice cream social and a picnic at Winter Island. Oceanfront, at Salem Willows Shell, live music will feature the Salem Community Concert Band and Community Jazz Band on Monday night, on Tuesday night the North Shore Concert Band, and a variety of DJs, VJs, and live electronic music on Saturday and Sunday. Aug. 6, on Derby Wharf, don’t miss the live concert by the Ward Eights at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Other events? An ice cream tasting and movie on the Common on Aug. 4, family bingo night on Aug. 6. at Charlotte Forten Park, the Phillips House Annual Antique Car Meet along Chestnut Street on Aug. 8, and an open house at the Peabody Essex Museum’s Phillips Library in Rowley, to see some of the PEM’s recent acquisitions and collections, a Tour-A-Truck event with a K-9 demonstration and a Salem Police & Firefighters vs. Salem Youth basketball game. For the full schedule, visit www.salem.com/heritagedays.
Beverly Main Streets Block Party July 24
On Saturday, July 24, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., one block of downtown Cabot Street Beverly will be closed for “THE BLOCK”Downtown Street Party. Walk around, meet up with friends, listen to live music all night, celebrate with food, beer and wine sold by local restaurants and food trucks. Donation at the gate is $5 per adult. Cash only. No pets. Bring your MA ID if you plan to drink.
Arts Fest Beverly set for Aug. 21
On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arts Fest Beverly 2021, a free outdoor festival that’s fun for the whole family, invites you to 248 Cabot Street, Beverly to enjoy juried fine artists and crafters, music and entertainment, food and more! The event is free, open to the public, and will go on, rain or shine. Questions? Contact Beverly Main Streets at: www.bevmain.org.
COVID-19
clinics slated
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) will make both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics moving forward. Both vaccines will be readily available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Both vaccines will be available for these clinics as well. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Forum focuses
on energy issues
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce highlights energy issues facing businesses and consumers at a Business Insight Forum on Thursday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. at Danversport, 161 Elliott St., Danvers. Representatives of Enbridge and National Grid will be among the speakers discussing the economic impact of sustainable energy initiatives and efforts toward a lower-carbon future. Networking begins at 7:30 a.m.; program at 8 a.m. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $60 for nonmembers, For Zoom platform, 8 to 9 a.m.; tickets are $10 for members; $25 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. Visit northshorechamber.org, or call 978-774-8565.
Fundraiser for
abandoned animals
For the month of July 2021, every time the reusable $2.50 Community Bag sold at the Stop & Shop store at 450 Paradise Road, Swampscott, Friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals will receive a $1 donation. The Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program is designed to make it easy for Stop & Shop customers to contribute to their local community while supporting the environment.
Sponsorships
available
Show your support for community events and Beverly Main Streets by sponsoring The Block downtown street party and Arts Fest. With restrictions lifted, it’s time to bring people together to celebrate at our outdoor events. Beverly needs a boost from, business needs a boost. You need a boost from the benefits of sponsorship. As a sponsor, your name will be prominently displayed to everyone in our pre-event marketing, at the event and our on website for one year! Interested? Email: hwolsey@beverlymainstreets.org.
Boat tours
are back
Essex Heritage is resuming its boat tours this summer aboard the Naumkeag from Salem, with weekend destination cruises to Bakers Island Light Station and Misery Island, as well as (21+) cocktail Island Hops cruises. All depart from the Salem Ferry Dock at 10 Blaney St. The 30-minute cruise to Bakers Island heads past rugged coastline, harbor islands, and five lighthouses. Explore the historic 10 acre light station with its 1820 light tower, two keeper’s houses, historic trails and seascape. Total duration 2.5 hours. Adults: $35. Children (4-12): $25. Discount for members. Reserve at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/156724373821. Discover Great Misery Island in Salem Sound, hearing of its amazing history as you cruise, then explore trails, meadows, rocky shoreline, and hidden coves. Both islands are managed by the Trustees of the Reservation. For maps and more information about these and the 21+ Island Hops cocktail cruises, visit: https://thetrustees.org/place/misery-islands. Adults: $35. Children (4-12): $25. Discount for members. Reserve here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/157236118463.
Chamber holds
annual golf outing
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce tees up its annual Summer Golf Outing on Monday, July 19, at Ipswich Country Club, 148 Country Club Way, Ipswich. All levels are welcome. Registration with box lunch begins at noon. Play in a bramble-style format starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by dinner and an awards reception. A $10,000 hole-in-one, longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests are planned. A limited number of spots available: $249 per golfer, $999 for a foursome. Sponsorships are available. Register at north-shore-chamber.perfectgolfevent.com, or call 978-774-8565.
Story times at
Peabody Institute
The courtyard at the Peabody Institute Library’s Main Branch is the setting for free summer story times for families with children of all ages. Bring a blanket or chairs, and join the fun. The schedule is as follows: Tails and Tales, Tuesdays, at 11 a.m., with the children’s librarians reading read animal-themed stories and sharing fun animal facts, and, on certain weeks, hosting real guest animals. Babies & Toddlers, alternating Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. with parents and caretakers joining in stories, songs and play. Babies, July 22. Toddlers, July 15, 29. Multilingual Portuguese and Spanish story times for all ages, once a month on Monday afternoons. Portuguese: July 19. Spanish: July 12: Preschool, every other Wednesday afternoon, with Miss Patty reading stories and teaching songs and games for preschool aged children. July 21. Yoga with Miss Katia every other Wednesday morning Families with children of all ages will listen to stories and practice yoga. July 14 and 28. Though free and open to all, space is limited and registration is required at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Diamond Awards
inaugural planned
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its inaugural Diamond Awards —a new initiative to recognize outstanding women of influence and leadership in the region. Twenty women from across the North Shore will be selected as the 2021 Diamond Award honorees and recognized at a Power of Women breakfast in September at Kernwood Country Club in Salem as well as in the September issue of the Chamber’s new Impact Magazine. The Chamber is now accepting nominations for this new award, which celebrates women role models in business who demonstrate a commitment and passion for serving and mentoring others while leading with purpose, excelling in their careers, and making an impact. Selected by a panel of judges, the recipients, as well as being spotlighted in the September issue of Impact Magazine, will be honored at the Sept. 21 breakfast. To nominate a deserving woman for a 2021 Diamond Award, complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/diamond-award. Self-nominations will also be accepted by July 9 deadline.
‘Great Plates’
Beverly promo
Beverly Main Streets and Harborlight Community Partners have joined forces in launching a new summer social media promotion called “Great Plates Beverly” to support Beverly restaurants. Beverly Rotary Club, Beverly Kiwanis, the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce and the City of Beverly Race Equity Task Force are partners in this program to help restaurants. As they struggle to recover from COVID 19 restrictions, some local restaurants are still at risk of closing and need your business more than ever. So! Want to win a gift card? When you’re dining out, tell your server you’re supporting Great Plates Beverly. Take a photo of your meal before you dig in. Tag your photo of your purchase on your social media with #greatplatesbev, then upload your photo using our online form. Every week, we’ll pick a winner who will receive a $25 gift card to a Beverly restaurant. For more information, visit: https://www.bevmain.org/events/great-plates-beverly/