The making of a villain
On Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., Salem-based author and filmmaker Matt Phillion — creator of the The Indestructibles YA superhero novel series, its spinoff Echo and the Sea, and the Dungeon Crawlers fantasy novellas — discusses how to create villainous characters in a Zoom workshop brought to you by the Salem Athenæum. $10 members/students; $20 non-members. Registration for Zoom link is a must, visit: www.salemathenaeum.net. Link will be sent 30 minutes before program start. Questions? 978-744-2540
Pumpkin Painting in the Park
To celebrate 100 years of Beverly Rotary on Saturday, Oct. 23, Beverly Rotary and Beverly Main Streets will host "Pumpkin Painting in the Park," on the Beverly Common from 1 to 3 p.m. One hundred free pumpkins await creative decorating by creative kids accompanied by parents or guardians. Pre-registration a must at: https://bit.ly/3uOXlgK by Thursday, Oct. 21, to reserve a pumpkin and be notified by email about any changes to the event. The link can also be found on the websites of Beverly Rotary Club and Beverly Main Streets. In case of inclement weather, the event will become “Pumpkins to Go” so kids can take their pumpkins home to decorate. Visit: www.beverlyrotary.org
Haunted Happenings hits the screen
The Gables have partnered with the new owners of Cinema Salem to bring the award-winning animated adaptation of “The House of the Seven Gables” to the screen at Cinema Salem on Thursday, Oct. 28, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker, Rockporter Ben Wickey, who has been busy making animation in L.A. He's back on the North Shore this October to show and discuss his film starring the legendary David Frankham. Cinema Salem hosts at 7 p.m. The film lasts half an hour. Admission is $15 and tickets must be purchased online before 7 p.m. at https://7gables.org/event/the-house-of-the-seven-gables-with-ben-wickey/ Enjoy a cash bar, fresh popcorn, candy and other cinema treats. All sales are final. Cinema Salem is located in Witch City Mall, 1 E .India Square Mall, Salem. Questions? 978-594-0912
Trick-Or-Treat at Peabody library
The Peabody Institute Library is celebrating Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 28. Children under 12 can visit the Main Library, the South Branch Library, or the West Branch Library from 4 to 7 p.m. to Trick-or-Treat for goodie bags and take home craft kits. Costume up and join the fun. It's free, open to all, and registration is not required. Goodie bags and craft kits offered while supplies last. Per the city of Peabody, masks required of all over the age of 5 while in the library and other City buildings. Questions? 978-531-3380 (x11), or: atitus@noblenet.org
Free weekend shuttles in Salem
The City of Salem is once again offering free weekend shuttles. From Oct. 16 to 31, residents and visitors ride free, and new this year, the service will run for three weekends instead of just the final two. Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., between downtown, with 88 free spaces from three free satellite parking lots located at Salem State University’s O’Keefe Center parking lot (225 Canal St.), Salem High School (77 Willson St.), and at 108 Jefferson Ave., behind Salem Hospital. The downtown pick-up/drop-off location is in Riley Plaza. An accessible shuttle is available for those who require one and stops at the High School and Jefferson Avenue lots, as well as Riley Plaza.
Meridian plays Ipswich coffee house
Olivia Gale and Colin de la Barre are Meridian, a Cape Ann-based duo specializing in traditional and contemporary music sung in close two-part harmonies, and performing at the Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meetinghouse Green, in Ipswich, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. From nautical ballads and songs from the British Isles to traditional Yuletide carols, Meridian has performed it all at significant folk festivals including “Gotta Get Gon’” in New York, the New England Folk Festival Alliance (NEFFA) in Massachusetts. Admission is $10 at the door, and light refreshments are available. Due to COVID concerns, masks are required except when eating or drinking. Proceeds benefit historic First Church in Ipswich. For more, visit: http://www.meridian-harmony.com/
Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold a book sale on Thursday, Oct. 21, and Friday. Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and ending Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A special early opening for Members Only will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Join or renew at the library or at www.friendsofhwlibrary.org --or at the Meeting Room door on Wednesday evening. Please bring reuseable bags. Masks are required. If you wish to volunteer or have questions, email: fohwpl@gmail.com with "book sale" as the subject. the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is located at 14 Union Street, Hamilton. Questions? 978-468-5577 or visit: hwlibrary.org for any covid updates.
'Made by 01907'
This artisan fair, on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is showcasing one-of-a-kind creations by Swampscott artists at ReachArts 89 Burrill St., Swampscott. On sale are hand-made creations from local artisans, including jewelry, prints, paintings, pottery, wood items, and more. Also on hand, a collection station for donations of items and money to benefit “My Brother’s Table” in Lynn, and a silent auction and raffle to help towards the cost of new windows in the ballroom at ReachArts. Questions? https://reacharts.org/01907, or call Danuta at ReachArts, 781-738-8278
Fall with the Trustees
Long Hill, the Trustees of the Reservations' 114-acre property in Beverly, is set to celebrate autumn with its Halloween on the Hill debut of over 1,000 pumpkins, music, and lights. The property and the gardens have recently undergone a complete rejuvenation, and guests are free to explore it all the entire month of October. Halloween event dates are: Through Oct. 24 (Thursday–Sunday), Oct. 25 –31 (Daily), 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online through thetrustees.org.
Salem State presents Orlando
The Salem State Theatre's Sophia Gordon Center stage presents "Orlando," Sarah Ruhl’s adaptation of the Virginia Woolf novel. Directed by theatre faculty Julie Kiernan, the show runs two weekends, Oct. 14 —17 and Oct. 21 — 24. Thursday, Oct. 21 is free to Salem residents! Newly timely and perhaps more relevant than ever, Orlando, a favorite of Queen Elizabeth the First, dallies with fine ladies, wanders Shakespeare’s London, travels to Constantinople, where his debauchery is spectacular, then, after encountering a gypsy, wakes up as a woman, and Victorian England adapts to the mutability of gender. Oct. 14-16 , 7:30 .pm.; Oct.17, 2 pm; Oct. 21-23, 7:30 pm; Oct. 24, 2 pm. Tickets are $15 , seniors $10, free for college students and under 18, at https://salemstatetickets.com or at the door. Masks required indoors on campus, distanced seating. Venue opens 45 minutes before curtain.
Volunteer Drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilies. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
Marblehead School of Ballet turns 50
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new season of workshops and classes to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. Choose from ballet to ballroom dancing, live online, or in-studio at 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Special workshops spotlight Broadway in the ‘Theater Arts Workshop’, six weeks with Karen Marie Pisani, former dance captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of "A Chorus Line," Sept. 22 — Oct. 27, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Modern Dance Technique with Ivan Korn, music fundamentals of beat and rhythm and phrasing. Students, 12 + develop choreographic technique, Saturdays, Oct. 2 — 23, 11:30—1 p.m. and also Monthly Dance Adventure - World dance workshop includes Balinese, Peruvian Baroque, and Spanish Andalusian Escuela Bolera). Monthly, Mondays, Nov. 15, Dec. 20, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. All levels students 12+ welcome. Register at: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Questions? 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com. For classes and all other information, visit: bit.ly/MSBschedule.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.