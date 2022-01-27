Salem State’s virtual Darwin Festival
Salem State University’s annual festival in celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday will be held virtually Feb. 7 — 11, with a week of lectures. In its 43rd year, The Darwin Festival is a community-oriented event for scientists and non-scientists alike. This year’s festival features two webinars daily, one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m., with additional talks at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Topics include the impact of microaggressions and racism on health, bioindicators of climate change in New England waters, the role of restoration in preserving plant biodiversity, using science to guide public schools’ pandemic response and investigating FDA-approved anti-tumor drugs. Registration is required and is free. Visit salemstate.edu/darwinfestival for a full list of topics, and webinar registration links.
Modern square dancing classes
The Riverside Square Dance Club invites you to join the fun at Middleton Congregational Church, 66 Maple St (Route 62) Middleton. Classes begin Thursday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and run for 10 weeks at a cost of $85 per person. Dance like everyone’s watching! Its social, physical, mental and fun all. For more information visit Riversidesquares.org, find us on Facebook, or call 978-468-2004. Please note, during this time, masks are ra must!
Seven Times Salt at St. Andrew’s
Boston-based band Seven Times Salt, an English concert specializing in seventeenth- and eighteenth-century music, will perform at the Church of St. Andrew in Marblehead Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. (Snow date, Feb. 27.) The concert, “Banbury Ale,” brings the best of the Elizabethan pub scene to the present day, with drinking songs, love ballads, rustic catches and country dances from around the British Isles performed with period instruments and dialect. Tickets $20; advance purchase at: www.seventimessalt.com. Seats are limited for social distancing. Masks a must. St. Andrew’s handicapped and located at i135 Lafayette St. (Rte. 114) in Marblehead, near Salem line.www.standrewsmhd.org,