Arbor Day tree planting
The Danvers Department of Public Works is holding the Annual Arbor Day tree planting at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, on Friday, April 30, at 10 A.M. in honor of Arbor Day. The Forestry Division will plant two Green Mountain Sugar Maples near the entrance of the building. Due to COVID -19, there will not be a celebration. National Arbor day is typically celebrated on the last Friday in April across the nation. Trees can reduce the erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cut hearing and cooling costs, moderate temperature, clean air, produce oxygen and provide a habitat for wildlife. For more information, visit, https://www.arborday.org/, and check
the Town of Danvers DPW website, Facebook and Twitter. Visit: Danvershistory.org.
SalemRecycles’ recycling event
SalemRecycles is partnering with HELPSY to host a Spring Clothing and Household Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riley Plaza. Over recent years, this event has evolved into a much-anticipated community effort. New last year was a collection of Swiffer products and razors recycled by TerraCycle, and due to its success, SalemRecycles will this spring additionally collect oral care and deodorant containers as well as stationary products. Clean and dry textiles of all kinds and in various states of “usability”are welcome, including new or used clothes and shoes, old t-shirts, sweaters needing buttons, belts in need of buckles, towels, curtains, bedspreads, purses, jackets, hats & gloves, backpacks, socks, jeans, and so forth. Items will be restored and re-sold, upcycled, repurposed, or recycled. For a complete list of all acceptable pieces, visit: “SalemRecycles”on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and by visiting www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.co . Questions, or to volunteer, call 978-619-5672 or e-mail mguglielmi@salem.com. Face masks, social distancing required at this car event.
SalemRecycles needs volunteers
Salem Recycles Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive needs volunteers. The event, on May 1, from 8 am-1pm at Riley Plaza, will need help directing traffic and unloading bags of textiles from cars and loading them into Helpsy’s truck. Help is needed during the following two shifts: Shift 1 - 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Shift 2 - 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Two types of volunteers are needed. Traffic Directors standing along the route holding arrows and guiding cars (3-4 volunteers per shift). Unloaders to pick up bags of clothing from residents’ cars and load them up to the Helpsy truck (physical limitations must be considered, 5-6 volunteers per shift). Please call 978-619-5672 or email: www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.com. and state your volunteer preference.
Marblehead Memories
On Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Marblehead Memories Project will be scanning and photographing letters, photos, postcards, ticket stubs, advertisements, sports memorabilia, fishing mementos, local business items, or any object that sheds light on Marblehead’s history. Entered into our digital collections database, these images will be freely accessible for public use. Due to COVID-19, we ask that participants bring no more than three objects per digitization session. This will be the first of many digitization events in this three year project. You can also share your memories via social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) using the #marbleheadmemories tag. Space is limited, and pre-registration for time slot is required at: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/
Italian garden blooms at Castle Hill
IPSWICH— Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is offering a hands-on workshop that’s all about perennials. Learn how they can grow beyond their bounds over time, and the proper timing and techniques to minimize plant stress and produce healthy vigorous plants. Beth Walsh, the horticulturist at Castle Hill, will share her invaluable expertise. Advance reservations and a mask are required at the workshop, held on Wednesday, May 12, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees members members pay $32; nonmembers pay $40. Advance reservations required. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978—356—4351 for more information.
Cemetery re-opening being postponed
The City of Salem Cemetery Commission has decided to delay the official reopening of Charter Street Cemetery pending full completion of improvement project currently underway. The Commission will revisit the reopening date at their next meeting on May 19.
Castle Hill highlights tours
IPSWICH—Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is launching Landscape and Roof Tours on May 1, running weekends, Saturday and Sunday and holiday Mondays. Explore the landscape of Castle Hill, from the formal gardens to the barns, by golf cart! This 50-minute tour covers the history of the design and architects, and how the landscape has changed over time. Each tour is restricted to a single family of no more than 6 people. Prices are per family and include property admission. Tickets must be booked in advance. Visit www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do to reserve a pass. Members: $30/family; Nonmembers: $65/group. Max 6 people/family, at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Questions? Visit: www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship
The Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship Committee of the Captain Samuel Brown School, Peabody, is offering a $500 scholarship. Applicants must be graduates of the Samuel Brown School and have completed their first year of college. Students should complete the application form with the following materials: 1) Academic grade reports or transcripts from your college, 2) Most recent financial statement from your college. Applications may be found at peabody.k12.ma.us/schools/brown-elementary. Winners will receive their awards at the Fifth Grade Moving-On Ceremony in June. A letter will be sent with the date and details. Application deadline is May 28, 2021. Mail all materials to: Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship Committee, Captain Samuel Brown School, 150 Lynn St., Peabody, MA 01960.
Bring stories to life May 12
Learn the art of reading children’s stories, virtually and in person. The Lappin Foundation, 29 Congress St, Salem, invites you to join Nancy Ganz, author of Nancy’s Feel Good Fables, who will lead this interactive workshop on Wednesday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program is free and all are welcome. No special skills required. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-740-4428 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.