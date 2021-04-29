Plant sale at Glen Magna Farms
The Danvers Historical Society’s 2021 plant sale will take place for two days only, Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m .in the Glen Magna Farms parking lot 29 Ingersoll St. in Danvers. Its theme, “Back to Nature” celebrates nature by offering many drought tolerant, low maintenance plants. Most are native to North America and help support local wildlife by providing food and shelter to pollinators and song birds. Native plants are not only lower maintenance and good for wildlife, but celebrate our collective New England heritage. For a limited time, we’ll also offer heirloom and field dug perennials from Glen Magna Farms gardens, which will be open for inspirational strolling. Masks and social distancing are required, and no cash will be accepted this year. Merchandise will stay in parking lot.
Arbor Day Tree Planting Friday
The Danvers Department of Public Works is holding the Annual Arbor Day tree planting at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, on Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m. in honor of Arbor Day. The Forestry Division will plant two Green Mountain Sugar Maples near the entrance of the building. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a celebration. National Arbor day is typically celebrated on the last Friday in April across the nation. Trees can reduce the erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cut hearing and cooling costs, moderate temperature, clean air, produce oxygen and provide a habitat for wildlife. For more information, visit, https://www.arborday.org/, and check the Town of Danvers DPW website, Facebook and Twitter. Visit: Danvershistory.org.
SalemRecycles’ event Saturday
SalemRecycles is partnering with HELPSY to host a Spring Clothing and Household Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riley Plaza. Over recent years, this event has evolved into a much-anticipated community effort. New last year was a collection of Swiffer products and razors recycled by TerraCycle, and due to its success, SalemRecycles will this spring additionally collect oral care and deodorant containers as well as stationary products. Clean and dry textiles of all kinds and in various states of “usability”are welcome, including new or used clothes and shoes, old t-shirts, sweaters needing buttons, belts in need of buckles, towels, curtains, bedspreads, purses, jackets, hats & gloves, backpacks, socks, jeans, and so forth. Items will be restored and re-sold, upcycled, repurposed, or recycled. For a complete list of all acceptable pieces, visit: “SalemRecycles”on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and by visiting www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.co . Questions, or to volunteer, call 978-619-5672 or e-mail mguglielmi@salem.com. Face masks, social distancing required at this car event.
Artists’ Row party Saturday
The City of Salem’s Artist’s Row Market Day Launch Party takes place on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Artists’ Row, 24 New Derby St., Salem, across from Old Town Hall and Derby Square. Don a mask and come meet local artists in their natural habitat, participate in free hands-on art COVID-safe making activities, sign up for workshops, listen live tunes, grab a bite, and do some shopping. Experience the Chagall Performance Art Collaborative (Chagall PAC), learn all about bees, honey bees, planting a bee friendly garden with the folks from Beverly Bees, who’ll also be selling beeswax candles, honey and more. Check out Shindig!, and its expanded shop with more upcycled, artist-embellished oddities, antiques, one of a kind fashion, patches and pins. The new 2021 Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence (PAiR) will also have a showcase case with hands-on activities, and The Lobster Shanty offers both dine in, delivery and outdoor dining. both dine-in and take out service. Outdoor seating is always available along with a new expanded menu! lobstershantysalem.com. For more information, visit: salem.com/artists-row
Marblehead memories On Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Marblehead Memories Project will be scanning and photographing letters, photos, postcards, ticket stubs, advertisements, sports memorabilia, fishing mementos, local business items, or any object that sheds light on Marblehead’s history. Entered into our digital collections database, these images will be freely accessible for public use. Due to COVID-19, we ask that participants bring no more than three objects per digitization session. This will be the first of many digitization events in this three year project. You can also share your memories via social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) using the #marbleheadmemories tag. Space is limited, and pre-registration for time slot is required at: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/
Black Lives Matter book group, May 8
Hamilton-Wenham Human Rights Family Book Club meets online Saturday, May 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. to discuss "Juneteenth for Mazie," by Floyd Cooper (also instantly available via Hoopla) and "The Undefeated," by Kwame Alexander. For registration/RSVP, visit: hwlibrary.org/events. This group meets monthly to discuss books and focus on personal and community actions that we can take locally in response to the ideas we discuss. All are welcome to join, contribute, or just listen. Questions? Contact Tinamarie Sheckells at tinamariesheckells@gmail.com.
Henna Tattooing workshops set
Hamilton-Wenham Library invites teens and adults to learn all about Henna Tattooing Alchemy, online, in a two-part workshop. Part 1: is Wednesday, May 12, and part 2 is Thursday, May 13, both run from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Learn the history of henna, how to prepare it, and tips for DIY henna tattooing. Pre-registration is required on our website hwlibrary.org/events or by calling 978-468-5577.
Virtual Meditation Class May 18
Hamilton-Wenham Library is hosting a free Teen and Adult Virtual Meditation Class on Webinar on Tuesday, May 18, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to cultivate self-love, self-worth, confidence, compassion, focus, concentration, reduce stress and anxiety, and help with navigating difficult emotions and change. Amy Rutledge is a Certified Meditation Guide through the Nalanda Institute in association with The Path in NYC. The 30 minute class includes an intro, guided practice, and Q&A. All levels and beginners welcome! The webinar will be recorded and the recording will be available for one month to all who register for the class.
Italian Garden blooms at Castle Hill
IPSWICH— Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is offering a hands-on workshop that’s all about perennials. Learn how they can grow beyond their bounds over time, and the proper timing and techniques to minimize plant stress and produce healthy vigorous plants. Beth Walsh, the horticulturist at Castle Hill, will share her invaluable expertise. Advance reservations and a mask are required at the workshop, held on Wednesday, May 12, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees members members pay $32; nonmembers pay $40. Advance reservations required. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978—356—4351 for more information.
Cemetery re-openingbeing postponed
SALEM— The City of Salem Cemetery Commission has decided to delay the official reopening of Charter Street Cemetery pending full completion of improvement project currently underway. The Commission will revisit the reopening date at their next meeting on May 19.
Castle Hill highlights tours
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is launching Landscape and Roof Tours on May 1, running weekends, Saturday and Sunday and holiday Mondays. Explore the landscape of Castle Hill, from the formal gardens to the barns, by golf cart! This 50-minute tour covers the history of the design and architects, and how the landscape has changed over time. Each tour is restricted to a single family of no more than 6 people. Prices are per family and include property admission. Tickets must be booked in advance. Visit www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do to reserve a pass. Members: $30/family; Nonmembers: $65/group. Max 6 people/family, at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Questions? Visit: www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
Bring stories to life on May 12
Learn the art of reading children’s stories, virtually and in person. The Lappin Foundation, 29 Congress St, Salem, invites you to join Nancy Ganz, author of Nancy’s Feel Good Fables, who will lead this interactive workshop on Wednesday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program is free and all are welcome. No special skills required. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-740-4428 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Zoom dance classes slated
PEABODY— Join Peabody Institute Library and New England Ballet Theatre on Zoom for fun and laid-back classes in ballet and contemporary dance. Join one or all of 4 drop-in classes structured so all levels of dancers, from beginner to advanced, adults, teens, and tweens can join in. Classes will alternate between ballet and contemporary dance, and take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays May 6, and 20, and June 3 and 17. Advance registration is required for each class, to receive Zoom link confirmation. Your teacher, seasoned professional dancer Martin Skocelas-Hunter, primarily focuses on the Cecchetti Ballet syllabus. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org
Scholarship deadline extended
The Essex Agricultural Society DBA Topsfield Fair and the Charles E. Larner Family Foundation Scholarships have extended the deadline for local high school seniors’s applications until May 1. The society will award $1,000.00 scholarships, paid directly to the school, at the second semester of their freshman year for well-rounded students, and will administer scholarships for the Essex County Farm Bureau and the Essex County Fruit Growers Association. The Charles E. Larner Foundation will award $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors pursuing agriculture as their area of focus in college, paid directly to the school, at the second semester. For more information and applicayionapplications: https://www.topsfieldfair.org/education/scholarships Application deadline is May 1st, 2021.
Mother’s Day plant sale
The Peabody Garden Club’s annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale tales place of Saturday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the KinderCare Parking Lot, Lowell Street, Peabody Come on by and pick out the perfect Mother’s Day gift from a big assortment of plants, gifts and baked goods. Take a chance on a raffle. And more.
Union veterans’ unending war
Marblehead is home to Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) post #82, the John R. Goodwin post, in honor of the first Marbleheader to perish in the Civil War. Beyond the events and battles, the affects of war on the soldiers after it was “over” is rarely discussed. Join us on Zoom on May 25, at 7 p.m. as the Marblehead Museum book club reads and discusses "Marching Home, Union Veterans and Their Unending Civil War," by Brian Mathew Jordan. Delve into experiences of those captured in notorious Confederate jails; those who lost limbs and adapted, or were unable to, and those who organized to help fellow veterans survive the aftermath of a war that divided the nation. This fascinating read provides insights into the “after” of the Civil War’s Union veterans. To register, please visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Salem State hosts CNN’s Abby Phillip
On Tuesday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m., Salem State University is hosting a virtual discussion with CNN Senior Political Correspondent and leading voice in national politics, Abby Phillip to kick off the opening of the university’s nonpartisan Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics and Civic Engagement (Berry IOP). Karen Andreas, president and CEO of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and former publisher of the North of Boston Media Group will moderate the event, entitled “The Future of Our Democracy: A Conversation with Abby Phillip.” To register or submit questions in advance, go to. salemstate.edu/BerryIOP. Presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation and GraVoc, the event is open to the public and media. (Note: Recording of the keynote address is not permitted).
Hidden history of Washington Street
In honor of Preservation Month, a weekend of architectural walking tours with local social and architectural historian, Judy Anderson, will run from May 14 through 16. Interested in the Washington Street neighborhood? Beyond the gems of Abbot Hall and the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, this tour will engage you in close observation of styles and structural elements and provide unique perspective on how historic national events and economics impacted the buildings of Marblehead.
To register for one of four tours, visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768. Tours are scheduled on May 14, at 5:30 p.m.; May 15 at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.: May 16, at 1 p.m. Cost is $15/members; $20/future-members. Space is limited. Masks required.
Genealogy panelset for Saturday
On Saturday, May 1, join the Danvers Historical Society from 3 to 5 p.m. in participating with Salem Ancestry Days 2021, a casual Q&A with genealogists from around the New England via ZOOM and In-Person. Bring your questions and learn from panelists Ted Russell, Jennifer Smith, Pamela Guye Holland, Robert Weir and Stephen Hartwell. The event will take place at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page Street, Danvers Square, but some panelists and guests will zoom in also. For those actually attending, COVID-19 Restrictions apply, masks are required and space is limited, so please reserve a seat and arrive early. For in-person seating, email:DHS@danvershistory.org For Zoom, email DHS@danvershistory.org.
Bonnie & Clyde May 18 topic
DANVERS— Historian Chris Daley drove over 4,000 miles in search of the real Bonnie and Clyde - join him as he takes you along for the ride on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.. This 90 minute lecture, hosted on Zoom, shows you through period photographs and movies plus modern photographs and video shot by myself Daley himself as he traveled through Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Meet the Dust Bowl Romeo and Juliet, and characters like L.J. “Boots” Hinton, son of lawman Ted Hinton - a member of the posse that took them down in 1934. Hosted on Zoom, the event, half travelogue, half history, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required on the Events Calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Rock The Block for TCH
Join Hamilton's second annual Rock The Block 2021 to support TCH (The Community House). Last year, hundreds ran virtually “with” siblings, biked with partners, and hiked with kids, raising over $11,000 for The 2020 Greatest Needs Fund at TCH. So more scholarships can be offered along with better enrichment programs, and maintenance our historic building. This year, registered participants who are local can pick up race packets with race bibs, fun swag, and special offers at The Community House portico on Tuesdays 10 a.m. -12 pm and Fridays 3.pm – 5:30 pm. Or contact claudia@communityhouse.org. This socially distanced 2-mile fitness challenge lets you choose your pace, and your date! Run, walk, bike, stroll—even unicycle— any day,through May 16. Choose your route: Hit the road, trail, sidewalk or treadmill. For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/rocktheblock-2021/All proceeds support the Greatest Needs Fund at TCH.
COVID funeral aid available FEMA is accepting applications this week for a program —an American Rescue Plan— which U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, helped create, offering funeral assistance for Massachusetts residents who’ve lost loved ones to COIVD-19. Residents who paid for funerals after January 20, 2020 for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. ET- 9 p.m. ET. Online applications not accepted. You may qualify if you are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien whose loved one died in the U.S., territories or the District of Columbia. Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals. The applicant must provide the following information, gathered beforehand, when they call FEMA. 1) Social Security numbers of applicant and deceased. 2) Date of birth of applicant and deceased. 3) Applicant’s address and phone number. Location or address where deceased passed away. 4) Burial or funeral insurance policies. 5) Any assistance received, such as donations, CARES Act grants or from voluntary organizations. 6) Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested). Learn more at: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance/faq
Human Rights Awards May 25
On Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Essex Museum and Voices Against Injustice will co-host the 2021 Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice and Rising Leader Awards, honoring Cosecha Massachusetts for courage and leadership in the immigrant rights movement and for their response to the pandemic. Also honored will be student leaders who are raising their voices against injustice and making a difference in the community. Learn more at: voicesagainstinjustice.org, and save the date for this important occasion: watch here for more details.