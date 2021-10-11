Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
English Conversation Circles
The Peabody Institute Library is hosting a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
College scholarships now available
Applications are being accepted for two need-based college scholarships through Lappin Foundation: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.