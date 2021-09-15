Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.