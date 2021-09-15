SalemRecycles’ Free Book Day
This year, instead of the free Book Swap at the Salem Community Life Center, Salem’s Recycling Committee is asking residents to share books with neighbors, free, curbside in front of your homes on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books should not be “swapped” at another resident’s table, and you needn’t be present, but if you are, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, details on how to participate, and a list of participating addresses, visit: greensalem.com. You can download a flyer to attach to your table or box, and information on where to donate unclaimed books at the end of the day. Questions? Contact: Micaela Guglielmi, mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672. Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 19.
Celebrate Sukkot, Sept. 17
Children ages five and younger are invited to PJ Library Story Time to learn about the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot with a story and songs led by Cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. ET on Zoom. This program is free and open to all. The story time is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Salem street sweeping schedule
The City of Salem’s fall street sweeping in residential neighborhoods is currently taking place on both sides of the street same day, with 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. no parking/tow zone signage, and will run through Monday, Sept. 27. Entrance corridor sweeping runs from Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Thursday, Oct. 7. Street sweeping schedules can be found at www.salem.com/streetsweeping, at the DPS office on 5 Jefferson Avenue, City Hall, and the Salem Public Library. There is also a searchable map at www.salem.com/streetsweeping. For the 2021 entrance corridor sweeping schedule visit: www.salem.com/streetsweeping.
Students ‘Give Back' on Sept. 18
Salem State University’s annual Moving Forward Giving Back: First Year Day of Service (MFGB) has returned after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation. The university is holding a Sophomore Service Saturday on Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for students who joined the university in 2020, and will participate in projects such as preparing meals for shelters, working in community gardens, helping local K-12 schools prepare for the first day of classes, and more. For more information on locations and times, please contact Nicole Giambusso at ngiambusso@salemstate.edu or 978-542-3019.
Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer dose
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
Care Dimensions support groups
Care Dimensions will host free Zoom support groups on the following dates and times: For Young Adults who’ve lost a parent, Wednesdays, Sept. 15 to Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register by Sept. 8 with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100: Living with Loss: Understanding the Grief Journey One Year Later, Monday, Sept. 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; register by Sept. 14. with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100. Loss of Adult Child, Wednesdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Eight-week virtual group via Zoom. Register by Sept. 22 with Maria Perry at 978-774-5100. Please note: you may also registerfor all groups by emailing: MPerry@CareDimensions.org .
Cancer fundraiser set for Sept. 20
The John Estrella Foundation for Cancer Research 18th Fundraiser to Fight Kidney Cancer tees off on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Ferncroft Country Club, 10 Village Road, Middleton, returning to its pre-pandemic format: golf tournament, casino night, dinner, a silent auction and raffle. COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure safety. Proceeds fund local kidney cancer research and support kidney cancer families with helping hand grants. Cancer patients need our support even more at this unprecedented time. As an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the foundation has donated over $200,000.00 to support local cancer research. To continue your support in 2021 as a sponsor, donor or participant, contact us at 978-578-4913, or email: JohnEstrellaFoundation@gmail.com. For more information, visit: www.jestrellafoundation.org.
Beverly Bootstraps expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Give blood, get free hair cut
The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. More donations are needed to meet the critical ongoing demand as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19. In thanks, those who come to give blood or platelets from Sept. 1 through 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. You may schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
SHS ‘mass class’ reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 & 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email your class representative for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Northshoremen Barbershop rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Nominees sought for service award
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, invites residents of the 6th Congressional District to nominate people in their lives who best exemplify the qualities of integrity, compassion and commitment to community, embodied by his late mentor, the Rev. Peter J. Gomes, a Christian minister who served for nearly 40 years in The Memorial Church of Harvard University, erected to honor the Harvard public servants who died in World War I. As a preacher, teacher, author, and leader, Gomes influenced many in support of those in the armed forces and humanitarian causes. In September, Moulton will host an awards ceremony to present one finalist with the Peter J. Gomes Service Award. He will also host a community service project in honor of Gomes, where members from across the community can join Moulton to participate. Details will be posted on the congressman’s website, moulton.house.gov, and on his congressional office’s social media pages: @teammoulton on Twitter and @RepSethMoulton on Facebook.